Raymond Central hosts Broncos, Twisters for mat tri

RAYMOND – Originally the Raymond Central Mustangs and Centennial Broncos were scheduled to be at Cross County High School on December 16 for the Twisters wrestling triangular.
Due to COVID, however, it was not until Thursday night the three teams were able to get together, with the venue changed to Raymond Central High School.
The Mustangs were gracious hosts, but on the mats they dominated both the Broncos and the Cougars. The Mustangs rolled over Centennial 72-12 and followed that up with a 77-6 win over the Cross County/Osceola Twisters.
In the match-up between Cross County/Osceola and Centennial, the dual ended in a 27-27 tie, but the Twister weres declared the winner with less fewer forfeits.
Cross County/Osceola 27, Centennial 27
Two open classes for the Broncos at 106 and 113 and a double forfeit at 120 had the Twisters up 12-0 before a match was even wrestled.
Centennial got on the board when Garrison Schernikau pinned Liam White at 126 and Keenan Kosek knotted the dual at 12-12 when he pinned CCO’s Tyler Shoup.
At 138 Tony DeWitt put the Twisters back up 15-12 with a sudden victory 12-10 over Dakota Guinn, but the Broncos took the lead at 18-15 when Jarrett Dodson pinned Channer Marsden in 1:55.
Centennial’s Cyrus Songster picked up the 7-3 decision over Ty Racek to make it 21-15, but that would be the last match contested in the dual.
The Twisters picked up 12 points with Centennial open at 160 and 182, while the final points came at 285 where Class C No. 1 Carson Fehlhafer earned the forfeit win.
Raymond Central 77, Cross County/Osceola 6
The Twisters’ only win came at 160 pounds where No. 1 rated and defending state Class C champion Cameron Graham at 152 pounds pinned Tie Hollandsworth in 1:42. Graham is 35-0 on the year.
Raymond Central won eight matches contested on the mats as part of their dominating win.
Raymond Central 72, Centennial 12
The only two wins for the Broncos began with Class C No. 1 Carson Fehlhafer over Jude Burton by pin in 3:22. Fehlhafer improved his record to 34-0. Fehlhafer is the defending state champion at 285.
At 145 pounds, Dodson recorded his second win of the night with a pin of Travis Nelson in 2:45.
Centennial loaded up the bus Friday morning and headed to the David City Invite, while the Twisters will be on the road Saturday at the Oakland-Craig Invite.