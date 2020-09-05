Prep Roundup

Cross Country
Brandenburgh, Turnbull lead Centennial at Warriors Invite
SCHUYLER – Low numbers this season are keeping the Centennial Broncos from competing for team titles at cross country events, but it hasn’t lessened the enthusiasm of the runners competing.
On Thursday the Centennial cross country team, built of two boys and one girl, competed at the Schuyler Invite.
In the girls’ race, sophomore Madison Brandenburgh came across the tape in 23 minutes, 52 seconds to finish in eighth place.
“Madison was our top medalist at eighth place in 23:52. She cut some time off from last season and continues to get better,” Centennial head coach Rob Johansen said. “She was not very happy with her finish, but that gives us something to focus on and work on this season.”
On the boys side it was sophomore Clinton Turnbull with a clocking of 19:31.92 which earned him a top-10 finish in ninth.
“Clinton showed us how much he improved in his first 5K race of the year going below 20 minutes. Clinton placed ninth in 19:31,” Johansen said. “I don’t think I have had a sophomore boy run that fast on the Schuyler course before. He looked really smooth running. Excited to see what he is capable of this season.”
The other Bronco runner was freshman Garrison Schernikau, who ran a time of 21:50.62 and finished in 27th.
“Garrison also ran really well for his first 5K race as a freshman,” Johansen added. “That was in the top one-half of all runners. He will continue to get better as he gets more race experience. He still has a lot left in his tank at the end of his race.”
The girls’ champion was Marisol Deandra of Schuyler with a time of 21:14.76 while second went to Hannah Williams, a senior from North Bend Central, who was timed at 22:12.24. In third was William’s teammate Sydney Emanuel with a time of 22:42.
With three runners in the top five, North Bend won the team title with 16 points while second place went to host Schuyler with 27.
The boys’ champion was Hugo Ramon of Schuyler (18:04.38) and taking second place was Logan View Raiders’ freshman Sam Peters with a clocking of 18:23.22.
Schuyler edged the Columbus Lakeview Vikings, 32-33, for the team title while the Wahoo Warriors were third with a score of 38.
The Broncos will be back competing on Thursday at the Milford Invite.
McCool Junction boys take first, girls third at Superior Invite
SUPERIOR – The McCool Junction cross country team ran at the 5K Superior Invite on Thursday, and the Mustangs didn’t disappoint.
McCool won the boys race with 46 points and was led by Tyler Neville, who took third overall with a time of 17 minutes, 59.337 seconds. Neville’s teammate, Jake Brugger, wasn’t far behind in 10th – he finished in 18:49.388.
In the girls’ race, Ravenna took first with 36 points but McCool was runner-up with 40. Payton Gerken was third overall, crossing the finish line in 21:08.777. Head coach Ryan Underwood had two other runners place in the top 10 of the girls’ race, including Aly Plock (21:26.204) and McKenna Yates (22:34.74).
“For our girls, we really ran well today,” Underwood said. “Yet, as always there is work to be done. As the season progresses we will need to get our top three girls driving forward together and to get our chase pack of girls closing the gap time-wise between them and our top three.”
The McCool boys impressed their coach on Thursday, too. According to Underwood, they ran one of the best boys team races in a few years.
“They have been really hungry for success in their training thus far and definitely came out and showed that with how they ran today,” Underwood said.
Rounding out McCool’s boys runners were Luke Brugger (11th, 18:58.728), Trent Neville (22nd, 19:59.862), Ian Stahr (23rd, 20:22.679) and Harry Yunevich (24th, 20:33.262).
The performances of Sarah Weisheit (23rd, 25:59.263), Sarah Vodicka (26th, 26:42.34) and Aurora Toms (28th, 26:51.19) helped the Mustang girls to their runner-up finish.
The only other area team to compete at the Superior Invite was the Fillmore Central Panthers. Fillmore’s boys took third place with 56 points and were led by talented runner Garrett Nichols, who finished second overall in 17:52.139.
Rounding out Fillmore’s team was Hunter Verhage (16th, 19:14.34), Conner Nun (17th, 25.186), Travis Meyer (21st, 19:42.938), Austin Wurtz (25th, 20:44.729) and Cole Nedrow (35th, 21:42.264).
The Panthers didn’t have enough female runners to earn a team score. Two runners still competed however as Hallie Verhage placed 25th with a time of 25:50.42 and Teneal Barber was 34th with a 27:00.429.
Boys team race: 1. McCool Junction 46; 2. Adams Central 51; 3. Fillmore Central 56; 4. Fairbury 83; 5. Ravenna 92; 6. Grand Island Central Catholic 95; 7. Sandy Creek 101; 8. Superior 107; 9. Hastings St. Cecilia 157; 10. Franklin 168; 11. Blue Hill 183.
Girls team race: 1. Ravenna 36; 2. McCool Junction 40; 3. GICC 56; 4. Thayer Central 56; 5. Adams Central 87; 6. Blue Hill 90; 7. Fairbury 91; 8. St. Cecilia 93.
Softball
Two-run fifth all the Panthers need in win over Southern/Diller-Odell
GENEVA – The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers managed only four hits off Southern/Diller-Odell starter Karley Lauby, but three of them came in the fifth inning, and that was enough to give the Panthers a 2-1 win.
“Southern is a tough opponent, they play a difficult schedule and have been competitive in every one of their contests. I knew this would be a great challenge for our girls,” FC/EM/F head coach Aaron Lauby said.
The Panthers also got a great pitching effort from freshman Amy Lauby, who worked seven innings, threw just 79 pitches, allowed five hits and only one run, which was unearned. She did not record a strikeout.
