Poor foul shooting dooms Lutheran boys against BDS

WACO – Tuesday, the Nebraska Lutheran Knights took the court for the first time since Dec. 16 when they welcomed the Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles to town. The Knights shot 35% from the floor and 33% from beyond the arc, but struggles at the free-throw line proved to be too much to overcome as BDS handed Nebraska Lutheran its first loss of the season 52-44.

The Knights connected on just 3 of 10 chances from the charity stripe, with the seven missed free throws accounting for almost the entire difference in the final score.

Junior Trey Richert paced the Knights with 17 points on 6 of 15 shooting, including a 5-of-10 performance from downtown. Richert accounted for all but two of Nebraska Lutheran’s triples, as everyone went a combined 2 of 11 from beyond the arc.

Trevor Hueske added 10 points and went 4 of 9 from the floor, and the junior also converted on both of his chances from the foul line. Sophomore Isaac Beiermann notched seven points, junior Jace Dressel added six and senior Aaron Koepsell scored four to round out the Knights’ offensive effort.