Portwine and Scheierman recognized first team Central Conference

YORK – The York Duke girls were within just a few minutes of making the finals of the Class B State Girls Basketball Tournament in Lincoln.

York led the Norris Titans in the fourth quarter, but late in the game the shots wouldn’t fall for the Dukes and the season ended in the semifinals.

The Dukes had opened with a 31-28 win over the Omaha Skutt Catholic SkyHawks, while Crete’s offense was shut down by the Scottsbluff Bearcat defense 34-20.

The Class B State title went to Elkhorn North over Elkhorn in that school’s first year of existence.

York finished up the year with a record of 21-4 as did the Crete Cardinals, the two Central Conference representatives at the state gathering.

The Dukes placed two players on the first team. Maddie Portwine capped a brilliant high school career averaging 15.7 points per game her senior season and shooting 72% at the free throw line.

Junior Masa Scheierman, a 6-foot, 1-inch post, scored at 8.6 points per game and controlled the boards for the Dukes pulling down 10.7 rebounds per night. The junior also shot 43% from the field and was also a Class B all-state-tournament selection.