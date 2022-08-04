Previewing the YNT area's top returning harriers

YORK – As the days leading up to the start of the 2022 fall sports season rapidly dwindle down, the York News-Times sports desk turns its attention to cross country, where area schools return several top runners from a year ago.

This is the first of two parts and will cover the top returners on the boys side. The preview for the area’s top returning girls will run on Saturday, Aug. 6.

CLASS B

Colin Pinneo, SR., York

Entering his senior season, Pinneo will look to improve upon what was already a solid junior campaign. The anchor in the York lineup was a frequent fixture on the podium, tallying a host of top-3 finishes during the regular season. He also claimed gold once with a win at the Waverly Invite in September.

As good as he was during the regular season, Pinneo found another gear once the postseason rolled around. He proved instrumental for York at both conference and districts, landing on the podium twice with a pair of bronze medals as he helped the Dukes place third in the team race on both occasions.

At state, Pinneo clocked in at 17:04.22 to place 10th as he anchored the Duke boys to a top-10 finish in the team race.

Gabe Zarraga, SR., York

Zarraga churned out several strong outings for the Dukes last fall, notching a pair of top-5 finishes during the regular season. He ran in fifth place at Aurora early in the year and added a bronze medal at York’s home invite, an event in which the Dukes took home the team crown.

At the Central Conference meet, Zarraga ran an 18:04.73 to place 13th. He played a big role in the Dukes qualifying for state as a team with a strong showing at districts, as he finished 10th with a time of 17:29.77.

The junior then turned in a solid performance in Kearney to close out his season, finishing in 18:09.49 at state to place 28th.

CLASS C

Cooper Schelkopf, SO., Fillmore Central

During his first taste of high school cross country last fall, Schelkopf was one of Fillmore Central’s most consistent runners. He recorded a slew of top-10 finishes, rounding into form for the postseason.

At districts, Schelkopf punched a ticket to Kearney with a 12th-place finish. He was the Panthers’ lone runner at state, capping his freshman season with a time of 19:21.90 to place 90th in Class C.

CLASS D

Clinton Turnbull, SR., Centennial

Turnbull’s junior campaign was hampered by some injuries early in the regular season, but he churned out consistent performances upon his return. During a meet at Raymond Central in early October, he took home a bronze medal with a time of 18:03.21.

By the time the postseason rolled around, Turnbull was in top form. He proved key to the Broncos at districts, placing fifth with a time of 17:57.60. His showing helped Centennial finish third in the team race, five points ahead of Yutan.

At state, Turnbull anchored a Centennial lineup that finished 16th in the team standings. Turnbull narrowly missed a spot on the podium, clocking in at 17:57.90. The Broncos also return their other three state runners in Camden Winkelman, Garrison Schernikau and Matthew Hoops.

Trent Neville, SR., McCool JCT

Neville’s junior campaign featured the first two victories of his career, including a dominant performance at McCool Junction’s home invite. He ran a career-best 5K time by over six seconds, clocking in at 17:54.40 to lap the field.

Neville proved instrumental in the Mustangs’ district title as he ran a 17:53.30 to land on the podium with a silver medal. Neville posted the best time at state among McCool Junction’s returning runners, crossing the tape in 18:10.70 to place 26th.

Luke Brugger, JR., McCool JCT

Brugger joined Neville and older brother Jacob as two prongs of a dynamic 1-2-3 punch for McCool Junction last fall, consistently tallying strong finishes. Several times Luke landed inside the top 10, including a fourth-place finish at the Mustangs’ home invite on Oct. 7.

At districts, Brugger placed eighth with a time of 18:17.60. He capped his sophomore year finishing 33rd in Kearney with a time of 18:22.00, the third Mustang to record a top-35 finish as they finished as the Class D runner-up to Norfolk Catholic.