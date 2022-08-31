Red zone efficiency key as Dukes trek to Hastings

YORK – A look at the stat sheet from last Friday’s game between York and Lexington would have suggested a rout rather than a 14-7 Duke win. The hosts racked up over 400 yards of offense and held the Minutemen to just 170 of offensive yardage – yet the game went into overtime because the Dukes could not finish drives in the red zone.

An increased efficiency inside the opponent’s 20-yard line has been a big focus for York during practice this week, according to head coach Glen Snodgrass.

“We have to make sure we have a few more things available to us when we get down there, because we’ve just got to be better,” he said. “When I looked at the stat sheet after the game it was kind of frustrating because it looked more like a 35-0 or 35-7 type of a game. We had 19 first downs and 420 yards of offense and we only turned it over one time, so that’s way too much productivity offensively to only have seven points in regulation.”

One week after the overtime win against Lexington in the home opener, the Dukes hit the road for the first time this season with a clash at Hastings on Friday night. The Tigers lost 28-0 at Elkhorn North a week ago, but Snodgrass said they moved the ball well at times.

Specifically, the Dukes head coach highlighted Hastings junior running back Naz Robinson as a player who could pose a threat to York defensively. The Dukes held Lexington under 200 yard of offense last Friday and have had a solid week of practice according to Snodgrass.

Defensively, Hastings poses a unique challenge in the fact the Tigers run a lot of man-to-man coverage, something the Dukes don’t typically see a ton of during the season.

“They’ve got kids that can really run and cover well in the secondary, and there’s going to be a lot of times where they’re straight zero man-to-man coverage with no help and guys on an island,” Snodgrass said. “If we can win those battles we’re hopefully going to get more big plays. They’re solid at all three levels defensively; they don’t have the monstrous linemen Lexington had, but they’re pretty big all the way across the front.”

Last year, the Dukes prevailed in a defensive slugfest with a 14-10 win. Friday’s contest could be more of the same, a tilt between two teams playing solid defense but feature an offense that struggled to put points on the board in the opening week.

York committed just three penalties and split the turnover battle 1-1- in the win over Lexington, two factors that will be important for the Dukes to repeat as they make their first road trip of the year.

“We were pretty clean last week and we need to be clean again, and I know this is kind of beating a dead horse a little bit, but we’ve got to find a way to get points on the board,” Snodgrass said. “Maybe that’s attempting a few more field goals and getting first downs when we get into that red zone. Finding a way to get the ball in the end zone is a key because we can’t put 420 yards up and only get seven points out of it again.”