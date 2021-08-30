Raymond Central airs it out, beats Fillmore Central 25-0

GENEVA – Raymond Central notched 262 of its 333 total yards through the air and found the end zone in every quarter, while the defense held the Fillmore Central offense to 201 total yards and forced three turnovers in a 25-0 win on Friday night.

The Panthers did have some success, as they tallied 133 rushing yards on 31 carries and held the Mustangs to just 71 rushing yards on 45 rushes.

Junior Izzic Paling led Fillmore Central’s balanced ground attack with 47 yards on six carries, while sophomore Luke Kimbrough turned in a dynamic performance, notching 42 yards on just three touches for an average of 14 yards per carry. Junior Aiden Hinrichs added another 43 yards on 12 carries as the Panthers finished with three 40-yard rushers on the night.

Unfortunately for Fillmore Central, the passing game couldn’t capitalize on the Panthers’ rushing success. Junior quarterback Keegan Theobald completed just 10 of 23 passes for 68 yards and an interception.

Freshman Jarin Tweedy led Fillmore Central with four catches for 27 yards, while junior Jayden Wolf hauled in two passes for 25 yards.