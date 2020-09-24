Prep Roundup

Softball
Centennial sees its losing streak come to an end in Stromsburg
STROMSBURG – The Centennial Broncos softball team came into Tuesday night’s road game at the Polk County Slammers riding a four-game losing streak.
But head coach Joe Dey’s team put a stop to that streak with a 7-3 win over the Slammers. Centennial improves to 4-16 while Polk County drops to 9-13.
The game was a scoreless tie until the fifth inning when Centennial’s offense found a groove and erupted for five runs.
The Slammers tried to rally, but didn’t get close to Centennial’s lead with only two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh.
The Broncos outhit the Slammers 10-7 and were led at the plate by Kierra Green, Savannah Horne and Cora Hoffschneider, who all had two hits and one RBI. Daylee Dey had one hit and two RBIs while Jillian Bailey chipped in with one hit and one RBI, too.
Horne, a freshman, pitched seven innings and struck out three batters with two walks. She gave up just two earned runs.
Polk County’s Josi Noble had two hits and two RBIs. Taylor Carlson, Jaci Rutherford, Mae Valish, Sadie Sunday and Emma Roberts all had one hit, with Roberts recording an RBI.
Christina Rystrom and Carlson both saw action in the circle for the Slammers. Rystrom struck out six batters and gave up three earned runs on seven hits. Carlson walked one and gave up two earned runs on two hits.
Volleyball
Cross County falls on the road to David City
DAVID CITY – The Cross County Cougars volleyball team took its eight-match winning streak to David City for a Tuesday night matchup with the Scouts, but the hosts weren’t impressed.
David City sent Cross County home with a 3-1 loss via scores of 25-16, 25-17, 20-25 and 25-16. The Cougars dropped to 9-3 on the season while the Scouts improved to 6-7. Cross County will try to get back in the win column Thursday at home against Palmer (1-13).
Cross County senior Cortlyn Schaefer hammered a team-high 18 kills while senior Erica Stratman chipped in with six and freshman Shyanne Anderson three. Anderson also handed out 25 set assists.
Sophomore Bren Lemburg led the Cross County defense with 17 digs while senior Mackenzie Nuttelman got under 14. Stratman and Schaefer recorded two total blocks.
No. 4 Exeter-Milligan sweeps Friend
EXETER – Behind 10 kills from Cammie Harrison and six ace serves from Kiah Songster, the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves swept the Friend Bulldogs at home on Tuesday night.
Exeter-Milligan, No. 4 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class D-2 ratings, got the win by scores of 25-14, 25-15 and 25-10.
The Timberwolves improve to 11-3 while Friend drops to 1-9. Exeter-Milligan will compete at a triangular in Kenesaw (10-5) on Tuesday along with Gibbon (7-7).
Exeter-Milligan held a 31-14 edge in kills against Friend. Outside of Harrison’s night, Jaiden Papik chipped in with eight kills while Daisy Kanode added six and Jasmine Turrubiates five. Emma Olsen dished out 19 set assists.
In the serving department, Briana Capek wasn’t too far from Songster with four aces while Harrison, Malorie Staskal and Kanode all had two.
Defensively Papik led the Timberwolves with 13 digs while Harrison had eight.
No. 2 Thayer Central picks up quick win at Fillmore Central
GENEVA – The Fillmore Central Panthers volleyball team continues to struggle.
The Panthers hosted a tough opponent in Thayer Central on Tuesday night in Geneva and lost 3-0 behind scores of 25-11, 25-13 and 25-14. Fillmore Central is now on a six-match losing streak.
Thayer Central, No. 2 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class C-2 ratings, improved to 11-1 with the win.
No statistics were available.
Fillmore Central will try to turn things around at home against Sutton (9-8) on Tuesday.