In the Panthers’ fifth, Georgia Meyer led off with a single and after a strikeout while Faith Engle gave the hosts two base runners with a second hit in the inning.
After a walk to Vanessa Lukes, Shelby Lawver singled to put the Panthers on top 1-0 and that was followed by a Raiders’ error on a Claire Kimbrough batted ball which allowed a second run to score. Kimbrough was credited with an RBI.
Southern/D-O picked up its only run in the top of the sixth when the Raiders got a runner to second on an error and Lauby roped the single to make it 2-1.
A Riley Short single led off the Raiders’ seventh, but she was erased when she was thrown out trying to advance to second base.
“Just a really fun game to participate in,” Coach Lauby said. “We were very fortunate to get out of a few tough situations, and that is the mark of a solid team that when you are struggling to score runs, your pitching and defense pick up the slack.”
FC/EM/F (5-4) will be in Fairbury for the Jeffs Invite on Saturday.
Southern/Diller-Odell (1-8) 000 001 0-1 5 1
FCEMF (5-4)
000 020 X-2 4 0
Volleyball
No. 5 Centennial can’t get past Milford
MILFORD – The Centennial volleyball team, No. 5 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class C-2 ratings, lost 3-1 on the road to Milford Thursday night.
Milford improved to 2-2 and got the win with scores of 27-25, 22-25, 25-21 and 25-17. The Broncos will travel to Sandy Creek (1-4) on Tuesday.
Senior Kate Hirschfeld led Centennial in the kills department with 17. She also tied senior Jaci Opfer in digs with 13.
Senior Jaycee Stuhr, chipped in with 11 kills while Opfer and senior Kiley Rathjen each had three. Opfer dished out a team-high 33 assists.
Stuhr recorded three blocks in the loss while senior Lexus Prochaska got under nine digs.
Stratman, Schaefer lead Cross County to first win
STROMSBURG – The Cross County volleyball team made quick work of Shelby-Rising City with a win via sweep in Stromsburg on Thursday.
The victory was the Cougars’ first of the season, and it came behind scores of 25-10, 25-15, 25-21. Cross County moves to 1-1 and will hit the road to take on Bruning-Davenport/Shickley on Tuesday. Shelby-Rising City drops to 1-2.
Cross County was led by its two senior hammers at the net, Erica Stratman and Cortlyn Schaefer. Stratman led everyone with 14 kills while Schaefer, a Midland University volleyball commit, notched 13. Freshman setter Shyanne Anderson dished out 20 assists while sophomore Bren Lemburg added 10.
The Cougars were also potent at the service line with 14 aces. Schaefer and senior Jacy Mentink recorded four aces each while Anderson had three and senior Talia Nienhueser two.
Defensively, Schaefer had the most digs with eight while Stratman had the most blocks with three.
BDS, Hampton travel to Milligan for triangular
MILLIGAN – Class D-1 No. 2 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (6-0) never dropped a set on Thursday night as they swept both Hampton and D-2 No. 9 Exeter-Milligan in prep volleyball action.
In the opener the Hawks (3-4) won the first set 25-14 over the hosts, but the Timberwolves bounced back to take the match with a 25-20 and 25-18 win in the final two games.
BDS was a 25-16 and 25-22 winner over the Hawks while in the night’s finale, BDS defeated the Timberwolves 25-16 and 28-26.
Exeter-Milligan 2,
Hampton 1
Exeter-Milligan (2-1) hammered 32 kills in the win as Cameran Jansky was the team leader with nine followed by Jaiden Papik with seven and Cammie Harrison with six.
The offense was set up by Emma Olsen with 24 set assists while Papik and Jansky each accounted for two ace serves.
Papik had 12 digs, Jansky chipped in with 10 and was the team leader at the net with four blocks.
Hampton’s Kylie Mersch had 10 kills on 24 of 26 swings, while Zaya Stuart finished with six kills on 16 of 18 attacks.
Rorie Loveland scooped up 23 digs, Lexie Wolinski had 20 set assists and Lillian Dose was 20 of 21 serving with five aces.
BDS 2,
Hampton 0
Hampton’s attack was limited to just 10 kills with three each from Mersch and Dose.
Stuart was seven of eight serving with four aces and Dose went six of seven with a pair of winners.
Wolinski assisted on nine kills and she was 32 of 33 in setting.
Loveland led the team with 11 digs while Dose added five and Wolinski three.
BDS 2,
Exeter-Milligan 0
No Exeter-Milligan player had more than five kills and as a team the Timberwolves finished with 16.
The Timberwolves were led by Daisy Kanode with five kills; Papik was charted with four and Jansky had three. Olsen assisted on 14 of the team’s 16 kills.
The only block was recorded by Jansky and as a team the hosts managed five ace serves with Jansky leading the way with two.
On defense Jozie Kanode had nine digs, while Papik and Jansky followed with four each.
Fillmore Central girls fall to David City
DAVID CITY – The Fillmore Central volleyball team fell to 1-5 on the young season after getting swept in David City on Thursday night.
The host Scouts, who improved to 1-3 with the win, got past the Panthers with scores of 25-21, 30-28 and 25-13.
Fillmore Central will try to get on track Tuesday night at home in Geneva against Milford.
Heartland girls head to Wilber, leave with two wins
WILBER – The Heartland volleyball team improved to 4-2 on Thursday night after beating both Sandy Creek and Wilber-Clatonia in a triangular in Wilber.
Heartland won its match with Sandy Creek by the scores of 25-20, 21-25 and 25-23. The Huskies got past the host Wolverines 25-23, 25-17.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!