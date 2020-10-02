 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Polk County softball routs Pierce, set to play Central City in subdistrict action
0 comments

Polk County softball routs Pierce, set to play Central City in subdistrict action

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PIERCE – ¬Behind 22 hits, the Polk County Slammers traveled to Pierce and left with a 14-4 win in five innings over the host Bluejays.

With the win, Polk County improves to 11-16 while Pierce drops to 4-19.

Polk County will compete in the C-7 subdistrict tournament beginning on Monday in Central City. The Slammers are the No. 4 seed and will face No. 1 Central City at 4 p.m.

Polk County outhit Pierce 22-5 and was led at the plate by Josi Noble and Christina Rystrom, who both hit home runs. Noble went 3 for 4 with three RBIs while Rystrom was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Taylor Carlson went 4 for 4 at the plate while Mae Valish had two hits and three RBIs. Sadie Sunday, Emma Roberts and Courtney Sunday all chipped in with two RBIs.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stuckey Wins in a Landslide
Sports

Stuckey Wins in a Landslide

  • Updated

YORK-If the York Cross Country Invite on the girl’s side was compared to an election, York freshman Kassidy Stuckey’s win on Thursday would ha…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News