Rebels seniors overcome six errors in win over Yutan

OSCEOLA - The Yutan Post 262 Seniors took a 2-1 lead to the bottom of the third after scoring single runs in both the second and third innings.

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Seniors, however, erupted for three runs in the bottom of the third and held off the Yutan squad by a final score of 6-4 Tuesday night in Osceola at Bob Zelasney Field.

Leading off the third for the Rebels was Mick Hoatson who singled and stole second with one out.

Hoatson was still standing on second with two outs when Wyatt Urban cranked an RBI double to score Hoatson and tie the game at 2-2.

Korbe Urkoski tripled to score Urban and then scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-2 after three complete innings.

Yutan kept up the pressure, scoring a run apiece in the fourth and fifth, but they could never get the lead back. SOS plated one in the fourth frame and an insurance run in the sixth for the 6-4 final.

SOS finished the game with six hits. Urban was 2 for 2 with two runs batted in and two runs scored. Hoatson, Urkoski, Pierce Branting and Kolton Neujahr each had one hit.

Offensively, Yutan was led by Timothy Hunt, Braxton Wentworth, Gage Kennedy and Casey Stevens as all four accounted for a single in the loss.

Hoatson and Shayden Lundstrom shared mound duties for the Rebels. Hoatson worked 3 2/3 innings to pick up the win, allowing four hits, three runs - just one earned - and recorded a pair of strikeouts. Lundstrom went 3 1/3, did not allow a hit and struck out seven.

Hunt, Wentworth and Stevens all saw time on the hill for Post 262 in the loss.

SOS (10-3) is back in action Friday night in the first round of the Silver Creek tournament against host Twin River at 5 p.m.

Yutan Post 262 011 110 0-4 4 3

SOS Rebels 103 101 x-6 6 6