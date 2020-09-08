Prep Roundup

Football
Erwin rushes for over 200 yards in No. 10 York’s win in Alliance
ALLIANCE – Senior quarterback Jake Erwin rushed for 208 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries while the Dukes’ defense shut out the Alliance Bulldogs last Friday night in a 20-0 win in the Panhandle last Friday.
York, rated No. 10 in the Omaha World-Herald, led 6-0 after the first quarter and 13-0 at halftime. Erwin scored on a 1-yard sneak in the opening quarter while he got loose for an 84-yard score in the second. Erwin, who also recorded an 83-yard run in the game, went 2 for 3 in the passing game for 22 yards and racked up nine tackles on defense, one of which was for a loss.
Senior running back Ty Bartholomew busted through the goal line from 1 yard in the fourth to seal the win. Bartholomew rushed for 28 yards on 11 carries and caught one pass for 13.
Defensively, Chase Cotton had 10 tackles and one sack while Zach Nienhueser had nine stops and one for a loss. Quin Hale and Carter Culotta both had eight tackles and one for a loss. Thomas Ivey picked off one Alliance pass.
Alliance had four turnovers in the game as it lost three fumbles and threw an interception.
York (2-0) welcomes McCook (0-1) this Friday for the Dukes’ home opener. McCook lost to undefeated Hastings (3-0) in its season opener back on Aug. 28, but the Bison had their game against Crete canceled last Friday due to a positive COVID-19 test on the Crete team.
Stoner leads Fillmore Central to big win over Syracuse
SYRACUSE – Behind four touchdowns and 291 all-purpose yards from senior running back Jake Stoner, the Fillmore Central football team won 27-7 on the road over the Syracuse Rockets last Friday.
The Panthers’ win breaks a five-game losing streak that stretched back to last season. Fillmore Central will try to keep the wins coming this Friday as it hosts Milford (0-1).
Stoner rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries, averaging 9.5 yards per touch. He was also a problem in the return game, as he brought back a punt 65 yards for a touchdown.
Fillmore Central trailed 7-0 after the first quarter but its defense pitched a shutout the final three stanzas. The Panthers took a 13-0 lead at halftime and led 20-7 heading into the fourth.
Quarterback Keegan Theobald went 9 of 16 in the passing game for 58 yards and rushed for 51 yards on 11 touches.
Fillmore Central’s defense was led by senior linebacker Koby Head, who totaled a team-high 11 tackles. Aidan Trowbridge and Carson Adams chipped in with eight stops while Gunner Gewecke had six.
The Panthers’ defense picked off two Syracuse passes – De Maciel and Kody Meyers each had one interception.
Fillmore Central improves to .500 on the season at 1-1.
High Plains’ trio of Wood, Marino and Urkoski run wild in Omaha
OMAHA – The High Plains Storm picked up its first win of the season last Friday, a 51-13 rout on the road over Omaha Christian Academy.
High Plains rushed for 363 yards in the win and used a trio of runners to get the job done in senior Tanner Wood and juniors Javier Marino and Lane Urkoski.
Wood rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns on just nine carries while Marino gained 113 yards and two scores on 15 touches. Urkoski chipped in with 62 yards and two touchdowns on six carries.
High Plains got the rout started early and owned a 21-0 lead after the first quarter and a 44-0 edge at halftime.
Defensively, sophomore Mario Lesiak led with 13 tackles while both Urkoski and Marino had nine. Two others – Wood and junior Gehrig Urkoski – recorded six stops.
High Plains (1-1) hosts Elgin Public/Pope John this Friday.
No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart rolls past Nebraska Lutheran 68-6
FALLS CITY – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights struggled Friday night as the Class D-2 No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart Irish had no problem in a 68-6 win.
Nebraska Lutheran, which fell to 0-2, had just 153 yards of total offense, with 50 coming on one pass play.
The only score of the night was a touchdown reception by Trevor Hueske on a toss from quarterback Nate Helwig.
Helwig led the offense with 41 rush yards and he completed 13 of 23 passes for 103 yards with one score and one interception.
