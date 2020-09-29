Prep Roundup

Football

Exeter-Milligan/Friend falls on the road to Thayer Central

HEBRON – The Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcats football team traveled to Hebron last Friday to take on Thayer Central, but the host Titans defended their home field with a 78-34 win.

EMF drops to 3-2 on the season while Thayer Central improves to 4-1. The Bobcats will host Amherst (4-1) this Friday.

Thayer Central’s offense outgained EMF’s in total yards 535-391. The Titans threw for 274 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 261 and four scores.

The Bobcats trailed 22-8 after the opening quarter and struggled to keep up with the Titans’ offense in the second. EMF was outscored 38-18 in the second stanza, which gave the hosts a 60-26 edge at halftime.

EMF rushed for 278 yards and two touchdowns while starting quarterback Christian Weber went 10 of 27 for 113 yards and four scores in the passing game. Breckan Schluter caught four passes for 75 yards and three touchdowns while Chase Svehla hauled in a scoring toss, too.

Keagan Newsome led EMF on the ground with 79 yards and one score while Schluter had 74 yards on 13 carries. Weber chipped in with 64 yards on 12 touches.