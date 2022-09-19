Polk County wins one, drops two in David City

DAVID CITY – The Polk County Slammers went 1-2 on Saturday at the David City Softball Invite.

The Slammers opened with a 2-1 win over the Omaha Mercy Monarchs, but dropped an 8-0 decision to Class C No. 1 Yutan/Mead and a 5-4 defeat to No. 5 Milford.

Polk County 2 Omaha Mercy 1

Polk County fell behind the Monarchs 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth, but scored twice in the top of the fifth for the 2-1 win to open the David City Invite on Saturday.

Sophomore Savanna Boden drove in one run and the second scored as a result of an Omaha Mercy error.

Along with Boden, junior Kylee Krol and sophomore Lindee Kelley both had doubles in the win, while Courtney Sunday, Emma Recker and Adrienne Waller accounted for the other hits.

Sunday went the distance on the mound only allowing one run on four hits and she recorded three K’s. Mercy’s only run was unearned.

Omaha Mercy’s Matti Barnes had the Monarchs RBI and starting pitcher Victoria Placzek gave up six hits and she had two strikeouts.

Yutan/Mead 8 Polk County 0

The Yutan/Mead Chieftans got a one-hitter from junior Shaylynn Campbell and the offense did the rest as they defeated the Slammers 8-0.

Campbell only allowed a single to Polk County sophomore Kaleena Nuttelman and she struckout eight batters as the Chieftains picked up their 15th win of the season against one loss.

She also led the offense with three hits and she drove in one run.

Sunday worked 5 2/3 innings, she gave up 11 hits and of the eight runs, five were earned as the Slammers recorded two errors.

Milford 5 Polk County 4

No team or individual stats were available for this game.

Polk County (15-8) will host the Centennial Broncos tonight in Polk.