Prep Roundup

Heartland’s defense held Southern’s rally at bay while Boehr rumbled into the end zone from 1 yard that put the hosts’ lead at 26-14 with two minutes left in the game.

Southern tacked on one more score with around a minute left, but it was too little, too late as the Huskies rolled to their third win.

Heartland rushed for 188 yards and passed for 62. Kale Wetjen rushed for 70 yards on 17 carries while Peters chipped in with 15 yards on the ground. Regier hauled in two passes for 45 yards and the one score.

Boehr led the defense with 12 tackles while Zach Quiring and Wetjen both recorded 10.

Palmer rushes for seven touchdowns in win over Nebraska Lutheran

WACO – Behind 286 rushing yards and seven touchdowns last Friday, the Palmer Tigers picked up a 60-16 win on the road in Waco over the Nebraska Lutheran Knights.

It was Palmer’s first win of the season while the loss dropped Nebraska Lutheran to 1-3. The Knights will try to get back in the win column this Friday against winless Giltner (0-3).