Prep Roundup

Cross Country
Centennial cross country runners compete at Milford Invite
MILFORD – The Milford Cross Country Invite was originally scheduled for last Thursday, but was moved to Tuesday instead.
Not all the schools that were originally scheduled to compete were able to make it to Milford on Tuesday.
The boys’ team portion of the meet was won by Milford with 18 points while coming in second was the Wilber-Clatonia Wolverines with 25. Third went to Palmyra with 45 and fourth was Lincoln North Star with 62.
The girls had just two teams with Milford and North Star finishing 1-2.
Palmyra’s Emily Frey was the top runner in the girls’ race with a time of 21 minutes, 36.99 seconds, and Centennial’s only runner, Madison Brandenburgh, was fifth with a time of 23:27.65.
Wilber-Clatonia’s Thomas Lokken was the winner of the boys’ race with a time of 18:16.72.
The Centennial boys’ only two competitors were Clinton Turnbull, who finished 11th with a clocking of 19:57.69, and Garrison Schernikau, who was 25th with a time of 22:32.61.
The Broncos will be in action today at the Fillmore Central Invite, which is scheduled to get underway at 4:30 p.m. in Geneva.
Softball
Centennial softball’s slide continues
BEAVER CROSSING – The Centennial Broncos softball team’s slide continued on Tuesday with a 19-2 loss at home to the Milford Eagles. The Broncos have now lost nine straight games and are 2-12 this season.
Centennial recorded just one hit in the game – a two-run homer from senior Daylee Dey.
Centennial used two pitchers in the circle, including senior Kailey Ziegler and freshman Savannah Horne. Horne struck out one batter.
Milford racked up 13 hits in the game.
Centennial is back in action Thursday night and will compete in the Blue River triangular in David City along with Malcolm.
Central City scores four in the tenth, seals extra-inning loss for FC/EM/F
CENTRAL CITY – The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend and Central City softball teams gave fans an entertaining game with a thrilling finish on Tuesday night.
It was the host Bison, however, that came away with a 7-6 win in 10 innings. FC/EM/F’s record now stands at 8-9 heading into the Panthers’ own triangular in Geneva against Polk County and Hastings St. Cecilia on Thursday.
FC/EM/F got on the board first by plating two runs in the opening inning, and held the lead until the seventh, where the Bison tied the game at 3 in the bottom of the frame to force extra innings.
After a scoreless eighth and ninth inning, FC/EM/F went ahead 6-3, but the three-run inning proved to be not enough as Central City rattled off four runs in its half of the frame to earn the wild come-from-behind win.
Central City held an 11-9 edge in the hits category against FC/EM/F. The Panthers’ Kelsi Gaston hit a home run, a double and finished her night with a game-high four RBIs.
FC/EM/F’s Megan Rumery led her team at the plate with three hits and two RBIs while Shelby Lawver added two hits as well.
Both Lilly Ellison and Amy Lauby were in the circle for FC/EMF. Ellison pitched 7 1/3 innings and struck out two batters with two walks.
Polk County knocks off No. 2 Kearney Catholic
STROMSBURG – The Polk County Slammers softball team hosted the Ord Chanticleers and Kearney Catholic Stars on Tuesday night and came away with a split – the win coming against the Class C No 2-rated Stars.
Polk County now sits at 7-8 on the season and will travel to Geneva on Thursday to compete in the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend triangular with Hastings St. Cecilia.
Polk County 15
Kearney Catholic 11
The Slammers got past the Stars, who came into the game with a record of 14-1, thanks to an explosive offense that generated 15 hits. Three players – Sadie Sunday, Josi Noble and Emma Roberts – recorded three hits while two others – Kayleigh Pinney and Mae Valish – had two. Noble had a double and triple in the win.
Noble led the team with three RBIs while both Sunday and Valish chipped in with two.
Polk County led 3-2 after the first inning, 8-4 after the second and 15-6 after the third. Kearney Catholic cut its deficit to 15-10 after the fourth, but the Slammers held on to their lead, only letting one run cross the plate in the sixth.
Polk County used two pitchers in the game – Taylor Carlson and Christina Rystrom. Rystrom struck out one batter without issuing a walk.
