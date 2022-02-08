Pribyl saves the day with a clutch trey

XETER – McCool Junction outscored Exeter-Milligan 7-5 in the fourth quarter to force overtime and then scored the first points of the extra period to jump in front 41-39. However, the T-Wolves answered with a bucket from junior Marcus Krupicka to even the score.
With the teams still deadlocked at 41 and the clock ticking inside 30 seconds left, a second overtime seemed possible – until E-M senior Peyton Pribyl caught a pass from Krupicka on the wing and uncorked a shot.
The ball found nothing but nylon on the way down as Pribyl sank the go-ahead trey with 16.2 seconds left in OT. McCool Junction couldn’t answer, and Pribyl split a pair of free throws on the other end to ice the game and give the Timberwolves a 45-41 win in overtime Tuesday night.
McCool Junction led 9-8 after one quarter, but Exeter-Milligan responded by outscoring the visitors 13-8 in the second period to take a four-point lead into the locker room.
Krupicka took over coming out of the break, as the junior scored 11 of the T-Wolves’ 13 points in the third quarter. However, the Mustangs scored 15 points in the period and cut the deficit in half entering the final eight minutes.
The two teams traded blows early in the fourth quarter before Isaac Stark gave McCool Junction a 37-35 lead on a layup with just over five minutes remaining. Pribyl answered with an equalizer for the Timberwolves at the 4:17 mark of the fourth quarter.
With 3:32 left in regulation, Tyler Due sank a basket to put Exeter-Milligan in front 39-37. The score remained that way for over two minutes before Chase Wilkinson evened the score for McCool Junction on a bucket with 1:17 to play.
Both teams had chances in the final minute of regulation but could not convert as they went into overtime deadlocked at 39.
The Mustangs and Timberwolves then combined for four points over the first 3:30 of the extra period until Pribyl put Exeter-Milligan in front for good with his 3-pointer.
Krupicka led all scorers with 17 points for the T-Wolves, while Pribyl added nine – six of which came in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Kole Svec recorded eight points for Exeter-Milligan, Draven Payne notched five and Due added four. Michael Bartu rounded out the scoring with two points.
Freshman Mapieu Kuochinin paced McCool Junction with 12 points, all of which came over the first three quarters as he fouled out with 6:27 to play in regulation.
Garretson racked up seven points for the Mustangs, while Jake Hoarty and Ian Stahr added six apiece. Stark tallied five points, Wilkinson notched four and Doniphan Bandt scored one to round out the McCool Junction effort offensively.