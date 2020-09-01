Prep Roundup and Trap League Scores

Fall Trap League scores
YORK - Class AA: 5-0 Plus 1, 1009; Collins Aerospace, 1005.
Class A: Wy-Ad, 1004; “B” Team, 964.
Class B: Slackers, 915; D&B Nienhueser Farms, 879; Freisen Farms, 817.
High Guns: John Norquest, 44; Jeremy Hoffman, 44; Doug Dauel, 44; Clay Blum, 44.
Doubles: Matt Spanjers, 177; Dane Neinhueser, 171; Larry Blair, 169; Matt Teten, 153.
Prep Roundup
Football Exeter-Milligan/Friend’s avalanche of first-half scoring buries Conestoga
FRIEND – The Conestoga Cougars and the Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcats exchanged first-quarter scoring drives, but after that it was all Bobcats in both team’s season-opening football games in Friend on Friday night.
EMF scored 46 unanswered points as it rolled to a 54-26 win in Class D-1 action.
The Bobcats racked up 436 yard of total offense as the ground game churned out 347 yards on 47 rushing attempts.
As impressive as the offense was, the defense also held its own as the Cougars had just 196 yards of total offense, with 162 on the ground.
EMF’s ground game was led by Breckan Schluter, who ran for 142 yards and two scores. His touchdown runs came in the first quarter from 53 yards and in the second quarter on a 17-yard run that pushed the Bobcats’ lead to 46-6 at the time.
The Bobcats’ Keagan Newsome also scored twice on runs of 3 and 10 yards and he had 64 yards on 11 tries. EMF had 10 players in the rush column in the win.
EMF’s Chase Svehla had one catch for a 30-yard touchdown and Newsome hauled in one reception for 27 yards that also went for a score.
Conestoga’s scoring came on a 1-yard Toby Nolting run; a 20-yard scoring dash by Keaghon Chini; an 8-yard run by Carter Plowman and a 32-yard Lucas Anderson run.
EMF quarterback Christian Weber was 6 of 8 for 96 yards and the two scores. He also ran 24 yards for one touchdown.
The Bobcats’ defense was led by JB Drake with 7.5 tackles, two solos and 11 assists; Peyton Pribyl had 7.5 stops with five solo and three assists and Weber and Marcus Krupicka finished with five tackles each. Krupicka also recorded an individual sack as the Bobcats had two in the win.
EMF (1-0) will be in Dwight on Friday to take on East Butler (0-1). The Tigers lost their season opener at Howells- Dodge.
Conestoga
6 0 8 12 – 26
EMF
30 24 0 0 – 54
No. 2 Cross County gashes No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh in Class D-1 showdown
LEIGH, Neb. – There was a showdown in Class D-1 last Friday night in Leigh, Neb., between the No. 2-rated Cross County Cougars and the No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh Patriots.
Cross County was the one that owned the night, winning 56-36 to improve to 2-0 on the season. Behind a big and talented offensive line, the Cougars rushed for 439 yards and had two 100-yard rushers in Carter Seim (184 yards on 17 carries) and Isaac Noyd (173 on 18). Both Seim and Noyd rushed for three touchdowns while Seim also threw a 15-yard score to his 6-foot-6 tight end Cory Hollinger.
Seim’s touchdowns came on runs of 11, 20 and 76 yards while Noyd’s were on runs of 34, 58 and 2.
Cross County led 14-6 after the first quarter and 26-14 at halftime. The Cougars outscored the Pats 30-22 in the second half to seal the win.
Defensively, Seim and Christian Rystrom led the defense with 13 tackles each while Shayden Lundstrom chipped in with 12.
Cross County outgained Clarkson/Leigh in total yards 439-371.
The Cougars will host their first home game of the season Friday night in Stromsburg as they welcome Thayer Central (1-0), which won its opener against Shelby-Rising City 58-46.
Fillmore Central’s second-half surge falls short
RAYMOND – The Fillmore Central Panthers opened the season Friday night on the road at the Raymond Central Mustangs, but went home with a 21-13 loss.
Fillmore’s defense, which was led by Jake Stoner, Keegan Theobald and Koby Head, who had 10, seven and seven tackles, respectively, played well and held the Mustangs to just one touchdown in the first half, resulting in a 7-0 halftime deficit.
Raymond Central took a three-score lead, 21-0, with around three minutes left in the third quarter, but that’s when Fillmore made things interesting.
Stoner, a senior who rushed for 103 yards on 24 carries, returned the ensuing kickoff for an 89-yard touchdown to cut the Mustangs’ advantage to 21-6.
The Panthers continued to press the gas in the fourth and found the end zone again when Theobald threw a touchdown to receiver De Maciel to put the deficit at 21-13, but that was all Fillmore would get in the comeback attempt.
