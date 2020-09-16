Prep Roundup

Softball
Wilber-Clatonia wins slugfest with FC/EM/F
GENEVA – The Wilber-Clatonia offense was in full gear on Monday night as it parlayed 13 hits into 14 runs and picked up a 15-7 win over the Class C-rated Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers in Southern Nebraska Conference action.
The Wolverines scored four runs in the first, four in the second, three more in the third and two runs in each the fourth and the fifth innings.
The Panthers tried to keep pace as they picked up three runs in the first and three more in the fifth, but the game ended after the fifth due to the eight-run five-inning run-rule.
The Wolverines scored eight of their 15 runs on home runs as Alayna Steffensmeier cranked a three-run home run in the first and Molly Richtarik added another three-run bomb in the second and a two-run shot in the fifth.
FC/EM/F’s Megan Rumery doubled in two runs in the first inning and Abby Nichols hit her first varsity home run in the second.
Three more runs scored in the fifth on an RBI single by Claire Kimbrough and bases-loaded walks to both Jackie Schelkopf and Rumery to plate two more runs.
The Panthers used three pitchers as Amy Lauby went two innings, Lilly Ellison also worked two frames and Vanessa Lukes pitched an inning.
“Wilber played extremely well. I was impressed with not just their hitting but they made some big plays in the outfield that prevented some big innings for us and they were aggressive at the plate and made life difficult for our pitchers,” FC/EM/F head coach Aaron Lauby said. “I thought we battled and really put together some quality at-bats, but we just weren’t ever really able to seize control of the momentum of the game. Every time we had a chance to have a really big inning, they made a great defensive play, or came up with a big hit to keep us on our heels.”
FC/EM/F was back on the diamond Tuesday night in Central City.
Wilber-Clatonia (2-10) 443 22-15 13 0
FC/EM/F (8-8) 310 03- 7 8 1
York to open Hastings Invite against No. 3 Seward
HASTINGS – The annual Hastings Invite will be held this weekend at the Smith Softball Complex in Hastings with teams from McCook, Platteview, Norris, Seward, Lincoln Pius X, Omaha Skutt Catholic, Hastings and York all competing.
The Omaha Skutt SkyHawks are currently the No. 1 team in the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star rankings.
The SkyHawks will open with Lincoln Pius X and come in as the No. 1 seed.
The winner of the Skutt vs. Pius X game will face the winner of No. 4 seed Seward and No. 5 York. Seward defeated York earlier this year 10-0 in Seward and come in as the No. 3-rated team in Class B.
On the other side of the bracket, No. 3 seed and No. 2-rated Norris will take on McCook with the winner of that game taking on the winner of Hastings, the No. 2 seed and No. 4-rated, vs. Platteview game.
All first-round games are at 11 a.m. with the second-round scheduled to get going at 1 p.m.
The championship, third place, fifth place and seventh place games are all scheduled for 3 p.m.
Volleyball
No. 3 Exeter-Milligan can’t get past No. 5 Sacred Heart at MUDECAS
BEATRICE – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves went into the MUDECAS volleyball tournament in Beatrice as the No. 6 seed on Monday, and faced a tough first-round draw in No. 3 Falls City Sacred Heart.
Sacred Heart (10-2), now rated No. 5 in Class D-2 in the Omaha World-Herald, owned the night, however, and got past No. 3-rated Exeter-Milligan 2-0 via scores of 25-19, 25-23. Exeter-Milligan played Freeman on Tuesday night.
Senior Cammie Harrison led the Timberwolves with six kills and three ace serves while junior Cameran Jansky added five kills. Both senior Jaiden Papik and junior Briana Capek chipped in with two kills.
Emma Olsen, a junior, directed the Exeter-Milligan attack with 14 set assists.
Defensively, both senior Daisy Kanode and Papik got under a team-high seven digs while sophomore Jozie Kanode had six.
Exeter-Milligan’s record after Monday’s action was 9-2.
Golf
Heartland’s Mestl shoots 76 at Fairbury Invite
FAIRBURY – The Heartland girls golf team was paced to a third place team finish by junior Elizabeth Mestl, who fired a school record 76 for first, and Maddie Miller, who took second with an 86.
The rest of the team consisted of Ruby Kliewer, Christina Adamson and Lilly Carr.
No other scores or results were available.
Heartland will travel to the Fullerton Invite at Pawnee Hills next Tuesday which gets underway at 10 a.m.
