Previewing the YNT area’s top returning girls’ basketball players

Yates earned first-team all-CRC honors as a freshman and was named to the YNT all-area team.

Cameran Jansky, SR., Exeter-Milligan

Jansky turned in a breakout junior season for the Timberwolves last winter, as she averaged 10.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 1.6 assists per game. She led Exeter-Milligan in scoring and shot 45 percent from the floor, the fifth-best mark among area players.

In addition to her offensive production, Jansky used her length to make her presence felt defensively. She tallied 120 deflections to pair with 87 steals and 144 total rebounds. She notched four double-doubles as a junior, including three in the season’s opening month.

“Her ability to use her length was huge for our team on the defensive end,” T-Wolves head coach Jackson Krejci said at the end of last season. “She improved her shooting and finishing around the basket this year, leading us in scoring at 10 points per game. She had the ability to bring the ball down and also post up on the block. Also a great leader and teammate which helped us have a successful season.”

Jansky earned a first-team all-CRC selection and was a member of the YNT all-area team.

Lexi Theis, SR., Fillmore Central