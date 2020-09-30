Prep Roundup

Golf
York girls take second in Aurora ahead of Central Conference meet
AURORA – The York Dukes girls golf team battled windy conditions Monday at the Aurora triangular at Poco Creek Golf Course in Aurora, but still managed to come away with a second-place finish – one stroke behind triangular champ Columbus.
York finished the triangular with a score of 182 while Columbus carded a 181. The host Huskies shot a 210.
Riley Stuhr led the Dukes’ varsity with a 42 while Kirsten Fike and Rylie Krause both shot a 45. Abby York came in with a 50 while Piper Fernau had a 54.
The JV teams for all three clubs also competed. York’s JV squad shot a 213, which was an improvement on their score from the Aurora Invite earlier this season, head coach Josh Miller said.
Regin Dunham and Alyssa Alt both shot a 49 to lead the Dukes’ JV while Tatum Holthus had a 55 and Samantha Gibbs a 60.
“Riley, Rylie and Kirsten played well in the windy conditions. The small greens at Poco Creek caused us some trouble, but the pin placements had a little bit to do with that,” Miller said. “Regin and Alyssa carded 49s and continue to show improvement and are getting their confidence back. Tatum and Samantha also did some good things and it was good for them to play in tough conditions.”
On Friday York will compete in the Central Conference meet at the Holdrege Country Club.
Softball
Centennial snags a pair of wins at home triangular
GRESHAM – Over the last seven games the Centennial Broncos softball team has posted a 5-2 record, with its only losses coming to Class C No. 1 Fairbury and Milford.
On Monday night, Centennial picked up two more wins as it improved to 8-18 with a 10-2 victory over Centura/Central Valley and a 12-0 win over Wilber-Clatonia.
This triangular had originally been scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 8, but was weathered out.
Centennial was back in action on Tuesday night with games against Cozad and Southern/Diller-Odell in Beaver-Crossing.
Centennial 10
C-CV 2
The Broncos had seven hits in the win as they opened a 3-0 lead at the end of the second and put the game away with a seven-run third inning.
The C/CV girls scored one in the second and another in the fifth.
Senior Daylee Dey had a big night at the plate for Centennial as she hammered a home run and drove in three runs while freshman Cora Hoffschneider had two hits, including a double and a run batted in. Senior Kailey Ziegler had two hits, with a double and one RBI.
Freshman Savannah Horne toed the rubber for five innings as she gave up two runs and one hit with three strikeouts.
Centennial 12
Wilber-Clatonia 0
This game was all Centennial from the start. The Broncos plated two runs in the first and three in the second while picking up their second seven-spot of the day in the third to end the game via the 12-run rule after three innings.
The Broncos scored their 12 runs on just three hits as Halle Kinnett, Hoffschneider and Rylee Menze accounted for the only hits by Centennial.
Ziegler picked up the win as she gave up four hits and recorded three strikeouts.
FC/EM/F rally falls short against Adams Central
GENEVA – The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers softball team, fresh off a runner-up finish at the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament on Saturday, trailed Adams Central 8-1 as the fourth inning started Monday night in Geneva.
FC/EM/F senior Jackie Schelkopf, a Hastings College basketball commit, stepped to the plate and delivered a three-run homer over the fence to cut her team’s deficit to 8-4. When the top of the fourth was over, Adams Central led just 8-6.
But the visiting Patriots responded well — they plated four runs in the bottom of the fourth and three in the fifth to help seal a 15-9 win. FC/EM/F dropped to 12-12 on the season while Adams Central improves to 16-10.
“We played a competitive seven-inning game against a really solid Class B team,” FC/EM/F head coach Aaron Lauby said. “We are hoping that it will force us to keep getting better as the season progresses. I’m very proud of this group of girls and how well they have competed all year.”
Adams Central outhit FC/EM/F 13-8 and had two errors to four from the Panthers.
FC/EM/F was led at the plate by Kelsi Gaston, who went 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Schelkopf was 2-for-3 with three RBIs while Claire Kimbrough, Georgia Meyer and Kaili Head all had one hit.
Amy Lauby was in the circle for FC/EM/F and struck out one batter without a walk. She gave up seven earned runs and eight hits. Lilly Ellison pitched in relief and recorded two strikeouts with one walk while allowing six earned runs and five hits.
FC/EM/F hosted Milford on Tuesday night.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!