Theobald, a sophomore, went 8 of 19 for 99 yards and one touchdown against two interceptions. Maciel caught two passes for 45 yards while Head had two for 49.
Fillmore travels to Syracuse (0-1) on Friday. Syracuse lost its opener 38-0 to Lincoln Christian last week.
Hampton falls to Sterling
STERLING – The Hampton Hawks traveled to Sterling for their season-opening game of the 2020 campaign, but struggled to stop the Jets’ offense in a 65-6 loss.
No statistics were provided for either team.
Hampton will try to get its first win of the season this Friday at home against St. Edward.
Heartland defends home field with 46-point season-opening win
HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskies football team started its 2020 season with a bang on Friday night – a 46-point bang.
Heartland defended its home field with a 46-point win, 72-26, over the Giltner Hornets. The Huskies led 12-8 at the end of the first quarter and 34-14 at halftime along the way to the rout.
Heartland rushed for 334 yards – that ground attack was led by running back Nolan Boehr, who had 179 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries. Boehr also led the defense with 10 tackles.
Heartland’s Kale Wetjen also saw success on the ground with 10 carries for 81 yards and five scores. Trev Peters added 54 rushing yards.
Dawson Ohrt chipped in with nine tackles on defense for the Huskies while Zach Quiring had seven stops.
Giltner featured a pass-happy offense, but completed just 40 percent of its attempts, going 22 of 54 for 174 yards and one touchdown. The Hornets rushed for just 74 yards.
Heartland will host Madison (0-1) on Friday. Madison lost its season opener 66-14 to Lutheran High Northeast.
High Plains drops opener to Lawrence-Nelson
CLARKS – The High Plains Storm put up 283 yards of total offense on Friday night in its season-opener against the Lawrence-Nelson Raiders, but came up short in a 66-30 final in Class D-2 prep action.
The Storm teamed with Osceola in 2019 and won the D-1 state championship over Burwell. The two schools ended their co-op following the state title win.
High Plains ran the ball for 201 yards on 47 rush attempts as junior Javier Moreno carried the ball 26 times for 126 yards and one touchdown.
Moreno also put up 10 passes and completed four of them. Three of those completions were to senior Tanner Wood, with two going for touchdowns. Wood had 73 yards on those three receptions.
The defense was led by Moreno with 10 total tackles, one solo and nine assists. Lane Urkoski had eight stops with three solos and Gehrig Urkoski totaled seven tackles with one solo and six assists. Gehrig Urkoski also scooped up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.
High Plains (0-1) travels to Omaha Christian Academy on Friday night.
Johnson-Brock soars to win at Nebraska Lutheran
WACO – The Johnson-Brock Eagles were soaring early on Friday night as they scored 38 first-quarter points and rolled to a 66-12 win over the Nebraska Lutheran Knights in Class D-2 football action.
The Eagles had just 296 yards of total offense, but the defense held the Knights to just 169.
Two J-B quarterbacks combined to go 4 of 5 passing for 91 yards and two scores. Junior Caleb Fossenbarger was 3 for 4 for 64 yards and two scores. Fossenbarger also led the Eagles’ ground game with 89 yards on seven rush attempts and four touchdowns. His scoring runs covered 18, 10, 14 and 5 yards. He also returned a punt 35 yards for another score.
Nebraska Lutheran’s quarterback, senior Nate Helwig, put up 13 passes with eight completed for 89 yards, but also had two interceptions.
Knights’ sophomore Trevor Hueske led the ground game with 44 yards on just three carries. Hueske capped the Knights’ scoring on a 40-yard run, while Lutheran’s first score of the 2020 season was a 68-yard touchdown pass from Helwig to Hueske.
No defensive numbers were available for either team
Nebraska Lutheran (0-1) will travel to No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart on Friday night.
Johnson-Brock (1-0)
38 22 0 6 – 66
Nebraska Lutheran (0-1)
0 0 6 6 – 12
Centennial locks up first win with fourth quarter score
UTICA – The Superior Wildcats and the Class C-2 No. 5 Centennial Broncos went to the fourth quarter locked up in a defensive battle.
The host Broncos held a 7-6 lead over the Wildcats, but a 26-yard scoring pass from quarterback Maj Nisly to Michael Nisly sealed the win by the final score of 14-6.
In the first quarter, senior Cooper Gierhan put the Broncos on the board with a 1-yard run and the seniors’ point-after attempt made it 7-0.
Superior answered in the third quarter on a 54-yard run, but the PAT failed, leaving the score 7-6.
The Broncos ran the ball for 152 yards on 32 carries as Gierhan led the way with 61 yards on eight attempts. Sophomore Maj Nisly had 53 yards on 10 rushing tries.
Gierhan was 5 of 12 passing for 55 yards and one interception, while Maj Nisly hit both of his attempts for 38 yards and the one score.
