Predicting the NFL Playoffs

It’s postseason time in the NFL, with the so-called “Super Wild Card” round set to kick off this weekend. With that in mind, it’s time to break out the crystal ball (which is admittedly foggy and cracked at times) and see how I believe the action is going to unfold.

Super Wild Card Weekend

(7) Seattle Seahawks at (2) San Francisco 49ers (NFC)

Seattle has been a nice story this year, vastly overachieving preseason predictions to reach the playoffs in the first season since the Russell Wilson trade. However, San Francisco won both of the regular-season matchups between the two teams and is playing some of the best football in the entire league as the postseason begins. The pick: San Francisco 31-17

(5) Los Angeles Chargers at (4) Jacksonville Jaguars (AFC)

On paper, this feels like a pretty even matchup. Both sides have some talented players and while the Chargers probably have the more talented roster overall, Jacksonville rode a hot streak to end the year all the way to the division title and a home playoff game. In situations like these, I tend to lean toward the side that has the coaching advantage. In that regard, Jags head coach Doug Pederson outclasses LAC head coach Brandon Staley. It feels to me like most of the Chargers’ success during his tenure has come in spite of him rather than because of him, thanks to guys like Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler. In Week 18 Staley played his starters despite being locked into the 5-seed; Mike Williams and Joey Bosa both left with injuries, and LA lost to Denver anyway. That could come back to bite them Saturday night. The pick: Jacksonville 27-24

(7) Miami Dolphins at (2) Buffalo Bills (AFC)

Perhaps this matchup would be more intriguing if Miami had starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa under center, but they will not. Plus, Buffalo sure has a “team of destiny” feel in the wake of Damar Hamlin’s scary injury and subsequent positive start to his recovery process, all things considered. The pick: Buffalo 38-14

(6) New York Giants at (3) Minnesota Vikings (NFC)

These teams played late in the regular season, with the Vikes picking up the win on a Greg Joseph field goal at the horn back in Week 16. Much like the Chargers-Jags matchup, this is a tough one to predict and I could see the outcome going either way. New York has Saquon Barkley but I’m still not a believer in Daniel Jones as a franchise quarterback. Minnesota, meanwhile, features Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson and T.J Hockenson on offense, but the Vikings will only go as far as Kirk Cousins takes them. I want to take the Vikings because I think New York has overachieved all season, but I don’t see this weekend producing straight chalk and this feels like the most likely spot for an upset. The pick: New York 24-21

(6) Baltimore Ravens at (3) Cincinnati Bengals (AFC)

Much like Miami, the Ravens would be a far more intriguing candidate to make a run if Lamar Jackson was going to be under center, but he’s been shelved for several weeks with an injury and is not guaranteed to be back for the playoffs. In the two teams’ matchup last week Baltimore turned to Anthony Brown with backup Tyler Huntley also out…it did not end well. I would expect more of the same this week, regardless of whether Brown or Huntley gets the start. The pick: Cincinnati 38-7

(5) Dallas Cowboys at (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFC)

To close out Super Wild Card weekend, we get a matchup that’s tough to predict not because both teams are solid but rather because both sides scream “fraudulent” to equal proportions. On one hand, Tampa Bay is only in the playoffs because the other three teams were bona fide dumpster fires, yet I trust Dallas equally little. Dak Prescott has not looked great for large stretches of the season, and last week the Cowboys put up six points against a Washington Commanders team with absolutely nothing to play for while struggling against a rookie quarterback making his first career start in Sam Howell. Whoever wins this game is going to get smoked by San Francisco next week but unfortunately one of these pretenders must win so I guess I’ll give the slightest edge to the team that has Tom Brady in a game featuring one TD and four field goals. The pick: Tampa Bay 10-9

The rest of the picks

I’m not going to dive too in depth on the remainder of the picks since these are all hypotheticals based on my projected winners this weekend, but if I am correct with every pick it would set up Jacksonville at Kansas City and Cincinnati at Buffalo in the AFC, with the NFC matchups being Tampa Bay at San Francisco and New York at Philadelphia. I’ll take Kansas City 31-28 and Buffalo 42-41, setting up a rematch of last year’s AFC title game at a neutral site, where I’ll take the Bills 38-35. In the NFC, I’ll go with San Francisco over Tampa Bay 42-10 and Philadelphia over New York 28-24, then San Francisco over Philly 35-21 in the NFC title game.

That sets up a San Francisco-Buffalo matchup in the Super Bowl, and I’ll give the slightest edge to the 49ers because I think they’ve been the best team in the NFL since the end of October, having closed the regular season on a 10-game winning streak after consecutive losses in Weeks 6 and 7 dropped them to 3-4. I’ll take Brock Purdy going from “Mr. Irrelevant” as the final pick in the NFL Draft to starting for the Super Bowl champs; the 49ers take it 34-31 in a fantastic game from start to finish.