Promising start gets buried under avalanche of errors

YORK – The start to the 2022 high school softball season had the Dukes in the conversation for rating considerations just two weeks into the season.

York opened with a three-game sweep at their home quad and then wins over Platteview, Ralston and DC West had the Dukes at 6-1 with a loss to Seward the only setback.

Then things started to unravel and a 4-11 mark over their next 15 games had York at 10-12 and struggling on defense which led to their opponents scoring a lot of runs.

Head coach Kent Meyers talked about some of the problems and why York started to have issues in the field.

“Our pitcher lost some accuracy but that sounds like an excuse. We had a rotating outfield throughout the season. Never settled on the final three until the last few games,” said Meyers. “I think also with all the first time starters I wonder if the season got too long. We worked on it daily but it never got better.”

One stat that led to more issues which included opponents scoring more runs was errors.

York committed 83 on the season, 19 more than last year. Those errors led to 82 unearned runs, which led to the pitching staff not getting a lot help.

While the final record was a disappointing 12-15, several outstanding individual performances were turned in.

Senior Lauryn Haggadone finished up her final season with eight home runs becoming the all-time career leader at YHS. Junior Sam McDaniel hammered seven home runs and sophomore Lauryn Mattox, the workhorse in the circle for the Dukes, also led them at the plate with a .500 average.

York had only two seniors on the roster as Abrielle Linder joined Haggadone.

“Abrielle Linder has been the quiet one. She doesn’t say a whole lot but is a very quiet leader of our outfield. In the last two years she has been caught stealing only once,” Meyers commented. “Lauryn Haggadone as we all know will be forever known as one of the best batters York has ever seen. She has shown great leadership this year and will be missed greatly. Both young ladies are super great kids and fun to be around.”

Meyer said the process to improve has already begun and he said it starts back at the basics.

“We have already started voluntary workouts for whichever girls want to attend.

Those workouts will be basic throwing, catching and fielding the ball. We are going to start from the basics and progress throughout the off season,” Meyers explained. “Lauryn Mattox is playing at a higher level this summer and learning a new pitch as well. I think for the first time we will have the same coaching staff coming back.”

Meyers said the team realizes they didn’t meet their own expectations this season and discussed that in a meeting at the end of the year.

“We underachieved this season and the team knew it. We had a good team meeting about next year and it seems that the girls are buying in.

We will continue to keep working in the off season,” Meyers added. “We started the season talking about attitudes and changing the culture. We are trying to get the York Duke swagger back in the program.”