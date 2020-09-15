Prep Roundup

Football
Centennial falls to GICC on the road
GRAND ISLAND – The Centennial Broncos football team dropped to 1-2 on the season after losing 42-12 on the road to the Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders on Friday.
No statistics were provided.
Centennial will try to snap its two-game losing streak this Friday as it hosts Malcolm (0-2).
No. 9 Exeter-Milligan/Friend stays perfect on the season with win over Shelby-Rising City
SHELBY – The Class D-1 No. 8-rated Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcats football team rushed for 341 yards and six touchdowns along the way to a dominating 58-34 win on the road over the Shelby-Rising City Huskies on Friday night.
It was a close first quarter as EMF led just 16-14, but the Bobcats started to pull away after that. EMF outscored Shelby 14-6 in the second quarter and 42-20 the rest of the game.
Bobcat running back Breckan Schluter rushed for 225 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries while Keagan Newsome and Christian Weber ran for a score as well. Schluter found the end zone on runs of 17, 10, 2 and 6 yards.
Weber, the quarterback, was efficient in the passing game as he went 7 of 8 for 83 yards and two touchdowns – both to tight Jackson Beethe. Beethe finished his night with four catches for 26 yards and the two scores.
Defensively, Schluter led the way with 8 ½ tackles while Newsome had seven and Peyton Pribyl five.
For Shelby, quarterback Colin Wingard completed 11 of 31 passes for 185 yards and four touchdowns, two of which went to Mickey Hoatson and one each to Grant Brigham and Hunter White.
EMF improves to 3-0 and will host undefeated No. 4 Tri County (3-0) this Friday. Shelby dropped to 0-3 with the loss.
Wemhoff runs wild in Elgin/Pope John’s 46-31 win at High Plains
CLARKS – Elgin/Pope John’s sophomore running back Jack Wemhoff tore up the High Plains Storm’s defense on Friday night, as he ran for 307 yards on 26 carries while leading the EPJ Eagles to a 46-31 win in Clarks.
The 5-foot-9, 175-pound running back scored five touchdowns as the Eagles used a 24-16 second-half run to pull away for the double-digit win.
High Plains (1-2) picked up 156 yards on the ground and junior quarterback Javier Moreno completed five of 13 passes for 101 yards and one interception. The ground game was led by Marino as well as he carried the ball 22 times for 108 yards and two scores.
Junior Lane Urkoski had the only other rushing touchdown. Sophomore Mario Lesiak led the Storm receivers with two receptions for 51 yards.
The Eagles had 68 yards passing as Wemhoff had one reception for 32 and the Eagles overall had 423 yards of total offense. The Storm finished with 257 yards of total offense.
No defensive stats were entered for the Storm.
High Plains will be at Class D-2 No. 1 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley on Friday night.
Elgin/Pope John (2-1) 6 16 16 8- 46
High Plains (1-2)
7 8 8 8- 31
Milford spoils Fillmore Central’s home opener
GENEVA – The Milford Eagles spoiled the Fillmore Central football team’s home opener last Friday night, beating the Panthers 28-12.
Milford’s defense pitched a shutout for the first three quarters while its offense was steady – it tacked on one touchdown in all four quarters.
Fillmore Central trailed 20-0 entering the fourth, but got a shot of energy when senior running back Jake Stoner returned a punt 48 yards for a touchdown, cutting its deficit to 20-6.
Milford responded with another score, however, a 10-yard touchdown run to put its advantage back to 28-6. Fillmore Central didn’t quit, though, and added a late 1-yard touchdown run from Keegan Theobald, but that was all the Panthers’ rally produced.
Fillmore Central’s offense racked up just 133 total yards in the game, rushing for 78 yards and passing for 55.
Stoner rushed for 66 yards on 15 carries while Theobald went 2 of 17 for 55 yards in the passing game.
Koby Head led the Fillmore Central defense with 12 tackles while Stoner had 11 and Theobald eight. Both Carson Adams and Aidan Trowbridge recorded six stops.
Fillmore Central will host Fairbury (0-2) on Friday night.
Helwig picks apart Cedar Bluffs in Nebraska Lutheran’s big win
CEDAR BLUFFS – Quarterback Nate Helwig threw for 244 yards and five touchdowns last Friday night to lead the Nebraska Lutheran Knights to their first victory of the season, a 54-28 blowout on the road over Cedar Bluffs.
The passing game was potent, but Lutheran’s offense was balanced as well, rushing for 139 yards and two touchdowns. The dual-threat Helwig, who led the team in rushing with 114 yards and two scores on 15 carries, was efficient in operating the Knights’ attack – he completed 69 percent of his passes (18 of 26) and didn’t throw an interception.
