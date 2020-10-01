Prep Roundup

Softball
Centennial girls continue to find wins on the diamond
BEAVER CROSSING – The Centennial Broncos softball team continues to pick up wins late in the season after splitting two games in a home triangular on Tuesday in Beaver Crossing.
Centennial won 6-1 over Southern/Diller-Odell while falling 6-0 to Cozad. The Broncos, who were once 2-12 this season, are now 9-19 and slated to compete at the Yutan Invite on Saturday.
Centennial 6
Southern/Diller-Odell 1
The game was a scoreless tie until the third inning when Centennial went up 1-0. The Broncos’ pitching and defense continued to do their job the rest of the game while the Broncos’ offense plated two runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to seal the win.
Three Centennial players – Halle Kinnett, Jillian Bailey, Maddie Avery and Daylee Dey – all had two hits. Bailey had two RBIs while Dey had one.
Kailey Ziegler struck out five batters in the circle for head coach Joe Dey’s club. She walked only two while giving up seven hits.
Cozad 6
Centennial 0
The Haymakers got the win in five innings. Centennial trailed only 1-0 after three frames, but Cozad ran away with the win after scoring two in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Centennial’s offense struggled to find runs and netted just two hits – Kierra Green and Halley Heidtbrink were the ones that singled.
Freshman pitcher Savannah Horne struck out one with one walk in the loss while giving up three earned runs. Cozad racked up 10 hits.
Head, Shelkopf both belt home runs in win over Milford
GENEVA – Fresh off a runner-up finish at the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament last weekend, the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers softball team picked up another win on Tuesday in Geneva – a 15-6 rout in 4 ½ innings over Milford.
FC/EM/F now sits at 13-12 on the season while Milford falls to 7-11.
The Panther bats got to work early in the game and scored six runs in the first inning while rattling off four in the second to take a commanding 10-0 lead heading into the third.
FC/EM/F pitchers Amy Lauby and Lilly Ellison held Milford’s offense in check all night. The Eagles scored just two runs in the second, one in the third and three in the fourth. Lauby pitched four innings and struck out four batters without a walk while Ellison closed the game in the final inning and didn’t give up a run.
FC/EM/F freshman Kaili Head and senior Jackie Schelkopf both jacked homer runs in the win – Head’s being a three-run dinger in the second. Head finished her night 2-for-3 at the plate with five RBIs while Schelkopf, a Hastings College basketball commit, went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Junior Abby Nichols was 3-for-3 with one RBI while Kelsi Gaston was 2-for-4 with one RBI as well.
It was a solid outing for the Panther offense, according to head coach Aaron Lauby. Maybe the best of the season.
“Offensively it might have been our most complete performance, and it was really satisfying,” he said. “However, we need to keep the mindset that we can still play better and we will need to in order to keep playing after this week. Regardless, these girls have given a great showing all year for our communities. They are a fun team to watch play.”
Tuesday night’s game was the third time this season the two teams played. FC/EM/F has won all of them.
“It’s never easy to compete against the same team so many times in one season. Milford is well coached and a very tough opponent,” Coach Lauby said. “Our bats really came alive tonight and we pitched well enough and played defense just well enough to prevent the game from going a full seven innings.
“Softball can be a funny game and definitely a game of great momentum. Claire Kimbrough started off the first inning with a fantastic bunt for a base hit and then we were able to really drive the ball all over the place the rest of the game.”
Volleyball
No. 6 Exeter-Milligan earns split in Kenesaw
KENESAW – The Class D-2 No. 6-rated Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves went to Kenesaw on Tuesday night for triangular action with the host Blue Devils and Gibbon Buffaloes and left with a split.
Exeter-Milligan beat Gibbon 2-0 (25-15, 27-25) and fell to Kenesaw 2-1 (25-17, 18-25, 25-22).
The Timberwolves (12-4) will compete at the Johnson County Central Invite on Saturday.
Exeter-Milligan 2
Gibbon 0
The Timberwolves smacked 21 kills against Gibbon. Their attack was led by Cameran Jansky, who had eight kills. Emma Olsen dished out 12 set assists to go along with her six kills while Cammie Harrison added five kills and a team-high seven digs.
Kenesaw 2
Exeter-Milligan 1
Jansky recorded a team-high 11 kills and added eight digs defensively against the Blue Devils. Harrison chipped in with seven kills and was everywhere defensively, getting under a team-best 19 digs.
Jaiden Papik saw success at the service line with three ace serves. Olsen had 21 assists, three kills and seven digs.
High Plains rallies past McCool Junction for road win
McCOOL JUNCTION – The High Plains Storm volleyball team went to McCool Junction on Tuesday and left with a 3-2 come-from-behind win over the host Mustangs.
High Plains dropped the first two sets but battled back to earn the win with scores of 22-25, 24-26, 25-20, 26-24 and 15-12. The Storm improves to 12-6 on the season while McCool falls to 10-6.
High Plains had 46 kills on the night and was led by a couple seniors in Brianna Wilshusen and Brooke Bannister. Wilshusen led the team with 14 kills while Bannister had 11. Bannister was a thorn in the side of the Mustangs as she also connected on five ace serves, as did sophomore Kenzie Wruble.
