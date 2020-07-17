NORTH BEND – Kyle Napier struck out nine batters and pitched six scoreless innings while Grady Belt hit two doubles with a team-high three RBIs as the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebel Seniors picked up a 10-0 win over North Bend on the road Wednesday night in Legion baseball action.
The Seniors’ win improves their record to 9-3-1. The SOS Juniors also left North Bend with a win on Wednesday – an 11-2 victory in five innings to move their record to 11-1. Both the Seniors and Juniors traveled to Albion on Thursday night. On Sunday, both SOS clubs will play in Wilber with first pitch of the Juniors contest slated for 2 p.m.
SOS Seniors 10, North Bend 0 (six innings)
The North Bend batters couldn’t figure out Napier, who went the distance for the Seniors on the mound and only gave up two hits while walking four.
The game was a scoreless tie until the top of the third inning when the SOS offense came alive and rattled off five runs. During that stretch, Cooper Gierhan and Max Hoatson both hit an RBI single while Belt smacked in two runs with a double.
The Rebels sealed the win in the final two innings, tacking on two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth.
SOS outhit North Bend 9-2 and was led at the plate by the quartet of Grady Belt, Bailey Belt, Gierhan and Hoatson, who all had two hits. Bailey Belt added two RBIs while Gierhan and Hoatson each had one.
SOS Juniors 11, North Bend 2 (five innings)
The Rebels scored at least one run in all five of the innings played Wednesday. The game was tied at 1 after the first, but SOS grabbed a 5-1 edge after the top of the second when Isaiah Zelasney hit an RBI single and Colin Wingard ripped a bases-clearing three-run triple to left to cap the four-run inning.
Following a two-run third and a one-run fourth, SOS added three runs in the fifth when Zelasney scored on an error and both Payton Silva and Wingard scored on wild pitches.
The Rebels racked up 10 hits in the win while their pitcher, Kolton Neujahr, held the North Bend bats to just five. Neujahr struck out two and gave up two runs, one of which was earned.
Zelasney led the SOS offense with three hits while Wingard and Konner Batenhorst had two. Wingard’s four RBIs were tops on the team while Isaac Whitmore had two.
