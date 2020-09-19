Prep Roundup

Brief
Correction
In Friday’s edition of the York News-Times, there was an error in the area football statistical leaders article.
York’s Chase Collingham was the team’s leading receiver with nine catches for 97 yards, not Chase Cotton, which was printed.
Softball
Centennial back in win column, earns spilt at David City
DAVID CITY – The Centennial softball team posted its second win of the season on Aug. 27 with an 11-5 win over Columbus Lakeview.
Since then, the Broncos had dropped 10 games in a row before a Thursday night trip to David City ended the losing streak.
Centennial defeated Blue River 11-5, but lost its second game to Class C No. 8 Malcolm, 19-3, in five innings.
Centennial 11,
Blue River 5
Centennial (3-13) rapped out 10 hits and scored three runs in the first, three in the third and four in the fifth as its 10-game losing streak ended in David City.
Offensively the Broncos were led by freshman Cora Hoffschneider, who was 2 for 3 at the plate with a triple and a run driven in while Maddie Avery was 2 for 4 with a double and one RBI. Kierra Green had two runs batted in and went 1 for 2 at the plate while Daylee Dey drove in two runs with one hit.
In the circle, Savannah Horne pitched six innings, allowed six hits and four earned runs and recorded two strikeouts.
Malcolm 19,
Centennial 3
Malcolm (13-4) scored in every inning, including a seven-spot in the top of the fifth, which blew the game wide open.
The Broncos managed seven hits off two Malcolm Clipper pitchers, while Horne, Dey and Kailey Ziegler could not slow down the Clippers’ offense.
Centennial’s Halley Heidtbrink, a junior, led the offense with two hits while Horne was 1 for 2 with an RBI and Halle Kinnett 1 for 2 with a run driven in. Green had one hit, a double.
Malcolm was led by junior Josephine Holliday with a 3 for 3 performance at the plate with three RBIs, a double and a home run. Sophomore Alyssa Fortik was 3 for 4 with three runs scored, four RBIs and a double.
Emma Brown worked three innings, gave up three hits, one earned run and struck out three batters. The Clippers’ Abbie Arroyo was on the hill for two innings and gave up four hits, two runs, both earned and recorded two Ks.
Centennial will be in Stromsburg at Cross County High School for a matchup with the Polk County Slammers on Tuesday night.
Late heroics from Head, Lauby give FC/EM/F win over Polk County
GENEVA – The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend softball team hosted Polk County and Hastings St. Cecilia in a Thursday night triangular in Geneva.
St. Cecilia picked up two wins on the Panthers’ diamond and never gave up a single run, beating FC/EM/F 8-0 and Polk County 14-0. St. Cecilia improved to 14-6 with the wins.
Thanks to late-game heroics from Abby Nichols, who went 4 of 5 at the plate with a two-run home run and a game-winning single in the ninth, FC/EM/F slipped past Polk County 10-9. The Panthers now sit at 9-10 on the season while Polk County drops to 7-10.
Nichols finished the Polk County game with four RBIs and really impressed her coach.
“Abby had as good of an offensive night as a player can, she has really put in some extra time in the cage and it showed in this game,” FC/EM/F head coach Aaron Lauby said. “She had the game-tying home run in the eighth inning and then followed it up with the game-winning hit in the ninth. That can be something she will have the rest of her life. It has been a crazy week, so it was nice to have a game like this to finish it with.”
Polk County led most of the first half of the game. The Slammers held a 5-0 edge in the top of the fifth and racked up 10 hits in the game.
The FC/EM/F offense woke up in the bottom of the fifth, however, and scored five runs to tie the game. The Panthers got RBI singles from Jackie Schelkopf, Megan Rumery and Georgia Meyer during that stretch.
Both teams scored two runs in the eighth – Emma Roberts had an RBI single while Taylor Carlson had a sacrifice fly for the Slammers. That’s when Nichols smashed her two-run shot to keep the Panthers’ hopes alive.
After a two-run single from Josi Noble gave Polk County a 9-7 lead in the top of the ninth, FC/EM/F won the game thanks to a game-tying two-run single from Kaili Head and a walk-off RBI single from Nichols.
Amy Lauby and Lilly Ellison were in the circle for FC/EM/F. Lauby struck out two batters.
Christina Rystrom and Carlson pitched for Polk County – Rystrom recorded three strikeouts while Carlson had two.
Volleyball
Cross County sweeps Heartland
STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars volleyball team improved to 5-2 on Thursday night with a 3-0 win over the Heartland Huskies in non-conference prep volleyball action.
The Cougars won the first set 25-17, took the second 25-20 and pulled away for the 25-11 win in the third.
Heartland sees its record even out at 4-4 on the year.
Cougar senior Cortlyn Schaefer had a team-high 13 kills and also added two ace serves and eight digs. Fellow senior Erica Stratman finished with nine kills and one block.
Heartland was led by Cora Johnson with five kills and Kaelyn Buller added four kills and shared setting duties with Gabi Siebert, as both had eight set assists.
