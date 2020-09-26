Prep Roundup

Softball
Centennial softball wins second straight
SCHUYLER – After dropping four games in a row, the Centennial Broncos softball team has now racked up two straight wins following Thursday night’s 13-1 road victory in four innings.
Centennial improves to 5-16 on the season while Schuyler dropped to 0-14. The Broncos will compete at the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament in David City on Saturday. They’ll open with Wilber-Clatonia first at 10 a.m.
Against Schuyler, Centennial’s offense came alive early scoring five runs in the first inning. The Broncos later added a four-run fourth to seal the run-rule win.
Centennial’s Kierra Green and Daylee Dey both hit a home run in the game. Halley Heidtbrink and Dey both had two RBIs while four others – Ellie Tempel, Jillian Bailey, Libbie Kubicek and Green – all had one.
Dey had the best day at the plate, going 3 for 4. Centennial outhit Schuyler 13-1.
Three pitchers saw action for Centennial in the circle – Dey, Savannah Horne and Kailey Ziegler. Dey struck out two batters and gave up just one hit in two innings while Horne also had two Ks. Ziegler struck out one batter.
Polk County records 10thwin of season in David City
DAVID CITY – The Polk County Slammers softball team traveled to David City on Thursday to take on Blue River, which is comprised of players from David City, Shelby-Rising City and East Butler.
Polk County won the game 6-1 to improve to 10-13 on the season. Taylor Carlson led the Slammers at the plate with three hits and one RBI while three others – Courtney and Sadie Sunday and Emma Roberts – all chipped in with two. Roberts recorded two RBIs while Sadie Sunday, Sierra Boden and Mae Valish each had one.
Polk County is scheduled to compete at the Adams Central Invite on Saturday.
Volleyball
McCool Junction volleyball defends home court against Heartland
McCOOL JUNCTION – Following McCool Junction volleyball’s 3-1 win at home over the Heartland Huskies on Thursday, the Mustangs are in a nice groove – they’ve won six of their last seven matches.
McCool got its win over Heartland via scores of 25-18, 25-15, 23-25 and 27-25. The Mustangs improved to 10-5 on the season while the Huskies dropped to 4-6.
McCool will try to keep the good vibes going on Tuesday with a home match against High Plains (10-6). Heartland will travel to Wymore to compete in the Southern Invite on Saturday.
Against McCool, Heartland’s Cassidy Siebert led the Huskies with 15 kills while both Cora Johnson and Cynthia Cerveny chipped in with five. Gabby Siebert dished out 18 set assists.
Heartland recorded 13 ace serves in its loss; Johnson had four while three others – Gabby Siebert, Taylynn Scheil and Cassidy Siebert – all had three.
No statistics for McCool were available.
Cross County girls easily sweep Palmer at home
STROMSBURG – After seeing its eight-match win streak come to an end in David City this past Tuesday, the Cross County Cougars volleyball program regrouped and delivered a knockout blow to the visiting Palmer Tigers on Thursday in Stromsburg.
Cross County swept Palmer behind scores of 25-14, 25-7 and 25-17. The Cougars improved to 10-3 while the Tigers dropped to 1-14.
Cross County will compete at the Hastings St. Cecilia Invite on Tuesday.
Hampton sees win streak snapped by Kenesaw
HAMPTON – The Hampton Hawks had won three straight matches coming into Thursday’s home contest against the visiting Kenesaw Blue Devils.
But thanks to15 kills from Hope Nienhueser and 13 from Cassidy Gallagher, Kenesaw snapped the Hawks’ streak with a 3-1 win with scores of 18-25, 25-22, 26-24 and 25-13.
Kenesaw improved to 11-5 with the victory while Hampton falls to 9-7. The Hawks host their own invite on Saturday.
High Plains grabs two wins at Shelby-Rising City triangular
SHELBY – The High Plains volleyball team went to Shelby on Thursday for triangular action against the host Huskies and Dorchester.
High Plains won both of its matches 2-1 to improve to 11-6. The Storm got its win over Shelby with scores of 25-23, 13-25 and 25-19. No information on the match against Dorchester – the scores or statistics – was available. Statistics for the win over Shelby were also not available.
Giltner sweeps Nebraska Lutheran in Waco
WACO – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights’ struggles on the volleyball court continued on Thursday at home, losing 3-0 to the Giltner Hornets.
The Hornets picked up the win via scores of 25-21, 25-4 and 25-22. Giltner improves to 5-7 on the season while Lutheran drops to 0-15.
No statistics for Lutheran were provided.
Lutheran hosts its own tournament on Saturday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!