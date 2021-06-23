Portwine named 16th recipient of York News-Times Female Athlete of the Year Award

“I hope I am recognized that I like to be a good teammate and I put my team first. It’s really not about my accomplishments because I wouldn’t be here without the support and help that I have gotten from teammates. They push me, they are there with me and they workout with me.”

This past high school season Maddie was Third Team Super State and Class B First Team in both the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star in basketball.

While basketball will not be a priority any longer, Maddie says she will not put the basketball down.

“I am going to remember the connections that I have made. I still get together to shoot hoops with some of my teammates and we run together still. I see them at the pool where I work and I see them around in just local places,” Portwine added. “I still pick up the basketball playing in all-star games and I don’t plan to put to put down the basketball. I plan to keep my other sports going too.”

Portwine said that high school went by too fast, but she is prepared for the next step in her life.

“It was too fast, but it also prepared me for my next step in life. It was a hard four years to let go of, but it also opened up the next four years of my life and I am looking forward to that and what lies ahead,” Portwine said. “I will try to get back for some of York’s games, but I already have seen my schedule fill up pretty fast. I’d like to make it back a few times to watch my sisters battle it out because there is still a lot of competition in the house.”