The Huskies were led defensively by Cassie Siebert with 12 digs while both Ashley Brown and Buller had seven digs in the match. Gabi Siebert, Cynthia Cerveny and Cassidy Siebert all had one ace serve.
For the Cougars, Shyanne Anderson had 25 set assists and led the team in digs with 13, while Bren Lemburg scooped up 11.
Heartland will be back in action on Tuesday with a road match in Hampton.
Cross County will host its invite today with the Cougars taking on East Butler at 9 a.m. The rest of the teams at the invite include Osceola, High Plains and Nebraska Lutheran.
D-2 No. 3
Exeter-Milligan falls to D-1 No. 7 Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
ODELL – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves faced Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer in their final match of the MUDECAS volleyball tournament on Thursday, but the Titans were the ones that came away with a tight 2-1 win with scores of 25-23, 20-25 and 25-20.
Exeter-Milligan, No. 3 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class D-2 ratings, now sits at 10-3 heading into its home match with Friend on Tuesday.
HTRS, No. 7 in Class D-1, improved to 11-3 with the win. Diller-Odell was the A Division champ while Palmyra won the B Division.
Exeter-Milligan’s Cammie Harrison led the Timberwolves’ attack with 10 kills while Jaiden Papik was right behind her with nine and Cameran Jansky seven. Emma Olsen chipped in with five kills while also dishing out 25 assists.
Papik had the most digs on the team with 16 while Jozie Kanode and Harrison got under 11 and 10, respectively.
Hampton rolls past Osceola in CRC volleyball action
HAMPTON – Hampton recorded its eighth win on Thursday night with a three-game sweep of Osceola on the Hawks’ home floor.
Hampton won the Crossroads Conference regular season matchup by the scores of 25-15, 25-21 and 25-17.
The loss drops Osceola to 2-4 on the season. Osceola will be in action at the Cross County Invite today.
Hampton stroked 28 kills in the match as it got a balanced attack at the net. Leading the team was sophomore Kylie Mersch with seven kills on 23 of 25 attacks. Picking up six winners was sophomore Lillian Dose on 23 of 24 swings, and with five kills each was Emma Hansen (9-10) and Zaya Stuart on (15-16).
Setting up the Hawks on offense was senior setter Lexie Wolinski with 86 of 88 sets with 30 set assists.
Hampton served up 13 ace serves with Shae Kingery, a 5-foot-4 freshman, the team leader with four aces while both Mersch and Wolinski added three each.
On defense Kingery led the team in digs with 23 while Mersch added eight and Abbey Arndt seven. Mersch had two blocks while Stuart and Hansen had one each.
Hampton will host Heartland on Tuesday night in non-conference action.
High Plains can’t get past Clarkson/Leigh, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
CLARKSON – The High Plains Storm volleyball team dropped both its matches at the Clarkson/Leigh triangular on Thursday night.
The Storm lost 2-0 to both undefeated Clarkson/Leigh 2-0 (25-13, 25-11) and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (25-19, 25-19). High Plains is now 6-5 on the season and will try to get back in the win column starting today at the Cross County Invite.
Clarkson/Leigh 2
High Plains 0
Brooke Bannister and Briana Wilshusen both had four kills to lead the Storm in the match. Alexis Kalkwarf dished out 10 assists.
Defensively, Hailey Lindburg led with seven digs while both Kenzie Wruble and Emily Ackerson got under six.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 2
High Plains 0
Bannister and Wilshusen were tops in the kills category again in this match, both with six. Wruble chipped in with four.
Wilshusen had a team-high nine digs with Lindburg adding seven. Ackerson had 12 set assists.
Tennis
York tennis bounces back, takes down Ralston
YORK – After back-to-back trips to Lincoln earlier in the week, the York boys tennis team got a chance to compete on its own courts Thursday in a dual with Ralston, and the Dukes took full advantage.
After shooting out to an early 3-0 lead by sweeping the doubles matches, York sealed a 7-2 win by going 4-2 in singles.
“The doubles teams really played well to get us out to a 3-0 lead,” York head coach Dan Malleck said. “That took a lot of pressure off of the singles matches and allowed us to cruise to the win and move to 4-2 on the season.”
York’s junior duo of Emmett Heiss and Caleb Sahling won 8-4 in No. 1 doubles while the senior team of Drew Baldridge and Andrew Sahling handed their opponents an 8-3 loss at No. 2. The doubles sweep was notched when Drew Hammer and Eric Yim picked up a big 8-1 victory at No. 3.
Hammer, a junior, and Heiss continued their solid seasons in singles play.
As the Dukes’ No. 1 singles player, Hammer beat K’Sean Dutton-Burtin 8-5 and improved to 9-5 in Class B singles action this season. Heiss was an 8-2 winner over Roy Buettenback and moved his combined record to 9-1.
York sophomore Trey Harms shut out his opponent, Ben Devorss, 8-0, while Baldridge picked up an 8-6 victory over Jake Myers.
York will host its own invite beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday. Teams scheduled to compete include Beatrice, Elkhorn, Holdrege, McCook and Waverly.
