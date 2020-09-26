Prep Roundup

DAVID CITY – The Polk County Slammers softball team traveled to David City on Thursday to take on Blue River, which is comprised of players from David City, Shelby-Rising City and East Butler.

Polk County won the game 6-1 to improve to 10-13 on the season. Taylor Carlson led the Slammers at the plate with three hits and one RBI while three others – Courtney and Sadie Sunday and Emma Roberts – all chipped in with two. Roberts recorded two RBIs while Sadie Sunday, Sierra Boden and Mae Valish each had one.

Polk County is scheduled to compete at the Adams Central Invite on Saturday.

Volleyball

McCool Junction volleyball defends home court against Heartland

McCOOL JUNCTION – Following McCool Junction volleyball’s 3-1 win at home over the Heartland Huskies on Thursday, the Mustangs are in a nice groove – they’ve won six of their last seven matches.

McCool got its win over Heartland via scores of 25-18, 25-15, 23-25 and 27-25. The Mustangs improved to 10-5 on the season while the Huskies dropped to 4-6.