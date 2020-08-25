Pre-season Football Ratings

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Aug. 23.
Included with each team is its final record from last season, as well as its ranking to end the year.
* * *
Top 10/Class A
Team 2019 Record Final Ranking
1. Omaha Westside 10-3 3
2. Millard South 10-2 4
3. Bellevue West 13-0 1
4. Millard West 11-1 2
5. Elkhorn South 7-4 8
6. Om. Creighton Prep 6-4 10
7. Lincoln Southeast 9-2 6
8. Grand Island 9-2 7
9. Kearney 7-3 9
10. Millard North 4-6 NR
Class B
1. * Elkhorn 3-6 NR
2. Waverly 10-2 3
3. Omaha Skutt 13-0 1
4. Hastings 8-3 7
5. Norris 7-4 8
6. GI Northwest 9-2 5
7. Bennington 7-4 6
8. Scottsbluff 12-1 2
9. McCook 5-5 NR
10. Omaha Roncalli 9-3 4
* — Class A in 2019
Class C-1
1. Wahoo 13-0 1
2. Wayne 9-3 4
3. Kearney Catholic 7-3 NR
4. Pierce 12-1 2
5. Ashland-Greenwood 10-1 5
6. Columbus Scotus 8-3 7
7. Adams Central 11-1 3
8. Gothenburg 8-2 10
9. * St. Paul 11-1 4
10. Auburn 3-6 NR
* — C-2 in 2019
Class C-2
1. Oakland-Craig 13-0 1
2. Sutton 11-2 2
3. David City Aquinas 8-3 8
4. * Wahoo Neumann 6-4 8
5. * Ord 7-4 9
6. Norfolk Catholic 3-6 NR
7. Yutan 5-5 NR
8. Fremont Bergan 7-3 NR
9. Centennial 6-4 9
10. Wilber-Clatonia 7-3 NR
* — C-1 in 2019
Eight Man-1
1. Dundy Co.-Stratton 10-2 5
2. Burwell 10-3 2
3. Howells-Dodge 10-1 4
4. Cross County 7-5 3
5. Cambridge 10-1 7
6. Clarkson/Leigh 7-3 NR
7. Arcadia-Loup City 9-2 10
8. Tri County 7-4 NR
9. Elmwood-Murdock 8-2 NR
10. West Point GACC 4-5 NR
Eight Man-2
1. Falls City Sacred Heart 11-1 2
2. Humphrey St. Francis 13-0 1
3. Bloomfield 10-1 4
4. * Osceola NR NR
5. ** BDS 9-1 NR
6. Kenesaw 8-2 8
7. Pleasanton 10-3 6
8. Sandhills/Thedford 8-1 NR
9. Central Valley 10-1 7
10. Lawrence-Nelson 5-5 NR
* — Osceola/High Plains in 2019; ** — Eight Man-1 in 2019
Six Man
1. McCool Junction 11-1 2
2. Creek Valley 10-1 5
3. Harvard 12-0 1
4. Cody-Kilgore 10-1 3
5. * Stuart 2-6 NR
6. Wilcox-Hildreth 4-5 NR
7. Sterling 5-4 NR
8. Arthur County 7-3 7
9. Red Cloud 6-3 9
10. GI Heartland Lutheran 6-3 NR
* — Eight Man-2 in 2019
