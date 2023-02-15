MCCOOL JUNCTION – The Nebraska Lutheran girls shot out of the gates Tuesday night, taking a 17-7 lead over Hampton after eight minutes. By halftime, the Knights’ cushion sat at 32-13 before icing the game with a 19-3 run in the third quarter and cruising to the finish line in a 57-28 win to reach the subdistrict finals.

“We came in knowing that Hampton was a quality team we were going to have to play our best against, and the girls did that,” Lutheran head coach Moriah Hackbarth said. “They played as a team, as a unit and they glorified their God in everything they did. With one of our players injured, both Bailey Schwab and Ann Prigge really stepped up and filled her job. All in all it was a team win, and they really took care of business.”

The Knights faltered in the fourth quarter as Hampton went on a 12-6 run, but their strong performance over the first 24 minutes was more than enough to get them over the hump and across the finish line.

Lutheran went 25 of 56 (45%) from the floor and 4 of 13 from beyond the arc, but they connected on just 3 of 9 chances at the foul line.

Rebecca Hueske led the surge, as the sophomore buried 9 of 13 (69%) shots and poured in a game-high 22 points. She also splashed down a pair of 3-pointers. Behind her, senior Lily Otte followed with 12 points on 5 of 12 shooting and freshman Samantha Hueske added 10 on 5 of 10.

Schwab recorded six points, Jasmine Malchow tallied four and Marissa Endorf rounded out the scoring effort with three.

“It’s awesome that we have some strong leaders with the seniors, but our underclassmen have really stepped up,” Hackbarth said. “They know how to distribute the ball and finish it where it’s needed, so it’s cool to see them selflessly but confidently play the game.”

Nevaeh Lukassen paced Hampton with 12 points, Gavin Gilmore added nine and Lillian Dose tallied six. Macy Miller rounded out the Hawks’ offensive effort with one point.

The Knights crashed the glass to the tune of a 36-26 rebounding advantage. Samantha Hueske led the charge, pulling down 10 boards to complete her second career double-double. Malchow added eight rebounds.

Dose and Shae Kingery paced Hampton on the glass with seven boards apiece. Lukassen recorded five steals and Kingery added three, while Dose dished out three assists.

Lutheran swiped 16 steals while giving the ball away 14 times themselves. Samantha Hueske led with five seals and also dished out three assists, while Otte finished with four steals, three assists and a block.

The Knights climbed above .500 with the win as they moved to 11-10 and set up a rematch with McCool Junction in the subdistrict finals Thursday night.

Hampton saw its season end with a 9-14 record and said goodbye to a pair of seniors, as Dose and Brooke Lubke both suited up and took the court for the final time as Hawks.