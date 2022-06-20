Records fall as West dominates eight-man football showcase

Cross County’s Seim named East All-Stars Defensive MVP

HASTINGS - The toss of the coin to open the game Saturday night at Adams Central High School gave the East All-Stars the opening possession.

However that meant going on offense and working into a strong south wind that would be a huge factor in the early success enjoyed by the West All-Star running game which piled up 540 yards in the team’s 59-14 win.

Saturday night’s game was moved from Hastings College to Adams Central when the new field turf being put down at Hastings College had not been completed. The game was also played on a 100-yard field not an 80 as is the case during the eight-man season.

Records fell Saturday night. West broke the scoring record of 58 points; the individual rushing record of 141 yards was shattered by two West All-Stars as Tyson Denkert of Kenesaw ran the ball 20 times for 209 yards and his teammate Quade Myers of Dundy County-Stratton piled up 180 yards on his 20 attempts.

Denkert, who is headed to Midland University, also broke the scoring record of 18 points. He racked up 32 and also broke the individual record for touchdowns as he ran for five. The old record was three.

Cross County’s Carter Seim, who is headed to play football at Concordia University in the fall, was named the East All-Stars Defensive MVP, while Jakub Jordan of Falls City Sacred Heart earned the East Offensive MVP. Seim is the first area athlete to receive the defensive MVP since High Plains’ Derek Rodine in 2008.

Seim, who rushed the ball for 1,971 yards on 189 carries this past fall, only carried the ball one time in the game. He gave credit to the West’s approach on offense.

“They just ran with Denkert and they had three guys out front blocking for him and they just did a good job of doing what they do,” said Seim.

When asked about not getting in on the offensive side, Seim said he just did what they asked him to do.

“”I just filled my role and I like to play defense too and wherever the coaches put me I just went out and did what I was supposed to do,” Seim added. “The rest of the summer I will be lifting weights, getting stronger and getting faster. I leave August 8th for Concordia. I’m not or sure yet what my role will be there. They have some good guys who are coming up, but right now my goal is to make it on to special teams and then just go from there.”

The West led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter, 31-8 at the half and 50-14 through three quarters.

With 0.6 seconds to play in the game, the West lined up for a 32-yard field goal by Tony Berger of Riverside and when the ball went through the uprights that broke the scoring record.

It also meant assistant coach Andy Seamann of Brady would have to shave off his mustache to fulfill the promise he made to the West team that if the y broke the scoring record.

Also playing in the game was Christian Weber of Exeter-Milligan, Heartland’s Kale Wetjen and Cross County’s Damon Mickey.

The longest offensive play of the game for the East was a 40-yard circus catch by Wetjen in the fourth quarter.

The East won the 2021 game played at Hastings College 40-29.

East 0 8 6 0 — 14

West 14 17 19 9 — 59

First Quarter

W Quade Myers 6 run (Myers run)

W Tyson Denkert 13 run (run fail)

Second Quarter

W Denkert 27 run (run fail)

W Denkert 1 run (Denkert run)

E Tanner Pfeifer (Levi Belina run)

W Tony Berger 28 field goal

Third Quarter

W Denkert 11 run (pass fail)

W Myers 10 run (pass fail)

E Jakub Jordan 11 pass to Andrew Waltke (pass fail)

W Denkert 57 run (Berger kick)

Fourth Quarter

W Caleb Busch 5 run (run fail)

W Berger 32 field goal

East West

Rushes-yards 34-133 60-540

Passing yards 158 36

Total yards 291 576

Pass/Co/Att/Int 8-29-1 3-6-1

INDIVIDUAL

RUSHING – East, Belina 3-6, Pfeifer 1-1, Evan Haisch 4-9, Hunter Mortimer 6-29, Jakub Jordan 15-73, Logan Bokemper 4-12, Eli Hays 1-3. West, Denkert 20-209, Myers 20-180, Dolan Pospichal 10-51, Reece Zutavern 1-13, Caleb Busch 6-33, Cade McCart 3-18.

PASSING – East, Bokemper 1-2-1 9, Pfeifer 0-1-0 0, Mortimer 3-7-0 52, Jordan 4-18-0 97. West, Myers 3-4-0 36. Pospichal 0-1-1 0, Denkert 0-1-0 0.

RECEIVING – East, Colton Wright 2-67, Bokemper 1-7, Waltke 3-32, Haisch 1-12, Wetjen 1-40. West, McCart 1-8, Busch 2- 28.