Portwine’s 3-pointer puts Dukes back on track

“You see how they (Northwest) battle to the end. They are a championship caliber team and they are not going to quit and you knew there was a possibility they could do it,” said Kern. “We focus so hard on our defense and that was something that carried us tonight.

Northwest had a chance to get back in the game after the Portwine three-pointer, but York’s defense just wouldn’t allow it.

Portwine who led all players with 18 points added four free throws and York held the Vikings scoreless the final two minutes to improve to 19-3.

York will host a district final on Saturday and that opponent will be determined later this week.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

York’s defense was a huge reason the Vikings could not get into any kind of offensive rhythm Kern said that was the focus going into the game.

“Sometimes when you focus on the defensive side of the ball, you might hurt your offense a little, but you hope that a steal, a long rebound or a putback energizes the team,” Kern added. “We need to continue to be aggressive on defense,

York led 11-6 at the end of the first quarter and 23-14 at the half. The Dukes stretched the lead to as many as 11 points before the Vikings started to make a run in the fourth quarter.