Helwig was throwing to a pair of talented and elusive sophomore wideouts in Trey Richert (eight catches, 67 yards, three TDs) and Trevor Hueske (seven catches, 133 yards, two TD). Senior Alex Endorf also got in on the fun, too, with three catches for 44 yards.
Defensively, sophomores Jace Dressel and Hueske led with eight tackles while Helwig had seven and senior Christian Dressel six.
Lutheran (1-2) will try to keep the wins coming this Friday at home in Waco as its hosts winless Palmer (0-3).
Heartland can’t stop Nebraska Christian
CENTRAL CITY – The Heartland Huskies football team suffered its first loss of the season last Friday, a 58-12 defeat to the undefeated Nebraska Christian Eagles.
Christian didn’t waist much time getting on the scoreboard. The Eagles (3-0) put up 28 points in the first quarter and outscored Heartland 16-6 in the second to take a 44-6 at halftime.
The Huskies’ defense showed improvement in the third by shutting out Christian, but it was much too late as the Eagles rolled to the lopsided win.
Heartland never got the rushing game going as the Huskies managed just 112 for the game while Christian racked up 155. Trev Peters gained 43 yards with a 1-yard touchdown on 12 carries while Nolan Boehr had 26 yards on 10 touches. Kale Wetjen rushed for 27 yards on eight carries. Peters also threw a touchdown, a 21-yarder to Wetjen that cut the deficit to 44-12 with 8 minutes left in the third.
Cord Spencer led Heartland’s defense with 14 tackles while Zach Quiring had 13 and Wetjen 10.
Heartland (2-1) is scheduled to host Southern (2-1, located in Wymore, Neb.) on Friday.
Hawks bid to start win streak derailed at Stuart
STUART – After a scoreless first quarter, the Stuart Broncos took an 18-0 halftime lead and went on to a 43-8 win over the Hampton Hawks in Six Man football action on Friday afternoon.
Hampton (1-2) was looking for consecutive wins after breaking a long losing streak last week against St. Edward, but Broncos’ quarterback Ryan Steinhauser, a 6-foot 165-pound junior, completed 9 of 14 passes for 168 yards and four touchdowns.
Stuart (1-0) also rushed the ball for 183 yards with junior Cameron Sattler leading the way with 100 yards on 12 carries.
Stuart’s receiving crew was led by Austin Dvorak with three receptions for 104 yards, while Wade Paxton had two catches, both for touchdowns.
Hampton’s only points of the game came in the third quarter. No other Hampton team or individual stats were available.
Hampton (1-2) has next week off before returning to action on Sept. 25 at Dorchester.
Hampton (1-2)
0 0 8 0-8
Stuart (1-0)
0 18 13 12- 43
McDonald rushes for five touchdowns as No. 1 McCool Junction rolls
MCCOOL JUNCTION – The No. 1-rated McCool Junction Mustangs Six Man football team defended its home field on Friday night with a 58-12 win over Pawnee City.
McCool, which improved to 2-0 on the season, led 12-0 at the end of the first quarter and 44-0 at halftime. The Mustangs outgained Pawnee 264-179 while rushing for five touchdowns, passing for one and returning a fumble for a score.
McCool’s Owen McDonald averaged 24 yards per carry and was seemingly unstoppable Friday. He rushed for 168 yards and five touchdowns on just seven carries.
McCool passed for 63 yards with Jonah Barrow completing 4 of 8 throws for 32 yards and one touchdown. Chase Wilkinson also threw a touchdown. Patrick Dietz and Ryland Garretson were the ones that caught the scoring tosses.
McDonald also led the team on defense as he recorded a team-high nine tackles. Garretson, a freshman, chipped in with eight stops while Gage Rhodes added seven and Kaeden Bristol six.
McCool is scheduled to travel to Grand Island in two weeks to play Heartland Lutheran on Friday, Sept. 25.
Softball
Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend takes down Minden
COZAD – The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers softball team went 1-2 at the Cozad Invite last Saturday.
FCEMF started the day with a 14-2 loss in just three innings to the host Haymakers, then fell 11-4 in four innings to St. Paul. The Panthers’ lone win on the day came against Minden, 7-4.
FCEMF now sits at 8-7 on the season and will travel to Central City (6-6) on Tuesday night.
“We didn’t play very well. No reason to sugar coat it, I didn’t do a good enough job getting them ready and prepared for this tournament,” FCEMF head coach Aaron Lauby said. “We had our worst week of practice all year and it showed.”
