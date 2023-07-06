LINCOLN – “Surreal” was how York 2018 graduate Mayson Conner described his achievements at both the high school and collegiate level as a high jumper.

When asked about what he has accomplished and what he has achieved Conner said he could have never imagined the amount of success he’s experienced in high school and at the college level.

“Sometimes while I’m in the middle of a season it’s been hard to have a perspective on that too. Every once in a while, I think back like “what if I told my 16-year-old self that I would be a six-time Big Ten champ and a multiple time All-American?,” Conner said. “I definitely wouldn’t believe it if someone had told me that back then. I'm very thankful and blessed to have had the career I had.”

Conner said his story starts back in middle school when he attempted high jumping for the first time.

“I don’t remember specifically the first time, I do remember that it was the only thing I was really kind of good at,” he said. “I played basketball and football all through high school, but I was not a star by any means.”

Conner said that following his jump of seven-foot at Central City that broke the schoo0l record he started to have a little bit of a different view on things.

“I remember I received a call from Grant Anderson who was a high jumper at Nebraska and had won the Class B State High Jump title when he jumped at Wayne,” said Conner. “He said he the coaches here are all really excited about your jump and looking forward to hearing from you. I think that is when I started to take things a lot more seriously.”

At the high school level Mayson won the Class B State Championships his sophomore, junior and senior season and continues to hold the Class B State Meet and State record at 7-0 ¼.

Conner did not take long to bust on the college scene in a big way as he won his first collegiate meet, the 2019 Indoor Graduate Classic with a jump of 7-3. He went on to win four more times his freshman season which included both the Big 10 Indoor and Outdoor titles clearing 7-3 ¾ in both wins. As a freshman he placed 12th in the NCAA finals earning All-American status. Mayson was also named Big Ten Freshman Jumper of the Year.

Conner said his journey at Nebraska was a little bit different than most athletes experience.

“When you first come in the coach’s tear you down and then spend time building you back up,” explained Conner. “But I came in jumping at the 7-3 to 7-4 level and I pretty much stayed there. I remember one of the female jumpers after my first meet saying, Mayson Conner qualifies for Nationals in his first meet, kind of sarcastically, but to get that recognition, or maybe solidification felt kind of good. Right from my first meet ever, I knew I had pretty good potential to have a decent career. I jumped 2.21 meters (7-3) and won the meet. This definitely helped fuel me to maximize my potential because I wanted to do great things and the Big Ten meet for the team, and at the national level as well.”

Conner said that motivation was never an issue for him, because from his parents to coaches and teammates he always had plenty of support.

“I absolutely wouldn’t have come this far without all of the people who supported me. My parents never missed a meet that’s within driving distance, and they’ve never missed a Big Ten or national meet,” Mayson stated. “My fiancé travels to a ton of meets with them as well, same with my grandparents. They all love and support me no matter what height I jump. Knowing that they’ll be there for me no matter how the meet goes is very reassuring.”

Conner added that high jumping is much more than jumping over a bar and it has helped him to realize so much more about life in general.

“I truly believe high jump has been a tool put into my life to grow my faith in God. Like I said, I’ve learned a ton from this sport. Not just about how to work hard, persevere when it gets tough, manage other aspects of life around it, but how to have faith and trust in God’s plan through everything,” Conner stated. “I’ve had a lot of great moments high jumping, but I’ve also had some really tough meets, including my last regional meet in which I didn’t qualify for nationals at. If that result would’ve happened to me during my freshman year I would’ve been a complete mess (and don’t get me wrong it still stung a lot). But with everything I’ve learned about trusting God’s will over mine really helped me to accept that even though I may not see why or how, that result was exactly what He planned for my life.”

Mayson said that over the years as he learned to trust his training and his preparation, his mindset also changed.

“It kind of changed over the years for me because my freshman year I think I did a great job of just trusting my training and not overthinking it. However, in my sophomore and junior years I was a little bit of an over thinker and I thought I needed to be perfect technically to be in a position to jump high, which is obviously not true. Getting back to my senior and fifth years, I was able to trust my training more and just get back to jumping for the love of the sport and not putting too much pressure on myself,” Conner added. “You definitely have to have a good balance between understanding the technical things you have to do pushing hard out of the back, hitting my mid in a tall strong position, keeping lean, staying on my curve, going straight up at takeoff.”

Mayson graduated from the University of Nebraska back in May with a degree in Business Administration and Finance and Economic as minors. He just currently moved into a new place in Lincoln and is looking for a job.

He plans to continue his jumping and competing and maybe the Olympic Trials.

“I still plan to compete in a few home Nebraska meets and jump unattached, but right now finding a job is my top priority,” said Mayson. “The professional track world is kind of sketchy right now and unless you are one of the top 10 jumpers in the world, there is just not a lot of money out there to be made. Hopefully Olympic Trials, but we will see.”

Conner said that he wants to thank his parents Brad and Kerry Conner of McCool Junction, his high school coach Nathan Renter, his college coach and current coach Dusty Jonas, his fiancé Jaela Zimmerman, his grandparents and all of his teammates for supporting him over the years.

“They have been with me on this entire journey and without all that support, it would have been a lot tougher to get through all the ups and the downs over the years,” Conner concluded.