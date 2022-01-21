Raymond Central hosts Broncos, Twisters for mat tri

RAYMOND – Originally the Raymond Central Mustangs and Centennial Broncos were scheduled to be at Cross County High School on December 16 for the Twisters wrestling triangular.

Due to COVID, however, it was not until Thursday night the three teams were able to get together, with the venue changed to Raymond Central High School.

The Mustangs were gracious hosts, but on the mats they dominated both the Broncos and the Cougars. The Mustangs rolled over Centennial 72-12 and followed that up with a 77-6 win over the Cross County/Osceola Twisters.

In the match-up between Cross County/Osceola and Centennial, the dual ended in a 27-27 tie, but the Twister weres declared the winner with less fewer forfeits.

Cross County/Osceola 27, Centennial 27

Two open classes for the Broncos at 106 and 113 and a double forfeit at 120 had the Twisters up 12-0 before a match was even wrestled.

Centennial got on the board when Garrison Schernikau pinned Liam White at 126 and Keenan Kosek knotted the dual at 12-12 when he pinned CCO’s Tyler Shoup.