Pribyl saves the day with a clutch trey

XETER – McCool Junction outscored Exeter-Milligan 7-5 in the fourth quarter to force overtime and then scored the first points of the extra period to jump in front 41-39. However, the T-Wolves answered with a bucket from junior Marcus Krupicka to even the score.

With the teams still deadlocked at 41 and the clock ticking inside 30 seconds left, a second overtime seemed possible – until E-M senior Peyton Pribyl caught a pass from Krupicka on the wing and uncorked a shot.

The ball found nothing but nylon on the way down as Pribyl sank the go-ahead trey with 16.2 seconds left in OT. McCool Junction couldn’t answer, and Pribyl split a pair of free throws on the other end to ice the game and give the Timberwolves a 45-41 win in overtime Tuesday night.

McCool Junction led 9-8 after one quarter, but Exeter-Milligan responded by outscoring the visitors 13-8 in the second period to take a four-point lead into the locker room.

Krupicka took over coming out of the break, as the junior scored 11 of the T-Wolves’ 13 points in the third quarter. However, the Mustangs scored 15 points in the period and cut the deficit in half entering the final eight minutes.