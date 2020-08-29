Prep Roundup

Softball
Boone Central/Newman Grove pounds three homers in win over Polk County
ALBION – The Polk County softball team has now dropped two consecutive games following Thursday night’s 9-0 loss in four innings to the Boone Central/Newman-Grove Cardinals in Albion.
The Polk County offense couldn’t figure out BC/NG pitcher Avery Olnes, who finished with three strikeouts and two walks while holding the Slammers to just two hits.
With Olnes doing solid work in the circle, the Cardinals’ offense was hot from the start. BC/NG racked up 11 hits, three of which were home runs – and Olnes had one of them.
Christina Rystrom pitched for Polk County and gave up 11 hits and seven earned runs. The defense behind her was credited with four errors. Rystrom struck out one and walked one.
Kayleigh Pinney, a junior for the Slammers, went 2 for 2 at the plate, both hits being singles.
Polk County will try to get back in the win column at the Northeast Nebraska (NEN) Viper tournament at Wisner River Park on Saturday. NEN is a Class B team that consists of players from Wisner-Pilger, Pender, Bancroft-Rosalie and Lyons-Decatur Northeast.
Broncos use seven-run sixth inning to post 11-5 win over Lakeview
GRESHAM - Up until the bottom of the sixth, the Centennial Broncos trailed Columbus Lakeview in non-conference softball action at Gresham.
Centennial trailed 5-4 heading to the Centennial sixth, but a seven-run explosion propelled them to the 11-5 win as they improved their season record to 2-3.
Lakeview pounded out 16 hits against two Centennial pitchers, but left runners all over the base paths with 12 being stranded on bases during the game.
Centennial had 11 hits as freshman Rylee Menze was 3 for 4 and scored a run, while senior Daylee Dey went 3 for 4 with two RBI’s and three runs scored. Dey had the team’s only two extra base hits with a double and triple.
Senior Maddie Avery recorded two hits and crossed home plate one-time.
Lakeview’s Abbie Scholl, Haley Frenzen and Ayshia DeLancey all had three hits to lead the Lakeview girls. All 16 hits were singles.
Both Dey and Kailey Ziegler saw time on the bump for the Broncos as Ziegler worked five innings allowing 11 hits and five runs, while Dey pitched two innings and never gave up a run.
Lakeview’s Scholl pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed 13 hits and 10 runs, only four of those were earned. The Viqueens committed five errors.
Centennial is back in action today at 9:30 a.m. at the Seward Invite being played at the Plum Creek Softball Complex.
Tennis
Winning ways continue for York on the tennis courts
WAVERLY – The York Dukes boys tennis program hasn’t had a losing dual season in over 25 years. But after winning the Class B state title last year, the Dukes are now faced with replacing all but one starter.
Thursday afternoon was York’s first action of the season, and the show rolled on.
York defeated Waverly 7-2 – the Dukes won all three doubles matches and went 5-2 in singles.
“I was very impressed with how well the guys played,” York boys tennis head coach Dan Malleck said. “The three wins in doubles got us off to a good start and we were able to get enough singles matches to get the win. Our two guys who were not able to get the win today played Waverly’s two best players by far, and even though they came up short, they really played some high-level points.”
Drew Baldridge and Trey Harms, York’s No. 1 doubles pair, were 8-3 winners while the No. 2 team of Eric Yim and Caleb Sahling grabbed an 8-2 win. The No. 3 squad of Drew Hammer, the lone returning starter from last year’s title-winning team, and Emmett Heiss picked up an 8-4 victory.
In singles action, Hammer fell 8-2 to Hogan Wingrove while Harms was defeated 8-6 by Jace Rice. Those were the lone losses on the day for Malleck’s team.
Heiss shut out Nic Goettemoeller, 8-0, while Sahling beat Carson Vachal 8-4. Yim was an 8-1 winner over Adam Haeffner while Baldridge won 8-2 over Tyler McElhose.
Next up for the York tennis team is the Lincoln High/Northeast Invite at Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln on Saturday.
Volleyball
Heartland girls pick up first win of season against Palmer
HENDERSON – Behind strong defense, the Heartland Huskies volleyball team took care of business on opening night, sweeping the Palmer Tigers with scores of 25-8, 25-12, 25-9.
Heartland, which begins the season 1-0, racked up 19 kills while holding Palmer to just nine. The senior duo of Cassidy Siebert and Kaelyn Buller each had a team-leading five kills for the Huskies while Cynthia Cerveny added four and Gabi Siebert three.
Another aspect of the Huskies’ game that was rolling on Thursday was the serve – Heartland connected on 10. Gabi Siebert led everyone with four aces – and she dished out 10 assists, while Buller had two.
Defensively, junior Ashley Brown had the most digs for Heartland with five.
Cross County home opener spoiled by Fullerton
STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars volleyball team came into the 2020 season with high hopes and expectations.
However, the first night of the season did not go as planned, as Cross County dropped its home opener against the Fullerton Warriors, who swept the Cougars 25-23, 25-22 and 25-21.
Cross County finished the night with 28 kills as senior Cortlyn Schaefer led the way with nine while freshman Shyanne Anderson had seven.
Leading the way in setting was sophomore Bren Lemburg with 14 assists on 55 of 55 set attempts, while Anderson was 29 of 29 with 11 assists.
The Cougars’ serve game notched six aces with Schaefer and Anderson collecting two each.
Fullerton had 15 ace serves as a team. It was led by Jessica Vetick and Mckenzie Supik with five and four aces, respectively.
Schaefer recorded 16 digs and Talia Nienhueser added 11.
Lexi Knopik led the way for the Warriors with seven digs.
Cross County (0-1) will be back in action on Thursday night when it hosts Shelby-Rising City.
Exeter-Milligan gets off to strong start, beats Sutton in five
SUTTON – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves traveled to Sutton to take on the Fillies in volleyball action Thursday night and left with a thrilling 3-2 win.
The Timberwolves got the win behind scores of 25-17, 19-25, 22-25, 26-24, 15-7. Exeter-Milligan begins the season 1-0 while Sutton starts 0-1.
The Timberwolves will host a triangular against Hampton and Bruning-Davenport/Shickley on Thursday.
