Prep Roundup

Golf
Huskies Mestl sets course record at Galaway Creek
HENDERSON-The Heartland Huskies hosted the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves in dual action at Galaway Creek on Tuesday afternoon.
Heartland junior Elizabeth Mestl turned in a record nine-hole score of 35 to lead the way for the Huskies.
Senior Maddie Miller had a 44, while the only golfer for the Timberwolves, Becca Krupicka shot a 65.
The Heartland team travels to Indianhead Golf Course on Thursday for tournament action starting at 9 a.m.
Softball
Rystrom’s big day leads Polk County to win
STROMSBURG – Behind the strong performance in the circle and batter’s box from junior Christina Rystrom, the Polk County Slammers softball team defended its home diamond in Stromsburg with a 4-3 win over the St. Paul Wildcats.
Rystrom struck out six batters and only gave up one earned run while recording two hits and two RBIs in the victory. One of those hits was a double.
Sophomore Sierra Boden chipped in with two hits while junior Sadie Sunday had one – a triple. Polk County outhit St. Paul 10-7 and had five other batters record one hit, including Emma Roberts, Josi Noble, Mae Valish, Courtney Sunday and Kylee Krol. Krol’s hit was an RBI.
The Slammers improve to 4-6 on the season and will travel to the Boon Central tournament in Albion on Saturday.
FCEMF puts Southern Valley away early with five-run first
STAMFORD - The Fillmore Central / Exeter-Milligan/Friend softball team was on a bus for over two-hours Tuesday before reaching Stamford.
The Panthers showed no signs of bus lag as they quickly got their bats going and picked up a huge confidence building 10-1 win over the 7-2 Southern Valley/Alma Eagles.
“The girls embraced the opportunity in front of them and got off to a great start in the first inning and they were able to sustain that energy the rest of the way,” said FCEMF head coach Aaron Lauby whose team evened their season record at 4-4. “Winning games is enjoyable but the biggest key for us has been keeping a good vibe regardless of any result.”
“The season is still early, and we have big challenges in the week ahead, but I’m very pleased with how the girls are playing for each other and willing to sacrifice for the team,” Lauby added. “We aren’t a one person team, we need everyone to contribute and play their role well, and just keep focusing on improvement week to week.”
The Panthers scored five runs in the top of the first against Southern Valley/Alma. Starter Kynlee Marquez came into the game with an .ERA of 2.60.
FCEMF added one run in each the second and third inning and capped off a successful trip with a three run fourth to account for all the scoring.
The Eagles only run came in the bottom of the first as Panther’s starting freshman Lilly Ellison gave up just two hits and one run and she struck out six.
The Panthers were led offensively by senior Jackie Schelkopf was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored; Kelsi Gaston also had two hits in two plate appearances and she drove in two runs and Faith Engle and Ellison had one hit each with two RBIs. The Panthers had five extra base hits.
FCEM is back home tonight to host Southern/Diller-Odell in Geneva.
FCEMF will join the Centennial Broncos at the Fairbury Invite on Saturday.
FCEMF (4-4) 511 300- 10 9 0
Southern Valley/Alma (7-2) 100 000- 1 2 1
Aurora racks up 17 runs against Centennial
GRESHAM – The Aurora Huskies didn’t waste any time picking up their eighth win Tuesday night in Gresham against Centennial.
Aurora scored five runs in the first inning and a knock-out 12 in the second to win 17-0 in just three frames.
Aurora pitcher Rylee Olsen held the Broncos to just one hit while striking out two with two walks. Centennial junior Halle Kinnett was the lone Bronco to record a hit.
Daylee Dey, Kalley Ziegler and Savannah Horne all saw time in the circle for Centennial. Aurora’s offense racked up 17 hits in the game. Olsen did damage in the batter’s box as well, going 2 for 2 with four RBIs. One of her two hits was a home run.
Centennial, which dropped to 2-7 with the loss, will compete at a tournament in Fairbury on Saturday. Aurora improves to 8-2.
Volleyball
Fillmore Central falls to Superior
SUPERIOR – The Fillmore Central Panthers volleyball team dropped to 1-4 this season with a loss on the road to Superior.
Superior (1-1) got the win via sweep with scores of 25-12, 25-11, 25-12. Fillmore will try to get back in the win column on Thursday night in David City (0-3).
Centennial improves to 4-1 with sweep of Central City
UTICA - The Broncos senior duo of Kate Hirschfeld and Jaycee Stuhr pounded a combined 23 kills as the Broncos improved to 4-1 with a three set sweep of Central City Tuesday night.
Centennial won by the scores of 25-14, 25-10 and 25-15.
Hirschfeld was 21 of 23 with 13 kills to bring her season total to 58, while Stuhr hammered 10 kills on 16 of 18 swings. Stuhr now has 33 on the young season.
As a team the Broncos, rated No. 5 in the Omaha World-Herald rankings were 72 of 80 in attacks with senior Jaci Opfer recording 27 set assists on 59 of 59 attempts.
Centennial had six ace serves with Hirschfeld and Opfer recording two each and the same two players led in digs with Hirschfeld scooping up 14 and Opfer 12.
The Broncos will travel to Milford tonight to take on the Eagles in Southern Nebraska Conference action.