Ord 6
Polk County 4
This game was supposed to take place last week, but was postponed. So the Chants made their way to Stromsburg for the game on Tuesday, and left with a close 6-4 win.
The Slammers’ offense had just three hits in the loss, which came from Sunday, Sierra Boden and Roberts.
Sunday had a team-high two RBIs while Valish had one.
Rystrom was in the circle and recorded six strikeouts in seven innings of work. She gave up nine hits and four earned runs.
York girls belt four homers against Holdrege, tie school record
YORK – The York softball team improved to 7-7 on the season with a 9-1 come-from-behind win over the Holdrege Dusters on Tuesday, and the Dukes’ muscle was a big reason why.
York’s Lauryn Haggadone, Meaghan Rowe, Jamie Hoblyn and Rebecca Libich all belted the ball out of York Ballpark Complex en route to the win. Haggadone, Rowe and Libich all had two RBIs as well while Sam McDaniel and Ellie Peterson each had one.
York actually trailed for much of the game. Holdrege’s Alexis Bliven hit a home run of her own in the bottom of the first, but the game didn’t see another score until the sixth, when the Dukes’ homers began.
Rowe started the comeback with a two-run shot in the sixth to give York a 2-1 edge. Then Hoblyn jacked her home run to put the Dukes up 3-1.
Haggadone hit her two-run homer in the seventh while Libich put a charge in one to deep left-center.
Haggadone pitched all seven innings in the game and struck out eight with three walks. She gave up just two hits.
“Lauryn pitched a great game after the leadoff started with a home run,” York head coach Kent Meyers said. “We struggled with their pitcher for most of the game but got the bats started late.”
Holdrege pitcher Faith Raburn struck out six batters and walked five in the Dusters’ loss.
York will host Beatrice (7-6) on Thursday.
Volleyball
Exeter-Milligan bounces back for 2-1 win over Freeman at MUDECAS
ADAMS – Exeter-Milligan was looking at its second consecutive loss, but came back from being down 20-11 in the third set to defeat Freeman 25-21 and win the match 2-1 in MUDECAS tournament volleyball action Tuesday night.
The two teams split the first two sets with the Timberwolves taking the first 25-17 and Freeman bouncing back to win the second 25-23.
Exeter-Milligan head coach Madalyn Fousek said that the team showed grit in coming back from nine points down.
“That is pretty incredible. We still have a lot to work on, but tonight really showed how much grit and determination this bunch of girls have,” Fousek said. “We had an off night on Monday. The girls bounced back and got the job done tonight. There are not a lot of teams that can come back being down 20-11, and then go on to win the set with a run of 14-1.”
The Timberwolves were charted with 35 kills as senior Cammie Harrison hammered a team high 15 kills and junior Cameron Jansky added to her team high numbers with nine.
The offense was set up by junior setter Emma Olsen, who had 28 set assists, and Jansky delivered a strong defensive effort at the net with four blocks.
Exeter-Milligan finished with eight ace serves as Jozie Kanode led the way with four and Daisy Kanode added three. Jozie was also the team leader in digs with 14 while Jaiden Papik added 11.
Exeter-Milligan (10-2)
25 23 25
Freeman (8-6) 17 25 21
Nebraska Lutheran still searching for first win
DORCHESTER – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights are still searching for their first win of the volleyball season after a 3-0 loss to the Dorchester Longhorns on Tuesday night in Crossroads Conference action.
Dorchester (5-2) earned the sweep by the scores of 25-14, 25-9 and 25-19.
Nebraska Lutheran drops to 0-7 with the loss and will host College View Academy tonight.
No team or individual stats were available.
Cross County picks up two wins in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND – The Cross County Cougars volleyball team improved to 4-2 on the year with triangular wins over the host Heartland Lutheran Red Hornets and McCool Junction Mustangs in Grand Island Tuesday night.
The Cougars topped the hosts 25-7, 25-6 and then defeated the Mustangs in straight sets 25-22, 28-26.
McCool Junction improved to 8-5 with a 25-17, 25-21 win over the Red Hornets.
