Portwine's NCA all-star hoops appearance wraps up a stellar prep career

LINCOLN – As she gets set to begin the next chapter of her life next month, Maddie Portwine took to the basketball court one final time as a high school athlete.
Portwine, a York graduate and incoming Husker track athlete, participated in the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star girls’ basketball game on Monday night at Lincoln North Star High School.
“This week was so much fun,” Portwine said. “I made so many friendships that are already strong bonds as I’m leaving and we even planned to get together outside of this just because we enjoy each other’s company and friendships.”
Portwine scored two points for the Red team in an 84-73 loss while adding three rebounds, an assist and a steal. She became the 10th York athlete to compete in the game and the first since Lauren Riley did so in 2018.
During her senior season, Portwine dazzled on the hardwood for York, earning an Omaha World-Herald third team Super State selection and All-Class B honors in both the World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star.
Portwine averaged 15.7 points per game as a senior, shot 72% from the free-throw line and scored in double figures in 20 of York’s 25 games – with a season-high 25 against Blair in the district finals – while becoming the third-ever Duke girls basketball player to surpass 1,000 career points.
Her strong senior campaign was enough to merit inclusion in the NCA all-star game, an event featuring the best high school players across the state. The televised game also included a pair of future Nebraska women’s basketball players - Humphrey St. Francis’ Allison Weidner for the Blue team and Alexis Markowski of Lincoln Pius X for the Red team. Weidner scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, while Markowski did not suit up for the game.
Throughout the week, Portwine said she had some conversations with Markowski and Weidner about what it will be like when she arrives in Lincoln.
“They talked about the training table and how dorms and suites work,” she said. “It was kind of cool to see a glimpse of what it’s going to be like as a Husker, so I got pretty excited.”
Portwine, named the 16th York News-Times Female Athlete of the Year on June 21, will head to Lincoln as a distance runner for the Huskers, though she said what specific events she’ll compete in this year are still up in the air. She will also run cross country at Nebraska.
In 2019, Portwine finished as the Class B state runner up in the 1600 behind teammate Brynn Hirschfeld at the state meet in Omaha. The duo replicated their performance from two years ago at Burke Stadium in May as the Dukes won the Class B team title. Portwine also finished fourth in the 3200 and led off for the third-place 4x800 relay as York edged out Elkhorn North 63-62½ in the team standings.
The incoming Husker has been in contact with some of her future teammates and begun to build those relationships ahead of her arrival on campus.
“We have a group chat, and so far I think we’re all going to get along,” she said. “They’re all funny, they like to have a good time so it’ll be good.”
Portwine said she plans to move to Lincoln during the second week of August so she can get settled in before UNL’s sorority rush and an upcoming trip to Colorado. She said she chose to live in the dorms initially so she can meet people and experience dorm life, but she eventually plans to move into the university suites.
As she begins the next stage of her life, Portwine said she’s most excited about becoming more independent and finding herself and her place in the world. Despite focusing on track in college, she also has no plans to step away from the hardwood anytime soon.
“Whether it’s pickup games, games here and there with my friends, I don’t plan to put down the basketball,” she said.