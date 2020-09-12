Prep Roundup

Cross Country
McCool boys run second, girls hold down third in Fairbury
FAIRBURY – A rainy and dreary day greeted runners at the Fairbury Cross Country Invite on Thursday.
A total of 10 girls teams and 13 boys teams competed for both individual and team honors.
The Lincoln Christian Crusaders won the boys portion of the meet with 21 points while McCool was second with 63 and rounding out the top three teams was Falls City with 91.
Lincoln Christian gave the Crusaders a clean sweep as they won the girls portion of the race with 38 points. Second went to Tri County with 42, while the McCool took third with 57.
The Mustangs’ Tyler Neville was looking to be a repeat champion as he won the individual race in 2019. He ended up second on Thursday by finishing in 18 minutes, 4.77 seconds, which was 17.5 seconds faster than his championship time from last year.
Falls City senior Eli Bottom won the race in 17:54.3.
Lincoln Christian scooped third, fourth, eighth, ninth and 10th places to nail down the team title.
The Mustangs’ Jacob Brugger, a junior, was clocked at 18:55.06 for 16th while Luke Brugger, a freshman, was 21st with a time of 19:08.21. Rounding out the team’s scoring was sophomore Trent Neville with a time of 19:51.33 for 31st.
“Overall it was a fabulous day for our boys. We knew coming in that Lincoln Christian was going to be the real deal and they certainly lived up to that billing,” McCool head coach Ryan Underwood said. “So I was proud of our boys for competing the way they did, to bring home the second place plaque.”
The Mustangs’ girls had two runners place in the top five and three brought home medals.
Leading the way was senior Aly Plock in fourth place with a time of 20:57.76 and right behind her was sophomore Payton Gerken clocking in at 21: 46.5.
Freshman McKenna Yates was ninth with a time of 22:11.67.
Rounding out the Mustangs’ scoring was freshman Sara Weisheit with a time of 25:26.26 for 45th.
The girls’ race was won by Auburn freshman Sydney Binder with a time of 20:39.22. Taking second and third were Lincoln Christian runners Annie Hueser and Sadye Daniell.
“I really like what I saw from our girls. Our top three girls all finished in the top 10 individually. There were some things that could have gone better with those girls, but when looking at the overall big picture, it was really helpful for our team to get them all in the top 10,” Underwood said. “It was a good day for us. Yet, it will be important for us to get right back to work tomorrow to do what we can to better ourselves.”
McCool, Centennial and Fillmore Central will all be in action on Thursday at the Fillmore Central Invite starting at 4:30 p.m.
Girl’s Scoring: 1. Lincoln Christian 38; 2.Tri County 42; 3. McCool Junction 57; 4. Beatrice 59; 5. Auburn 90; 6. Thayer Central 100; 7. Blue Hill 122; 8. Freeman 142; 9. Fairbury 143; 10. Falls City 148.
Boys Scoring: 1. Lincoln Christian 21; 2. McCool Junction 63; 3. Falls City 91; 4. Freeman 93; 5. Beatrice 113; 6. Fairbury 113; 7. Auburn 118; 8. South Central 133; 9. Superior 145; 10. Tri County 175; 11. Franklin 189; 12. Syracuse 192; 13. Blue Hill 219.
Volleyball
Cross County regroups, sweeps Central City
CENTRAL CITY – After getting swept on the road at Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Tuesday, the Cross County volleyball team regrouped and got a win Thursday night in Central City, sweeping the host Bison.
The Cougars got the win behind scores of 25-10, 25-16 and 25-12. Cross County is now 2-2 and will travel to Grand Island next Tuesday for a triangular with host Heartland Lutheran (4-5) and McCool Junction (4-4).
Cross County pounded 34 kills in the win and was led offensively by Erica Stratman, who had eight kills. Lilly Peterson chipped in with seven while – Bren Lemburg and Chloe Sandell – each added five. Shyanne Anderson dished out 17 assists and Lemburg added 13.
The Cougars’ attack was potent at the net, but Cross County’s serve game was also on point. Anderson notched four ace serves.