On defense the Knights were led by Hueske with eight tackles.
The Knights will be on the road next week as they travel to winless Cedar Bluffs on Friday.
Cedar Bluffs lost to Winside this past Friday night and also fell to Emerson-Hubbard on opening night.
No. 1 McCool Junction stuffs No. 5 Harvard in Six Man title rematch
HARVARD – In a rematch of last year’s Six Man state championship game in Harvard on Friday night, it was all McCool Junction.
The Mustangs jumped to a 13-0 first-quarter lead and cruised to the 50-6 win to move their season record to 2-0 with their home opener next Friday night against Pawnee City.
Senior running back Owen McDonald shredded the Cardinals defense for 135 yards on just nine carries with four of the nine rush attempts resulting in touchdowns.
The Mustangs, rated No. 1 in both the Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald, put up 31 points in the second quarter to pull away from the No. 5 Cardinals.
The Mustangs’ ground game finished with 219 yards on just 16 rush attempts, and the passing game netted 98 yards with Jonah Barrow hitting 4 of 6 attempts for all 98 yards and one scoring toss to Patrick Deitz, who had two catches for 82 yards.
Harvard (0-2) finished with 132 yards rushing and 58 yards throwing the ball.
The Cardinals’ ground game was led by Ethan Piper with 93 yards on 19 carries and quarterback Noah Roberts was 6 of 15 passing for 48 yards and one interception. That interception was credited to Chase Wilkinson, who also was one of the Mustang team leaders in tackles with six.
Leading the defense was McDonald with eight stops while Gage Rhodes turned in seven tackles and Bradley Lewis joined Wilkinson with six.
McCool Junction (2-0)
13 31 0 61 – 50
Harvard (0-2)
0 0 0 6 – 6
Hampton hangs on for win over St. Edward
HAMPTON – The date of Aug. 31, 2018 was the last time the Hampton Hawks won a football game.
That win came against Santee, by the final score of 43-6.
Over two years later, the Hawks are back in the win column as they held on to defeat St. Edward on Friday night in Six Man football action by the final score of 30-27.
Hampton led 16-13 at the end of the first quarter and added another score to their cushion at the break, up 24-20.
The St. Edward Beavers and the Hawks matched second half touchdowns, but that was not enough as the Hawks are 1-1 on the year and will travel to Stuart next week looking to start a winning streak.
Stuart has yet to take the field this year as its game with Sumner-Eddyville-Miller was canceled this past Friday night.
St. Edward finished with 331 yards of total offense with 257 of those years on the ground.
The rush game was led by Trey Divis with 131 yards on 21 carries and one touchdown, while Ian Reardon had 51 yards and two scores.
The passing game netted the Beavers 74 yards and Divis had the only scoring reception, which covered 6 yards.
Defensively the Beavers defense was led by Isaac Roberts with eight tackles and Brandon Merrell added seven.
No stats were available for the Hampton Hawks.
St. Edward (0-2) 13 7 7 0 – 27
Hampton (1-1) 16 8 6 0 – 30
Softball
FC/EM/F and Centennial compete at tournament in Fairbury
FAIRBURY – Two area softball teams – the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers and Centennial Broncos – competed in a tournament in Fairbury on Saturday. FC/EM/F went 2-1 and took home fifth place while Centennial went 0-2.
FC/EM/F improves to 7-5 this season while Centennial drops to 2-9. FC/EM/F hosts a triangular with Wilber-Clatonia (0-8) and Freeman (6-4) in Geneva on Thursday while Centennial hosts a triangular with Centura-Central Valley (3-8) and Wilber-Clatonia on Tuesday.
Scottsbluff 11,
FC/EM/F 1
After the Panthers recorded a 1-0 lead following the opening inning against Scottsbluff, FC/EM/F got blitzed. Scottsbluff racked up a nine-run second inning and tacked on two more in the third to run away with the four-inning win.
FC/EM/F totaled just two hits against the Bearcats – Kelsi Gaston had an RBI triple while Georgia Meyer hit a single.
