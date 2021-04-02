Powerful Waverly wins both sides of Platteview Invite

PLATTEVIEW – The Platteview Invite was dominated by teams from Waverly on Thursday as they won both the girl and boys team titles by wide margins.
The Viking girls won six individual events and two relays on their way to racking up 141 points to York’s 76, good for second by a ½ point over third place South Sioux City. The Dukes had four individual champions, two of whom were junior Brynn Hirschfeld
The Waverly boys did just the same as they won eight events total, with two of those coming in the relays. They posted 135.5 points to second place Platteview with 93.
York was sixth with 39 points and two event winners.
Hirschfeld, long jumping for the first time since two-years ago, took first with a mark of 16-2 ¾ and also won the 800 meters with a time of 2:25.11.
In the 1600, York went 1-2 with Maddie Portwine winning the race (5:25.00) and freshman Kassidy Stuckey in second with a time of 5:36.21.
Stuckey came back later and won the 3200 with her best time so far this year of 11:44.99.
“Brynn Hirschfeld looked good in the long jump which she hasn't competed in since the state track meet in 2019, with a very strong jump of 16-2 3/4. She also won the 800 run,” said York head coach Darrel Branz. “Maddie Portwine and Kassidy Stuckey both did their part going 1- 2 in the 1600. It was great to see these two push each other running side-by-side and running away from the other competitors.”
The Dukes scored 14 points in the pole vault when Melanie and Morgan Driewer shared second place with vaults of 9-6 each. York added 12 more points in the throws as Jami Hoblyn was second in the discus (103-10) and Kelly Erwin took fourth in the shot put with a toss of 32-7.
Ashleigh Hills, primarily a speed runner in the 100 and 200, threw her hat in the ring in the 400 and took sixth.
“A couple nice surprises for the girls team were Kelly Erwin and Ashleigh Hills. Kelly has been putting in a lot of time in the shot put ring and it has paid off. She has quickly become our top shot put thrower as she finished fourth with a throw of 32-7,” added Branz. “Ashleigh Hills, who has predominantly been a 100/200 meter runner, decided to try the 400 and ran a 1:08 to finished sixth. It is great to see that we are scoring points in a variety of events on and off the track.”
On the boys side, Wyatt Collingham won the pole vault (12-0); Colin Pinneo was first in the 3200 with a time of 10:19.93 and also took third in the 1600 with a clock stopping 4:51.03.
The long jump produced favorable results for the Dukes as Jonathan Newman went 20-7 and finished in third, while Xavier Jilg’s mark was 20-2 and that earned him fifth place.
Rounding out York scoring was Kirby Linhart with a fifth place in the 100 (11.69). Also in fifth was Jackson Schmid in the 110 high hurdles with a time of 17.33. The York 400-meter relay team was sixth with time of 47.30.
“I was very proud of how they competed. Jonny Newman and Xavier Jilg both had great days both jumping over 20 feet and medaling in the long jump. It is promising to see these two improving every week,” said Branz. “Jackson Schmid recorded a personal best in the 110 high hurdles preliminaries then improved his time again in the finals finishing higher than he was seeded.”
“Wyatt Collingham had a very good start to the day as he won the pole vault and made the finals in both the 100 and 200 meter dash before he pulled up in the 100 with an injury and had to withdraw from the competition,” Branz explained. “Besides Wyatt's injury there are a few other athletes that are nursing other injuries and have been competing in fewer events than is normal.”
York will see the Waverly Vikings again next Friday as they travel to Waverly for the Viking Invite.
Girls-1.Waverly 141; 2.York 76; 3.South Sioux City 75.5; 4.Platteview 66.5; 5.Nebraska City 51; 6.Plattsmouth 39; 7.PL South 38.33; 8.DC West 15.66; 9.Louisville 13; 10.Fort Calhoun 10.
Boys-1.Waverly 135.5; 2.Platteview 93; 3.Plattsmouth 71; 4.South Sioux City 55; 5.DC West 44.5; 6.York 39; 7.PL South 38; 8.Nebraska City 27; 9.Louisville 14; 10.Fort Calhoun 10.