Pre-season Football Ratings
Pre-season Football Ratings

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Aug. 23.

Included with each team is its final record from last season, as well as its ranking to end the year.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Team 2019 Record Final Ranking

1. Omaha Westside 10-3 3

2. Millard South 10-2 4

3. Bellevue West 13-0 1

4. Millard West 11-1 2

5. Elkhorn South 7-4 8

6. Om. Creighton Prep 6-4 10

7. Lincoln Southeast 9-2 6

8. Grand Island 9-2 7

9. Kearney 7-3 9

10. Millard North 4-6 NR

Class B

1. * Elkhorn 3-6 NR

2. Waverly 10-2 3

3. Omaha Skutt 13-0 1

4. Hastings 8-3 7

5. Norris 7-4 8

6. GI Northwest 9-2 5

7. Bennington 7-4 6

8. Scottsbluff 12-1 2

9. McCook 5-5 NR

10. Omaha Roncalli 9-3 4

* — Class A in 2019

Class C-1

1. Wahoo 13-0 1

2. Wayne 9-3 4

3. Kearney Catholic 7-3 NR

4. Pierce 12-1 2

5. Ashland-Greenwood 10-1 5

6. Columbus Scotus 8-3 7

7. Adams Central 11-1 3

8. Gothenburg 8-2 10

9. * St. Paul 11-1 4

10. Auburn 3-6 NR

* — C-2 in 2019

Class C-2

1. Oakland-Craig 13-0 1

2. Sutton 11-2 2

3. David City Aquinas 8-3 8

4. * Wahoo Neumann 6-4 8

5. * Ord 7-4 9

6. Norfolk Catholic 3-6 NR

7. Yutan 5-5 NR

8. Fremont Bergan 7-3 NR

9. Centennial 6-4 9

10. Wilber-Clatonia 7-3 NR

* — C-1 in 2019

Eight Man-1

1. Dundy Co.-Stratton 10-2 5

2. Burwell 10-3 2

3. Howells-Dodge 10-1 4

4. Cross County 7-5 3

5. Cambridge 10-1 7

6. Clarkson/Leigh 7-3 NR

7. Arcadia-Loup City 9-2 10

8. Tri County 7-4 NR

9. Elmwood-Murdock 8-2 NR

10. West Point GACC 4-5 NR

Eight Man-2

1. Falls City Sacred Heart 11-1 2

2. Humphrey St. Francis 13-0 1

3. Bloomfield 10-1 4

4. * Osceola NR NR

5. ** BDS 9-1 NR

6. Kenesaw 8-2 8

7. Pleasanton 10-3 6

8. Sandhills/Thedford 8-1 NR

9. Central Valley 10-1 7

10. Lawrence-Nelson 5-5 NR

* — Osceola/High Plains in 2019; ** — Eight Man-1 in 2019

Six Man

1. McCool Junction 11-1 2

2. Creek Valley 10-1 5

3. Harvard 12-0 1

4. Cody-Kilgore 10-1 3

5. * Stuart 2-6 NR

6. Wilcox-Hildreth 4-5 NR

7. Sterling 5-4 NR

8. Arthur County 7-3 7

9. Red Cloud 6-3 9

10. GI Heartland Lutheran 6-3 NR

* — Eight Man-2 in 2019

Breaking News