Both senior Ryan Payne and junior Michael Nisly hauled in two receptions each for 40 and 31 yards, respectively.
The defense was led by Carson Fehlhafer with eight tackles, six of those solos while Payne, Jake Bargen, Carson Prochaska and Sam Payne all had five stops.
Centennial, rated No. 5 in the Lincoln Journal Star, hosts No. 2 David City Aquinas, which defeated No. 10 Wahoo Bishop Neumann on Friday night, 27-13, in Wahoo.
Superior (0-1)
0 0 6 0 – 6
Centennial (1-0)
7 0 0 7 – 14
Softball
Rough ride for Centennial softball at Seward Invite
SEWARD – The Centennial Broncos softball team dropped to 2-6 on the year after losing all three games over the weekend at the Seward Invite held at the Plum Creek Softball Complex.
The Broncos dropped a three-inning 13-1 decision to Central City; fought hard but lost 8-7 to Platteview and were defeated by the Aurora Huskies 10-0 in four innings.
Centennial will host the Huskies tonight in Gresham at 6 p.m.
Central City 13,
Centennial 1
Central City lashed out 12 hits and freshman pitcher Jerzie Schindler gave up just four hits as the Bison rolled to the 12-run win.
Centennial’s four hits were credited to Daylee Dey, who went 2 for 2 with a double and single, while Rylee Menze and Maddie Avery both recorded a single. Dey recorded the only run batted in.
Central City was led by Makenna Schenk with three hits, while Taryn Wagner and Schindler both had two.
Both Savannah Horne and Dey saw action in the circle for the Broncos.
Platteview 8,
Centennial 7
The score was tied at 7 when the Platteview Trojans came to bat in the bottom of the fifth.
The Trojans were able to push across a run in the frame and time ran out as the Broncos dropped the one-run decision.
Platteview (4-4) scored six times in the top of the first to take the early lead.
Centennial came back with three spots in both the second and the third to tie the game, but the Trojans went back on top in the bottom of the third 7-6.
Centennial knotted the score at 7 in the fourth and it stood that way until the winning run scored in the fifth.
Centennial had seven hits with Avery picking up three, scoring one run and driving in one. Dey was 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and also drove in a run.
Platteview was led by Kaitlyn Jeffrey with three hits and two RBIs, while Kayla Jeffrey homered and had two hits and drove in two runs. The Trojans also got a two-hit effort from Ashley Stehlik.
Of the Trojans’ eight runs, only four were earned as the Broncos committed five errors.
Aurora 10,
Centennial 0
A close game turned into a rout as the Huskies plated eight runs in the fourth inning to win the game in four due to the 10-run rule.
The Broncos managed just three hits off Tara McKinney, who picked up the win and struck out four Centennial batters.
Four Huskies recorded two hits as Rylee Olson, Brooklyn Moody, Courtney Oswald and Kaylee Metzger combined to go 8 for 11 with three extra-base hits. They drove in five of the team’s 10 runs.
Centennial’s three hits were charted to Dey, Avery and Ava Fischer.
Horne and Ziegler were in the circle for the Broncos, and once again the defense struggled as it committed two errors leading to six unearned runs.
Volleyball
No. 5 Centennial goes 3-1 at Minden Invite, takes third
MINDEN – Two local volleyball teams – the Centennial Broncos and Fillmore Central Panthers – opened their seasons at the Minden Invite on Saturday. Centennial went 3-1 and took home third place while Fillmore Central went 1-3.
Centennial, No. 5 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class C-2 ratings, beat Lincoln Christian (25-19, 25-20), Blue Hill (25-17, 25-16) and Ainsworth (25-23, 25-21) 2-0 while its only loss was to No. 8 Thayer Central 2-0 (25-22, 25-19).
Centennial senior Kate Hirschfeld led her team with 45 kills during that four-match stretch. Junior Jaycee Stuhr chipped in with 23 and Kiley Rathjen nine. Senior Jaci Opfer, who played last season with Class B Seward, dished out a team-high 79 assists on the day.
Centennial racked up 17 ace serves in those matches, led by Stuhr’s six. Opfer and Karly Naber both chipped in with four aces.
Stuhr and Opfer were key parts of the Broncos’ defense, too, as Stuhr had a team-high six blocks on the day while Opfer, who had five blocks, finished Saturday with a team-high 32 digs. Hirschfeld was right behind Opfer in the dig department with 28 while Naber got under 27 and Lexus Prochaska 26.
Fillmore Central got past Valentine 2-1 behind scores of 25-19, 24-26 and 25-21. The Panthers lost to Ainsworth (25-16, 25-15), Lincoln Christian (25-16, 25-21) and Minden () all by the final score of 2-0.
No statistics for Fillmore Central were provided.
Centennial hosts Central City (0-1) on Tuesday night while Fillmore Central travels to Superior (0-1) on Tuesday.
