Prep Roundup

FC/EM/F freshman Kaili Head and senior Jackie Schelkopf both jacked homer runs in the win – Head’s being a three-run dinger in the second. Head finished her night 2-for-3 at the plate with five RBIs while Schelkopf, a Hastings College basketball commit, went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Junior Abby Nichols was 3-for-3 with one RBI while Kelsi Gaston was 2-for-4 with one RBI as well.

It was a solid outing for the Panther offense, according to head coach Aaron Lauby. Maybe the best of the season.

“Offensively it might have been our most complete performance, and it was really satisfying,” he said. “However, we need to keep the mindset that we can still play better and we will need to in order to keep playing after this week. Regardless, these girls have given a great showing all year for our communities. They are a fun team to watch play.”

Tuesday night’s game was the third time this season the two teams played. FC/EM/F has won all of them.

“It’s never easy to compete against the same team so many times in one season. Milford is well coached and a very tough opponent,” Coach Lauby said. “Our bats really came alive tonight and we pitched well enough and played defense just well enough to prevent the game from going a full seven innings.