Cortlyn Schaefer led the defense with nine digs while the Cougars’ front line recorded seven blocks. Sandell led the team with five blocks while Lemburg, Schaefer and Anderson all had two.
Hampton tops Dorchester, but fall in straight sets to Giltner
HAMPTON – The Hampton volleyball team hosted their Crossroads Conference foes Dorchester and Giltner in triangular action on Thursday night.
Hampton took the first two sets 25-17, 25-14 in the win over the Longhorns, but couldn’t get past Giltner as it lost in straight sets 25-21 and 25-21.
Hampton dropped to 4-5 following the loss to Giltner.
Hampton 2,
Dorchester 0
A strong service game netted Hampton 10 ace serves in the 2-0 win over Dorchester.
The team was led by Kylie Mersch with three aces, while Lexie Wolinski, Zaya Stuart and Lillian Dose each recorded two.
Mersch led the way with eight kills on 16 of 24 swings while Stuart was 10 of 12 with seven kills and Dose chipped in with four kills on five of six attacks.
In setting, Wolinski was 53 of 53 with 18 set assists while on defense Rorie Loveland had 20 digs.
Stuart led the way at the net with three blocks, while Emma Hansen added two.
Giltner 2,
Hampton 0
Hampton pounded 17 kills to 11 for the Hornets, who improved to 3-5 with the win.
The Hawks were balanced in their attacks as six girls had two or more kills, led by Stuart with four and MaKenna Clinch, Hansen and Mersch with three each.
Giltner was led by Regan Thompson and Macie Antle with three apiece.
Hampton finished with three ace serves with Wolinski picking up two aces. She was also 65 of 71 setting with 17 assists.
Loveland led the team in digs with 21, while Wolinski and Mersch each were charted with seven.
Giltner’s Christy Eastman had eight set assists, while Thompson and Antle led the way on defense with 11 digs.
Hampton will travel to Loomis today for invitational action.
C-2 No. 2 Thayer Central takes down Heartland
HEBRON – The Heartland volleyball team had a hard time keeping up with Thayer Central, the No. 2-rated team in Class C-2 according to the Omaha World-Herald.
Thayer Central swept the Huskies behind scores of 25-21, 25-17 and 25-15. The Titans improved to 7-0 while Heartland dropped to 4-3.
Heartland was led at the net by Cora Johnson, Gabi Siebert and Cassidy Siebert, who all had six kills. Kaelyn Buller chipped in with four while Cynthia Cerveny had three. Hayden Mierau, a freshman, led the team in assists with 12 while Gabi Siebert notched 11.
Defensively, Ashley Brown was tops in the digs department for the Huskies with 17.
Thayer Cenral’s Chloe Souerdyke led her team with 15 kills.
No. 8 Exeter-Milligan picks up two wins in Daykin
DAYKIN – Two area volleyball teams – Exeter-Milligan and McCool – competed at the Meridian triangular in Daykin on Thursday night.
Exeter-Milligan, No. 8 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class D-2 ratings, improved to 6-1 this season by winning both its matches while McCool split its two and now sits at 4-4.
Exeter-Milligan beat McCool with the scores of 25-15 and 25-12. The Timberwolves were led by Cammie Harrison, who had six kills. Cameran Jansky chipped in with four while Daisy Kanode added two.
The Timberwolves’ serve game saw success with 11 assists – Harrison led the team with five aces while Janksy had three.
McCool’s Olivia Johnson and Brooke Schulz led the way with two kills. Sophia Hoffschneider dished out five assists.
Exeter-Milligan got past Meridian 2-1 with scores of 13-25, 25-21 and 25-12. Jaiden Papik led the Timberwolves with 10 kills while Jansky added nine and two others – Emma Olsen and Kanode – seven. Papik was a terror at the service line as she recorded eight aces. Olsen had 22 assists.
McCool handed Meridian a 2-0 loss, getting the win with scores of 25-23 and 25-20.
Both Schulz and Johnson had five kills while Grace Penner notched three. Meagan Pinneo recorded nine assists with Hoffschneider netting seven.
Johnson connected on three aces and was a force defensively, picking up a team-high 16 digs.
