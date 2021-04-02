Powerful Waverly wins both sides of Platteview Invite

PLATTEVIEW – The Platteview Invite was dominated by teams from Waverly on Thursday as they won both the girl and boys team titles by wide margins.

The Viking girls won six individual events and two relays on their way to racking up 141 points to York’s 76, good for second by a ½ point over third place South Sioux City. The Dukes had four individual champions, two of whom were junior Brynn Hirschfeld

The Waverly boys did just the same as they won eight events total, with two of those coming in the relays. They posted 135.5 points to second place Platteview with 93.

York was sixth with 39 points and two event winners.

Hirschfeld, long jumping for the first time since two-years ago, took first with a mark of 16-2 ¾ and also won the 800 meters with a time of 2:25.11.

In the 1600, York went 1-2 with Maddie Portwine winning the race (5:25.00) and freshman Kassidy Stuckey in second with a time of 5:36.21.

Stuckey came back later and won the 3200 with her best time so far this year of 11:44.99.