Polk County turns in 2-1 weekend

WISNER – The Polk County Slammers traveled to Wisner for the Wisner-Pilger Invite on Saturday, where they won two of three games to improve their season record to 8-2. Polk County downed Logan View/Scribner-Snyder and Pierce lost to Northeast Nebraska.

Polk County 9, LV/SS 0

A four-run first inning would prove to be all the cushion Polk County needed in the opener against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, but the Slammers tacked on five more runs in the fourth to roll to a 9-0 win.

Sophomore Lindee Kelley opened the scoring with an RBI single three batters into the game, and Courtney Sunday followed two batters later with a two-run single to make it 3-0 with nobody out. The Slammers tacked on a fourth run later in the frame on a Sierra Boden single.

The score remained 4-0 heading to the top of the fourth, when the Slammers added a pair of runs on bunt singles from Boden and Kylee Krol and plated two more runs on errors to take an 8-0 lead. Emma Recker crushed a two-out solo shot to left field to account for the final margin.

Polk County tallied 10 hits, led by two-hit outings from Recker, Boden and Adrienne Waller. The Slammers’ other hits went to Krol, Sunday, Kelley and Savanna Boden.

Sunday earned the distance on the bump, scattering four hits and a walk with four Ks across five scoreless innings.

NEN 8, Polk County 2

Northeast Nebraska scored four in the fourth to break open what had been a 2-2 tie and added a pair of insurance runs in the fifth to account for the 8-2 final margin.

Krol and Waller managed Polk County’s only two hits in the loss, while the Slammers’ two runs came on a passed ball and a wild pitch.

Waller took the loss in the circle, allowing five runs – four earned – on five hits and a walk with three strikeouts in three innings. Sunday pitched two innings of relief and issued three runs, two of them earned, on four hits and a walk with a punch out.

Polk County 10, Pierce 6

The Slammers scored in every inning and racked up 10 runs on 10 hits to take down Pierce by four runs and cap a 2-1 day.

Polk County took a 3-2 lead in the second inning thanks to RBI singles from Fayth Winkelman and Charisa Boden, but gave up the lead in the top of the third.

It didn’t stay that way long, as Kelley crushed the first pitch of the bottom of the third over the left-field fence for a game-tying solo home run. A sac fly and Sierra Boden RBI single made it 6-4, but the Slammers weren’t done.

In the bottom of the fourth, a Pierce error, Roberta Hines RBI single, passed ball and Waller’s RBI double allowed four runs to score and give Polk County a 10-4 lead.

Pierce scored twice in the top of the fifth but it was too little, too late to change the outcome as the Slammers secured the four-run win. Savanna Boden and Waller both tallied multi-hit games, while Kelley, Recker, Hines, Winkelman, Charisa Boden and Sierra Boden all recorded one hit.

Hines and Charisa Boden drove in a pair of runs each. One RBI each went to Kelley, Waller, Winkelman and Sierra Boden.

Sunday tossed all five innings on the bump to get the win, allowing six runs – four earned – on eight hits and three walks. She also fanned nine batters.