Cozad 14,
FCEMF 2
An RBI double from Jackie Schelkopf, who recently committed to play basketball at Hastings College, and an RBI single from Georgia Meyer gave FCEMF an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
Cozad, however, didn’t take long to gain the lead right back.
The Haymakers tied the game at 2 in the bottom of the first, then after a scoreless second for both teams, erupted for 10 runs in the third to end the game via run rule.
“Cozad whooped us to start the day, they hit the ball really well and that game was over quickly,” Coach Lauby said.
Cozad outhit FCEMF 13-4. The Panthers had two freshmen pitchers in the circle in Lilly Ellison and Amy Lauby, who struck out three batters.
St. Paul 11,
FCEMF 4
The Wildcats had a solid first inning, scoring four runs. FCEMF responded in the bottom of the first with one run thanks to an RBI single from Kelsi Gaston, but the St. Paul offense never slowed down. The Wildcats scored once more in the second and six in the fourth.
“The St. Paul game was competitive but we really struggled to prevent the big inning defensively, and it makes it really difficult to win games when you give up such big innings, we have such a hard time with this right now,” Coach Lauby said. “We have to figure out how to limit those, it has been our downfall for a few years now.”
FCEMF had eight hits in the game, led by Gaston and Ellison’s two, while Gaston, Ellison, Shelby Lawver and Meyer each recorded an RBI.
Ellison struck out one batter in the game.
FCEMF 7,
Minden 4
The Panthers trailed 4-3 entering the pivotal bottom of the sixth, but they had a win in their sights.
FCEMF wound up scoring four runs, and Gaston’s three-run game-winning double gave her team the win. Gaston finished the game with four hits and three RBIs.
“Against Minden we were really fortunate to come away with a victory as Minden competed very well,” Coach Lauby said. “Kelsi had a good day today and she had the game-winning hit to end it, which she is one of our more seasoned players and for her to come through there I think is big for our future.”
Ellison struck out three batters and gave up just two earned runs off eight hits in six innings of work.
Volleyball
Centennial girls take fifth at Malcolm Invite
MALCOLM – On Thursday, the first day of the Malcolm Invite, the Centennial Broncos volleyball team went 2-0, beating both Fairbury and Fort Calhoun.
The Broncos were back in Malcolm on Saturday for the final day of the invite. Centennial dropped its first two matches against Ashland-Greenwood and Malcolm, but sealed fifth place with a win over Elmwood-Murdock.
Centennial now sits at 8-4 on the season and will host Fairbury on Tuesday night in Utica.
Malcolm 2,
Centennial 0
In the first match of Saturday, Centennial dropped the bout with the host Clippers by scores of 25-14, 25-15.
Kate Hirschfeld, who was a big part of the Broncos’ 2-0 performance last Thursday, once again led her team in the kills category, this time with seven. Hirschfeld, along with Jaci Opfer, connected on two ace serves as well.
Opfer dished out 11 assists and led the defense with 14 digs, too.
Ashland Greenwood 2,
Centennial 1
The Broncos put up a fight with the Bluejays, winning the first set 25-22. But Ashland-Greenwood, behind the 29 combined kills of Jess Stander, Carly VonRentzell and Saige Craven, took the next two set 25-16 and 25-21 to seal the win.
Hirschfeld recorded 13 kills, but none of her teammates had more than six as Jaycee Stuhr, a senior, and Karley Naber, a freshman, each had five. Opfer had 25 assists.
Centennial out-served Ashland-Greenwood with six aces to just two for the Bluejays. Senior Kiley Rathjen and Opfer both had two aces.
The Bluejays’ defense had success blocking Centennial’s attack – it racked up six total blocks. Presley Harms, a sophomore, led the way with four.
Centennial 2,
Elmwood-Murdock 1
The lone win on the day came against Elmwood-Murdock, a 2-1 victory behind the scores of 24-26, 25-17 and 25-17.
Hirschfeld continued to light up defenses – she smashed 19 kills against the Knights. Opfer had seven kills while Stuhr chipped in with six and Rathjen five. Opfer also had 29 assists.
The Centennial defense saw success, too. The Broncos recorded five blocks with Stuhr rejecting three attacks herself.
Hirschfeld got under a team-high 13 digs.
McCool Junction posts 3-0 mark at Harvard Invite
HARVARD – The McCool Junction Mustangs volleyball team climbed three games above the .500 mark with a three-game sweep at the Harvard Invite on Saturday.
Also competing in the invite was the High Plains Storm, which went 1-1.
