Prep Roundup

Football
Malcolm sets sail on 30-7 win at Centennial
UTICA – The Centennial Broncos dropped their third game in a row Friday night as the Malcolm Clippers used a 20-point second half to pull away from the Broncos by the final score of 30-7 in prep gridiron action.
A close game at the break, 10-7, got away from the host Broncos as the Clippers improved to 2-2 with the win.
The only score of the game for the Broncos came on a pass play from senior quarterback Cooper Gierhan to senior Ryan Payne. Gierhan was 13 of 26 passing for 171 yards and he threw two interceptions.
Junior Michael Nisly led the ground game with 49 yards on 14 carries while Gierhan toted the pigskin nine times for 45 yards. The Broncos rushed for 103 yards on 24 rushing attempts for a total offense of 274 yards.
Payne finished with three receptions for 22 yards while the team was led by junior Jake Bargen with seven catches for 137 yards.
On defense, junior Sam Payne had 13 tackles while Carson Fehlhafer finished with 10. Six tackles each were recorded by Lance Haberman and Jayden Hartshorn. Gierhan had one interception on defense.
Centennial (1-3) travels to Syracuse next Friday night.
Malcolm (2-2)
3 7 7 13 – 30
Centennial (1-3)
0 7 0 0 – 7
No. 1 Cross County stays perfect, earns hard-fought win in Central City
CENTRAL CITY — The Cross County football team’s special season continued last Friday as it picked up a hard-fought 52-32 win on the road over the Nebraska Christian Eagles.
For the first time this season, Cross County didn’t hold a lead at halftime. The game was a 16-all tie at the break, but the Cougars controlled the second half for the most part — they outscored Nebraska Christian 22-16 in the third quarter and 14-0 in the fourth.
Cross County senior Isaac Noyd rushed for 338 yards and five touchdowns on 20 carries while his usual running mate in the backfield, junior Carter Seim, didn’t play due to precautionary reasons. Noyd’s touchdowns were of 71, 5, 19, 70 and 50 yards. Haiden Hild took 10 carries for 82 yards and two touchdowns.
The Cougars, No. 1 in the Lincoln Journal Star’s Class D-1 ratings, improved to 5-0 on the season and will be off until Oct. 2 when they host Shelby-Rising City (0-4). Nebraska Christian, rated No. 9, suffered its first loss of the season, dropping to 3-1.
Christian Rystrom and Noyd led Cross County’s defense with 13 tackles each. Alex Noyd, a freshman, chipped in with 12 and had a tackle for loss, too. Colby Bolton had two tackles for loss.
Nebraska Christian gained 350 total yards of offense, rushing for 218 and passing for 132. The Cougars rushed for 424 yards and didn’t have any passing yardage, but only one attempted throw.
Fillmore Central improves to 2-2 with win over Fairbury
GENEVA – Fillmore Central senior Jake Stoner ran for 134 yards on 21 carries and three scores, offsetting a big night by Fairbury senior Brady Kroll, as the Fillmore Central Panthers defeated the Fairbury Jeffs 32-14 in Class C-1 prep action Friday night.
Fillmore Central improves to 2-2 with the win while Fairbury is still searching for its first win and drops to 0-4.
The Panthers led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter and extended their lead to 20-6 at the half.
Fairbury climbed back to within 26-14 through three quarters, but the Panther defense closed down the Fairbury offense in the fourth.
Fairbury ran 63 plays to Fillmore Central’s 47 as the Jeffs finished with 272 yards of total offense and the Panthers had 224 yards with 166 of those on the ground.
Kroll carried the ball 25 times for 163 yards but never cross the goal line. He did, however, score on a pass reception.
The other Fairbury score was a touchdown reception by senior Andrew Novotny.
Fillmore Central sophomore quarterback Keegan Theobald completed 7 of 12 passes for 58 yards and had two aerials intercepted.
No defensive stats were available for the Panthers.
Fillmore Central takes to the road next week as it travels to C-1 No. 7 St. Paul.
Fairbury (0-4)
0 6 8 0 – 14
Fillmore Central (2-2)
6 14 6 6 – 32
Peters, Boehr lead Heartland to come-from-behind win
HENDERSON – After being shut out in the first quarter, the Heartland Huskies outscored the Southern Raiders 26-14 in the next three to earn a 26-22 come-from-behind win last Friday in Henderson.
Head coach Ben Lindsay’s Heartland squad improves to 3-1 on the season and will travel to DeWitt on Friday to play undefeated No. 4 Tri County (4-0).
The Huskies turned an 8-0 deficit into a 14-8 halftime lead thanks to a 1-yard touchdown run from Trev Peters and a 44-yard scoring run from Nolan Boehr, who shed multiple tackles along the way. Peters also completed 6 of 8 passes for 62 yards and one touchdown in the win. Boehr rushed for 99 yards and two scores.
Southern tied the game at 14 midway through the third, but with just 11 seconds left in the quarter, Peters found Wyatt Regier for a 21-yard touchdown pass to give the Huskies a 20-14 edge heading into the fourth.
Heartland’s defense held Southern’s rally at bay while Boehr rumbled into the end zone from 1 yard that put the hosts’ lead at 26-14 with two minutes left in the game.
Southern tacked on one more score with around a minute left, but it was too little, too late as the Huskies rolled to their third win.
Heartland rushed for 188 yards and passed for 62. Kale Wetjen rushed for 70 yards on 17 carries while Peters chipped in with 15 yards on the ground. Regier hauled in two passes for 45 yards and the one score.
Boehr led the defense with 12 tackles while Zach Quiring and Wetjen both recorded 10.