Lilly Ellison was in the circle for FC/EM/F and pitched three innings with two strikeouts and two walks. She gave up 10 hits and 11 runs, only three of which were earned.
“I didn’t feel like we competed very well this game. They (Scottsbluff) have a lot of team speed, and when they had a chance to use it they did,” FC/EM/F head coach Aaron Lauby said. “We didn’t limit that big inning in the second, I thought we pitched well enough but didn’t play well enough defensively. These games happen to the best of teams, and credit to them for jumping out ready to play and it was good for us to see our flaws exposed so we can get some practice time in to see if we can get it corrected for the next time we play a team as quality as they are.”
FC/EM/F 9,
Centennial 0
The Panthers’ offense got started early and often against Centennial, scoring four in the first, three in the second and two in the fifth to seal the five-inning win.
FC/EM/F had nine hits and was led by senior Jackie Schelkopf, who went 3 for 3 with three RBIs. Freshman Kaili Head hit a three-run home run while Meyer, another senior, had two RBIs. Senior Megan Rumery was 2 for 3 with one RBI.
Freshman pitcher Amy Lauby threw all five innings and gave up just one hit with no runs.
“We’re starting now to see teams a second time and it’s always a challenge when each team kind of knows what to expect,” Coach Lauby said. “You won’t see too many pitchers throw such a low-hits-allowed game without striking any batters out, but our team defense should be very proud of that accomplishment. Kaili hit her first career home run, and we were able to get some big two-out hits, which is so crucial to scoring runs.
“I was additionally pleased with how every girl on the team had a positive contribution in some fashion. We have to be ready for any potential adverse situation to pop up, and we will need all of our girls ready.”
FC/EM/F 6,
Milford 3
Head continued her strong play in the batter’s box against Milford as she smacked a home run and a double in the Panthers’ win over Milford. Gaston also uncorked a homer – this one a two-run shot in the first.
FC/EM/F’s offense had 10 hits and was led by Meyer’s 3-for-3 performance while Schelkopf was 2 for 3 with one RBI and Head 2 for 2 with two RBIs.
Ellison pitched six innings and struck out three with just one walk. She gave up four hits and three earned runs.
Coach Lauby was impressed with his team’s performance, considering the 90-degree temperature on Saturday and the Panthers playing three straight games.
“We are fortunate to have depth on our team right now and I thought it showed in this game. We had to really bear down to get outs and score some runs,” he said. “Girls were diving for balls, and laying it on the line for each other. After our first game of the day, to respond the way we did is indicative of the great player leadership we have. Vanessa Lukes was a spark on the bases and Claire Kimbrough got quite the workout in left field. We aren’t a team that can rely on one player to dominate, we need every girl to perform well at their role, and we did that in this game.”
Polk County takes runner-up at Boone Central/Newman Grove tournament
ALBION – After beating Pierce and Centura-Central Valley by a combined score of 24-1 to reach the championship game of the Boone Central/Newman Grove tournament in Albion this past Saturday, the Polk County Slammers softball team dropped a hard-fought game to the host Cardinals, 4-2, to take runner-up.
With its 2-1 record on Saturday, Polk County now sits at 6-7 on the season and will hope to continue to good vibes Tuesday night in Genoa, where it’ll take on the Twin River Titans (7-6).
Polk County began the tournament with a 10-0 rout of Pierce in just four innings. The Slammers outhit Pierce 7-3 and scored four runs in both the second and third innings before adding two in the fourth.
Against CCV, the Slammers took a 2-1 lead into the third and blew the game open, scoring two in the third , four in the fourth and six in the fifth along the way to a 14-1 victory. The Slammers racked up 17 hits against CCV and held the Diamonds to just two.
Polk County and Boone Central/Newman Grove were tied at 1 heading into the fourth, but the hosts rattled off a three-run bottom of the frame to stretch their lead to 4-1.
The Slammers tried to rally, but the effort netted just one run to seal the 4-2 loss. The Cardinals outhit Polk County 9-6.