McCool Junction defeated Heartland Lutheran 2-0 by the scores of 25-16 and 25-13 then followed that with a 2-0 win over the High Plains girls by the scores of 25-21 and 25-17.
The Mustangs also defeated the host Harvard Cardinals 2-1 as the hosts won the first set 25-17, but the Mustangs came back to post 25-13 and 26-24 wins.
High Plains’ win was a two-game sweep of Elba – 25-12 and 25-13.
No other stats were available for the Mustangs or the Storm.
High Plains will travel to the Palmer triangular with Riverside tonight and the McCool Junction Mustangs will join Cross County in Grand Island at the Heartland Lutheran triangular, also tonight.
Exeter-Milligan captures Friend Invite title with win over Sutton
FRIEND – The Class D-2 No. 8 Exeter-Milligan volleyball team improved to 9-1 on the year with a 3-0 record at the Friend Invite on Saturday.
The Timberwolves opened the day with a 2-1 win over Freeman (8-4) by the scores of 19-25, 25-23 and 25-13 and made their way to the championship game with a two-game sweep of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-15 and 25-16.
In the championship game the Timberwolves took down Sutton 25-20 and 25-18.
Exeter-Milligan 2
Freeman 1
The Timberwolves’ net game produced 37 kills as Cameran Jansky was the team leader with 17 and Jaiden Papik was also in double numbers with 10.
The offense was set up by Emma Olsen, who had 30 set assists, while Cammie Harrison led the defense with 17 digs and Papik added 13.
As a team Exeter-Milligan had nine ace serves with Daisy Kanode, Briana Capek, Olsen and Kiah Songster all recording two each.
Jansky was the frontline leader as she recorded five blocks.
Exeter-Milligan 2
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0
It was a balanced attack at the net for the Timberwolves, who swept past the HLHF Bulldogs in the second game of the Friend Invite.
Harrison and Kanode each had five kills, while Papik and Olsen chipped in with four each.
Olsen led the set game with 16 set assists and Papik dug up a team-leading 13 digs while Harrison was charted with nine and Jozie Kanode eight.
Exeter-Milligan 2
Sutton 0
The Exeter-Milligan girls racked up 20 kills in the win over Sutton and Olsen was the team leader is set assists with 15.
On the front lines it was Jansky who led the team with seven kills while both Harrison and Daisy Kanode finished with five.
Defensively it was Harrison with 12 digs while Papik chipped in with seven and Jozie Kanode added five.
The Timberwolves started play Monday night in the first round of the MUDECAS Tournament in Beatrice. Their first-round opponent was D-1 No. 3 Falls City Sacred Heart.
Hampton 2-1 at Loomis Invite over the weekend
LOOMIS – The Hampton Hawks volleyball team made the 107-mile early morning Saturday trip to the Loomis Invite where it posted a 2-1 record.
After an opening-round loss to Franklin by the scores of 26-24 and 25-11, the Hawks bounced back with a 25-22 and 25-10 win over Maxwell.
In the final match of the day, Hampton topped the host Loomis Wolves 19-25, 25-20 and 27-25.
Hampton 2
Loomis 1
Hampton got 10 kills from Zaya Stuart (21 of 23) and eight from Emma Hansen, who was 19 of 20 in its three-set win over the tournament hosts.
In all, Hampton finished with 31 kills and Lexie Wolinski was the catalyst to the offense as she was 82 of 82 setting the ball with 24 set assists.
On defense, Rorie Loveland registered 26 digs and Lillian Dose chipped in with 10.
In serving, Wolinski was 23 of 24 with six aces, while Hansen led the frontline players with four blocks.
Hampton 2
Maxwell 0
The Hawks picked up 17 kills in the win as Kylie Mersch was responsible for seven on 12 of 15 swings at the net. Adding five kills was Dose on nine of 12 attacks.
Wolinski directed the offense with 15 set assists on 38 of 38 sets.
The defense was led by Loveland with 13 digs and both Hansen and Dose recorded one block each.
The serve game produced six aces as Wolinski had three and Stuart added two.
Franklin 2
Hampton 0
Franklin’s defense held the Hawks to just 10 kills in the match. Leading the team in that department was Mersch with four on 17 of 24 attacks, while both Hansen and Dose finished with two kills each.
Kaylei Joseph and Loveland each recorded two aces, while Loveland scooped up 16 digs and Dose added eight.
Wolinski was 58 of 59 serving with 11 assists.
Hampton (6-6) is back on the court tonight as it traveled to Shelby-Rising City for Crossroads Conference action.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!