Palmer rushes for seven touchdowns in win over Nebraska Lutheran
WACO – Behind 286 rushing yards and seven touchdowns last Friday, the Palmer Tigers picked up a 60-16 win on the road in Waco over the Nebraska Lutheran Knights.
It was Palmer’s first win of the season while the loss dropped Nebraska Lutheran to 1-3. The Knights will try to get back in the win column this Friday against winless Giltner (0-3).
Palmer got on the board early and often and took a 24-0 edge after the first quarter. Lutheran managed to find the end zone twice in the second quarter off touchdown passes from quarterback Nate Helwig to receivers Trey Richert and Ben Vogt. Helwig finished his day going 28 of 34 for 191 yards and the two scores. Richert was the Knights’ second leading receiver with nine catches for 67 yards. Trevor Hueske hauled in a team-high 11 catches for 75 yards.
Nebraska Lutheran trailed 38-16 at halftime and was outscored 22-0 in the second half.
Palmer’s Ruger Reimers racked up 200 rushing yards and six touchdowns while Karsen Reimers ran one score in.
Storm battered at No. 1 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley
BRUNING – The Class D-2 No. 1 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley Eagles didn’t waste any time Friday night as they scored 40 first-quarter points en route to an 80-6 win over the High Plains Storm.
BDS (4-0) led 72-0 at the half and both teams scored third quarter touchdowns as High Plains saw its record drop to 1-3.
The Storm is scheduled to be at Fullerton next week.
Softball
Centennial softball goes 0-3 over the weekend at Arlington
ARLINGTON – In its final game of the Arlington Softball Invite on Saturday, the Centennial Broncos softball team and the Raymond Central Mustangs were trading blows as Centennial scored 10 runs over its final four at-bats, but came up short in a 12-10 loss.
Centennial’s first two games of the tournament resulted in an 8-4 loss to Cass County and a 9-2 defeat at the hands of Douglas County West.
Centennial is 3-15 on the year and headed to Polk County tonight to take on the Slammers at Cross County High School in Stromsburg.
Cass County 8
Centennial 4
Centennial had just five hits as senior Kailey Ziegler led the team with a 2-of-3 performance at the plate with a run scored. Halley Heidtbrink knocked in two runs with a single while senior Daylee Dey had a triple and a run batted in. Maddie Avery accounted for an RBI.
Ziegler pitched four innings and allowed eight hits, five runs, just two earned, and had three strikeouts.
Savannah Horne worked two innings and allowed four hits and three runs.
Douglas County West 9
Centennial 2
Douglas County West scored eight runs over the first three innings and the Broncos were only able to respond with two in the second.
The Broncos had just two hits as freshman Rylee Menze was 1 for 3, as was Cora Hoffschneider. Avery had her second RBI of the day.
Horne went the distance allowing 11 hits, nine runs, all earned, and she struck out six.
Raymond Central 12
Centennial 10
The two teams combined for a total of 22 runs, 11 errors and 13 unearned runs.
Centennial had seven hits as Hoffschneider was 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI while Dey was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Ziegler 2 for 3 with four RBIs.
Behind Libich’s bat, York gets two wins at Hastings Invite
HASTINGS — The York Dukes softball team went 2-1 at the Hastings Invite this past Saturday. The Dukes beat Lincoln Pius X 8-1 and McCook 9-3, both in 5 1/2 innings. The lone loss on the day at the Smith Softball Complex was to Seward — the Bluejays handed York an 11-0 loss in 3 1/2 innings in its first game.
York’s season record sat at 9-9 following Saturday’s action. The Dukes hosted Grand Island Northwest on Monday night.
Seward 11
York 0
The Bluejays, No. 4 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class B ratings, didn’t waste any time putting runs on the Dukes. Seward led 8-0 after the first inning and tacked on one more in the second and two in the third to seal the run-rule win.
Seward pitcher Sydney Parra struck out five batters in four scoreless innings of work and gave up just three hits. Mattie Pohl, Sam McDaniel and Kynli Combs were the York batters who got a hit off Parra.
Meaghan Rowe was in the circle for the Dukes and struck out five with two walks. She gave up 12 hits.
York 8
Lincoln Pius X 1
The Dukes’ offense got rolling early and scored three runs in the bottom of the first against the Thunderbolts.
Pius cut its deficit to 3-1 in the second, but York kept pounding away and rattled off three more runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to help seal the win.
Rebecca Libich belted two home runs in the victory, which tied the school record. She finished 2 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs.
Rowe also notched two hits — a single and a double — and had three RBIs as well. Combs had two RBIs and hit a double.
Rowe was in the circle again for the Dukes and pitched all six innings. She struck out five batters with just one walk.
York outhit Pius 9-6 and played errorless defense.
“We got out of the box right away and hit their pitcher from the start,” York head coach Kent Meyers said. “Our defense played well. Meaghan pitched a great game.”
York 9
McCook 3
Following a scoreless first for both teams, York and McCook each had two runs cross the plate in the second. The 2-all tie stayed unchanged until the fourth when the Dukes’ offense found some consistency, scoring two in the fourth and five in the sixth.
Libich again swung a big bat as she hit another home run and finished 2 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs. Lauryn Haggadone also smashed a homer and ended her game with a team-high five RBIs while going 4 for 4 in the batter’s box.
York outhit McCook 15-5 in the win. Baylie Holthus went 3 for 3 with three singles while Jamie Hoblyn was 2 for 3 with a single and a double.
Rowe pitched five innings and struck out six with eight walks.
“We started hitting right away but couldn’t get any runs. Eventually the runs came,” Meyers said. “Our defense was on point once again. Meaghan pitched another good game but was undoubtedly getting tired. Working her third game in a row, I thought she did well.”
