Prep Roundup

On Friday York will compete in the Central Conference meet at the Holdrege Country Club.

Softball

Centennial snags a pair of wins at home triangular

GRESHAM – Over the last seven games the Centennial Broncos softball team has posted a 5-2 record, with its only losses coming to Class C No. 1 Fairbury and Milford.

On Monday night, Centennial picked up two more wins as it improved to 8-18 with a 10-2 victory over Centura/Central Valley and a 12-0 win over Wilber-Clatonia.

This triangular had originally been scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 8, but was weathered out.

Centennial was back in action on Tuesday night with games against Cozad and Southern/Diller-Odell in Beaver-Crossing.

Centennial 10

C-CV 2

The Broncos had seven hits in the win as they opened a 3-0 lead at the end of the second and put the game away with a seven-run third inning.

The C/CV girls scored one in the second and another in the fifth.