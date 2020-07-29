SHELBY – Not much has gone right for the Legion baseball team from Tecumseh when it played the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebel Seniors this summer.
Back on July 8, SOS blasted Tecumseh on its own diamond, 19-9, in five innings. The two got together again Tuesday night in Shelby, and the Rebels didn’t waste much time running away with a victory.
Thanks in large part to a massive 14-run fourth inning, SOS beat Tecumseh 17-2 in five innings to improve to 14-3-1 on the season. The blowout win comes after the Rebels won the Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus tournament last Saturday and Sunday in Boelus. The SOS Seniors have now won six straight and will travel to Silver Creek on Tuesday night to play Twin River before competing in a two-day tournament in Syracuse this Saturday and Sunday along with host Syracuse, Tecumseh and Elmwood-Murdock-Nehawka.
The SOS Juniors, however, didn’t have the luck the Seniors did. The Juniors went into the seventh inning trailing 5-2 and got one run to start a rally, but that was all the Rebels were able to get, sealing a 5-3 loss. The SOS Juniors sit at 13-4 on the season and will take on Twin River at 5 p.m. in Silver Creek on Tuesday.
SOS Seniors 17, Tecumseh 2 (five innings)
The Rebels actually trailed early in the game, 1-0, as it went into the bottom of the second. That deficit didn’t last long, however, as Grady Belt’s RBI single tied the game and Mick Hoatson’s RBI double gave SOS a 2-1 edge. Tecumseh evened the score at 2 in the top of the third, but Jett Pinneo scored from third on a groundout from teammate Cooper Gierhan in the bottom of the frame to again give the Rebels a slight lead at 3-2.
SOS all but ended the contest in the fourth with the 14-run scoring explosion, which all happened with two outs. During that offensive avalanche, Bailey Belt hit a two-run double while Kyle Napier had a bases-clearing three-run triple. Also, Max Hoatson drove in a run while Grady Belt and Gierhan hit RBI singles.
Max Hoatson started on the mound and threw four innings before Isaiah Zelasney came in for the final three outs. Hoatson struck out four batters against just one walk while giving up four hits and one earned run.
SOS outhit Tecumseh 10-5. The Rebels were led at the plate by Bailey Belt, who had three hits and two RBIs.
Grady Belt and Mick Hoatson each had two hits, with Belt recording two RBIs and Hoatson one. Gierhan and Napier had the most RBIs, each with three.
Tecumseh 5, SOS Juniors 3
Tecumseh’s pitching and defense held the SOS offense to four hits in the game. The visitors got an early run in the first off a sacrifice fly and didn’t score again until the fifth, when it pumped its lead to 3-0.
SOS finally got on the board in the fifth when Grady Belt’s base-running skills resulted in a steal of home, which cut the Rebels’ deficit to 3-1.
Tecumseh responded right away in the sixth, though, with two runs to get a 5-1 advantage. SOS needed a big response in the final two innings, but netted only one run in each to seal the win for Tecumseh.
Mick Hoatson led the Rebels in the hits department with two while Zelasney and Cohen Calahan each had one. Grady Belt and Kolton Neujahr both recorded an RBI in the game.
Tecumseh outhit SOS 7-4. Konner Batenhorst started on the mound for the Rebels and lasted 4 2/3 innings. He struck out four with three walks and gave up five hits and two earned runs. Mick Hoatson came in relief and threw 2 1/3 innings, striking out three batters with one walk. Hoatson gave up two hits.
