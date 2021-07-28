Portwine's NCA all-star hoops appearance wraps up a stellar prep career

Her strong senior campaign was enough to merit inclusion in the NCA all-star game, an event featuring the best high school players across the state. The televised game also included a pair of future Nebraska women’s basketball players - Humphrey St. Francis’ Allison Weidner for the Blue team and Alexis Markowski of Lincoln Pius X for the Red team. Weidner scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, while Markowski did not suit up for the game.

Throughout the week, Portwine said she had some conversations with Markowski and Weidner about what it will be like when she arrives in Lincoln.

“They talked about the training table and how dorms and suites work,” she said. “It was kind of cool to see a glimpse of what it’s going to be like as a Husker, so I got pretty excited.”

Portwine, named the 16th York News-Times Female Athlete of the Year on June 21, will head to Lincoln as a distance runner for the Huskers, though she said what specific events she’ll compete in this year are still up in the air. She will also run cross country at Nebraska.