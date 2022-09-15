Rebuilding Ralston no match for Dukes on the court

YORK – According to York head coach Dan Malleck, the Ralston Rams tennis team is in a rebuilding year and the Dukes just had to be careful to play their game and not the Rams.

York held serve in every match as they swept the Rams 9-0 with two trips to Lincoln on the horizon for next week.

On Monday the Dukes will take on Lincoln Christian in dual action and on Thursday, September 22 they will compete in the rugged Waverly Invite at Woods Tennis courts.

On Thursday, the duel with the Rams started off with doubles play and York won all three of the matches by the final score of 8-1.

At No. 1 doubles Trey Harms and Collin Kotschwar combined for the 8-1 win over the Ralston team of Miller Hatterman and Brandon Roy.

It was the same at No. 2 doubles, where Charlie Van Gomple and Jaxson Alexander won an 8-1 decision over Tony Heig and Grayson Budi.

In the No. 3 doubles match it was York’s Ethan Phinney and Andrew Van Gomple making it a clean sweep of 8-1 over the Rams team of K’Sean Dutton-Burton and Tyler Jourdan.

In the singles portion, Phinney improved to 10-9 with an 8-1 win over Dutton-Burton. At No. 2 Andrew Van Gomple (15-3) defeated Jourdan 8-2; at No. 3 it was Harms (3-3) with the 8-0 win over Hatterman; the No. 4 singles player Charlie Van Gomple (2-4) won an 8-2 decision over Brandon Roy; at No. 5 Kotschwar (4-2) was an 8-0 winner over Heig and capping the sweep was Alexander (3-3) with the 8-1 win over Budin.

"Ralston is in a rebuilding year but I thought our guys did a very good job of competing against themselves and not playing at a level less than they should, said Malleck. “Ralston's No. 1 singles player is a very solid guy and Ethan couldn't afford to have an off night if he was going to beat him. Our doubles teams are serving better than they were a few weeks ago and Andrew just keeps plugging along and doing his thing."

The York JV’s also dominated the Rams winning 16 of the 18 matches played.