Prep Roundup

Volleyball
Centennial girls sweep Sandy Creek
FAIRFIELD – Behind 13 kills and 17 digs from senior Kate Hirschfeld, the Centennial Broncos volleyball team improved to 5-2 on the season after a 3-0 victory on the road via sweep over the Sandy Creek Cougars on Tuesday night.
Centennial, No. 10 in the Lincoln Journal Star’s Class C-2 ratings, won the match by the scores of 25-7, 25-26, 25-15. The Broncos will try to keep the good vibes going on Thursday as they compete at the two-day Malcolm Invite – Centennial will be back at Malcolm on Saturday.
Along with Hirschfeld’s production, senior Jaycee Stuhr connected on seven kills while freshman Karley Naber added six. Both seniors Jaci Opfer and Kiley Rathjen had five kills. Opfer dished out 31 assists.
The Broncos also saw success at the service line with seven aces. Three players – Opfer, Stuhr and Naber – recorded two aces.
Both Opfer and Naber recorded double-digit digs, too – Opfer with 13 and Naber 11.
Cross County is no match for D-1 No. 2 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley
SHICKLEY – The Class D-1 No. 2 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley Eagles had very little trouble Tuesday night in picking up their seventh straight win to start the season as they swept the Cross County Cougars in Crossroads Conference volleyball action.
BDS won the first set 25-20 then rolled in the next two with wins by the scores of 25-13 and 25-18.
The Cougars had a lot of problems with the Eagles’ service game that accounted for 14 aces during the match to just three for Cross County, which dropped to 1-2 on the season. The Eagles’ Macy Kamler had four of those aces while Mariah Sliva accounted for three.
Sliva also had a team-high 11 digs while Jordan Bolte added eight.
The Cougars pounded 23 kills in the match with senior Cortlyn Schaefer leading the team with 10 while Erica Stratman added five. Schaefer was 24 of 29 on her attacks while Stratman was 15 of 19.
Cross County’s Chloe Sandell was charted with five blocks and as a team the Cougars had 13. Lilly Peterson had two aces and Shyanne Anderson and Bren Lemburg led the team in set assists with 11 and 10, respectively.
Both Lemburg and Talia Nienhueser led the team with six digs and Anderson chipped in with four.
The Cougars struggled with mistakes as they had 51 errors in the loss to just 29 for the Eagles. BDS served at a 92-percent clip to just 76 for the Cougars.
Cross County (1-2) will be back on the road tonight as it takes on the Bison in Central City at 7 p.m.
High Plains suffers first loss of season in Fullerton
FULLERTON – The High Plains Storm volleyball team suffered its first loss on Tuesday night, falling to the Fullerton Warriors on the road 3-0 behind scores of 25-13, 25-11, 25-19.
High Plains pounded 19 kills on the night and was led by Brianna Wilshusen, who had seven kills. Brooke Bannister chipped in with four kills while Hailey Lindburg added three. Alexis Kalkwarf dished out 10 assists.
Defensively, Wilshusen led the team with 13 digs while Lindurg got under nine and Emily Ackerson eight.
High Plains will try to get back in the win column on Thursday as it hosts Nebraska Christian (5-0).
Nebraska Lutheran still searching for first win
CENTRAL CITY – The Nebraska Lutheran volleyball program is still searching for its first win of the season after a loss to Nebraska Christian in Central City on Tuesday.
Christian picked up the win behind scores of 25-14, 25-9, 25-16.
Lutheran’s Marissa Endorf had two kills while Lily Otte had two blocks. Natalie Hueske dished out three assists.
“The girls really played with heart tonight. They fought against a tough team, and had some solid plays and volleys against them,” Lutheran head coach Rylee Weisensel said. “We have definitely grown from last week, and we look forward to our matches against Cedar Bluffs and Heartland Lutheran on Thursday.”