Cross County (4-2) will host the Heartland Huskies tonight and the Mustangs return to action a week from Thursday when they host Heartland.
Cross County 2, Heartland Lutheran 0
The Cougars dominated the Red Hornets as both senior Cortlyn Schaefer and Erica Stratman had five kills and Shyanne Anderson was charted with 12 set assists.
Cross County served up 15 aces in the win as Brexton Lundstrom was the team leader with seven, while Schaefer added five.
On defense it was Jacy Mentink with five digs and Anderson with three.
Cross County 2, McCool Junction 0
In a tight match the Cougars earned the two-game sweep in two very closely contested games.
Schaefer hammered 12 kills and Lilly Peterson added eight. As a team the Cougars finished with 27 winners and Anderson was spot on with 18 set assists.
Cross County managed seven ace serves with Peterson collecting three to lead the team.
Bren Lemburg had 10 digs while Schaefer got under eight and Anderson seven.
McCool Junction 2, Heartland Lutheran 0
The Mustangs were led by Olivia Johnson with nine kills and Raelin Stouffer with four.
Johnson and Maegan Pinneo each had a pair of ace serves and Johnson’s six digs was the team high.
Pinneo had 11 set assists on 32 of 32 opportunities and Sophia Hoffschneider recorded eight set assists on 25 of 27 attempts.
High Plains takes care of Riverside, Palmer in triangular
PALMER – The High Plains Storm volleyball team improved to 6-3 on Tuesday night after beating both Riverside and Palmer at a triangular in Palmer.
The Storm, under first-year head coach Brittany Klingsporn, defeated Riverside 2-0 behind scores of 25-17, 25-23 and took down Palmer 2-0 via marks of 25-16, 25-15.
High Plains will try to keep the momentum rolling on Thursday as it travels to play undefeated Clarkson/Leigh (5-0), which is No. 5 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class C-2 ratings.
Hampton climbs above .500 with win at Shelby-Rising City
SHELBY – After splitting the first two sets, the Hampton Hawks volleyball team improved its season record to 7-6 with a 3-1 win over the Shelby-Rising City Huskies in Crossroads Conference action Tuesday night.
Hampton won the first set 25-23, but the Huskies took the second 25-21.
The Hawks bounced back and won the third and the fourth sets 25-15 and 25-19.
Hampton got a big night at the net from Zaya Stuart as she hammered 16 kills on 36 of 38 swings and Kylie Mersch added 35 of 38 and 10 kills.
Hampton served up 13 aces with five from Lexie Wolinski, who also led the offense with 36 set assists on 126 of 128 sets.
Rorie Loveland had 60 digs in the match and four aces. Mersch collected 18 digs to go with her 10 kills. Lillian Dose had 10 digs and two aces. Mersch led the team with three blocks.
Hampton will host the Heartland Huskies next Tuesday night.
Hampton 25 21 25 25 – 3
SRC 23 25 15 19 – 1
Centennial volleyball gets sweep of Fairbury in SNC action
UTICA – Despite their 1-8 record entering Tuesday night’s matchup with the Centennial Broncos in Utica, the Fairbury Jeffs volleyball team was battle tested as its losses came to schools with a combined record of 54-30.
The Class C-2 No. 10 Broncos never let the Jeffs get untracked, however, as they won the match in a 3-0 sweep by the scores of 25-19, 25-22 and 25-21.
The Broncos improved to 9-4 with the win and will host both Sutton and Shelby-Rising City tonight in triangular action.
The Broncos’ frontline hitters hammered 37 kills as senior Kate Hirschfeld led the way with 16 winners on 24 of 31 swings. Freshman Karley Naber finished with seven kills on 22 of 24 attacks.
The offense was set up by senior Jaci Opfer, who registered 34 set assists on 82 of 83 attempts and she also led the team at the service line with six of the team’s 11 aces on 19 of 19 serves. Naber finished with three aces on 15 of 16 serves.
Hirschfeld picked up 12 digs while Naber scooped up seven and Opfer six.
Fairbury (1-9) 19 22 21 – 0
Centennial (9-4) 25 25 25 – 3
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!