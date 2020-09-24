Prep Roundup

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Softball

Centennial sees its losing streak come to an end in Stromsburg

STROMSBURG – The Centennial Broncos softball team came into Tuesday night’s road game at the Polk County Slammers riding a four-game losing streak.

But head coach Joe Dey’s team put a stop to that streak with a 7-3 win over the Slammers. Centennial improves to 4-16 while Polk County drops to 9-13.

The game was a scoreless tie until the fifth inning when Centennial’s offense found a groove and erupted for five runs.

The Slammers tried to rally, but didn’t get close to Centennial’s lead with only two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh.

The Broncos outhit the Slammers 10-7 and were led at the plate by Kierra Green, Savannah Horne and Cora Hoffschneider, who all had two hits and one RBI. Daylee Dey had one hit and two RBIs while Jillian Bailey chipped in with one hit and one RBI, too.

Horne, a freshman, pitched seven innings and struck out three batters with two walks. She gave up just two earned runs.