Defensively, Bannister recorded a team-high five blocks while sophomore Hailey Lindburg and Alexis Kalkwarf both had 15 digs. Kalkwarf also dished out 27 set assists.
High Plains will try to stay the course on Tuesday as it travels to Hampton (11-8) to play in the Hawks’ triangular with Meridian (6-7).
McCool will travel to Blue Hill on Saturday to play in the Bobcats’ invite.
Nebraska Lutheran falls to Meridian in regular season CRC contest
WACO – After recording its first win of the season over Parkview Christian at its home tournament over the weekend, the Nebraska Lutheran Knights volleyball team was looking to pick up win No. 2 as the Meridian Mustangs were in town on Tuesday night.
The Knights put up a competitive effort, but lost the match in a three-game sweep by the scores of 25-16, 25-13 and 25-22 in Crossroads Conference regular season action.
“The girls had a good game. They stuck with Meridian, and really fought,” Nebraska Lutheran head coach Rylee Weisensel said. “They stayed positive and together even when a teammate went down with an injury. That’s one of our biggest strengths is that we play as a team.”
Statistically the Knights were led by Sophia Helwig with seven kills while Marissa Endorf recorded three blocks and Natalie Hueske had 15 set assists.
Nebraska Lutheran (1-19) will be back in action on Tuesday when it hosts Exeter-Milligan.
Meridian (6-7) 25 25 25 – 3
NE. Lutheran (1-19) 16 13 22 – 0
Fillmore Central back to full strength after COVID-19 shutdown
GENEVA – The Fillmore Central volleyball team was shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic from Sept. 4-20.
Some of the team returned to action last Monday, Sept. 21, but on Tuesday the team was back to full strength as it hosted the Sutton Fillies in Southern Nebraska Conference action.
Sutton (10-9) pulled out the 3-1 win as it took the first and second sets 25-17 before the host Panthers won the third set 25-20.
Sutton ended the match by the same score it won the first two sets by, 25-17.
Despite the loss, Fillmore Central head coach Dawn Temme saw some good signs.
“After a long break and finally having everyone back, the girls played really well,” Temme said. “We are going to look to build on this game.”
The Panthers’ front line was led by junior Lexi Theis, who came into the match with 36 kills. On Tuesday she found the open court for 13 kills and also scooped up nine digs.
Senior Jordan Broman, who came in as the team leader in kills with 37, added two to her total on Tuesday and she recorded a team-high 35 digs.
Junior Bella Lichti led the team in setting with 29 assists, giving her 127 through just nine games.
The slate doesn’t get any easier for the Panthers as they host Diller-Odell on Thursday night. The Griffins are the No. 1-rated team in Class D-1 according to the Omaha World-Herald.
Sutton (10-9) 25 25 20 25 – 3
Fillmore Central (1-8) 17 17 25 17 – 1
Cross County girls go 1-1 at St. Cecilia; Heartland opens 0-2
HASTINGS – The first of two nights of prep volleyball action at the Hastings St. Cecilia Invite opened on Tuesday night.
The tournament will conclude tonight.
Area teams from Heartland and Cross County joined teams from Superior, Wood River and host St. Cecilia.
Cross County defeated Heartland 25-8 and 25-6, but lost its matchup with St. Cecilia 25-15 and 25-22.
Heartland also lost their game with Superior 25-21 and 25-10.
Cross County is 11-4 on the year while the Heartland Huskies drop to 4-11.
Cross County 2
Heartland 0
Cross County dominated the match as it picked up its second win over the Huskies this season.
The Cougars smacked 28 kills with senior Cortlyn Schaefer recording the team lead with 12 winners on 20 of 23 swings. Fellow senior Erica Stratman added six kills and also led the team in blocks with three.
As a team Cross County recorded six aces with Stratman and freshman Lilly Peterson each picking up two.
Freshman Savannah Anderson was 37 of 37 setting with 20 assists and also led the team in digs with nine, while sophomore Bren Lemburg added six.
Heartland was led at the net by senior Cassidy Siebert with two kills.
In setting, Gabi Siebert had three assists and Hayden Mierau chipped in with two.
On defense, Ashley Brown recorded eight digs and Taylynn Scheil had two blocks.
St. Cecilia 2
Cross County 0
As a team the Cougars had 15 kills with Schaefer the team leader with six on 17 of 19 attacks. The Cougars had three team aces and five team blocks with Stratman matching her three in the win over Huskies.
Anderson was 38 of 38 setting with 11 assists while Schaefer led the way on defense with nine digs.
Superior 2
Heartland 0
The Superior Wildcats, the No. 9 team in the current Class C-2 ratings in the Omaha World-Herald, improved to 13-4 with the sweep of the Huskies.
Superior stroked 25 team kills with the brunt of those belonging to junior Shayla Meyer, who was 24 of 24 with 16 winners.
Heartland was paced by senior Cora Johnson and junior Cynthia Cerveny with three kills each.
Heartland’s Gabi Siebert finished with five set assists on 25 of 25 opportunities and Brown led the way on defense with nine digs while Cassidy Siebert added seven.
Superior’s Sierra Blackburn was 28 of 28 setting with 15 assists and Meyer and Atlee Kobza were the defensive leaders with 11 digs each.
