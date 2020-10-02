Polk County softball routs Pierce, set to play Central City in subdistrict action

PIERCE – ¬Behind 22 hits, the Polk County Slammers traveled to Pierce and left with a 14-4 win in five innings over the host Bluejays.
With the win, Polk County improves to 11-16 while Pierce drops to 4-19.
Polk County will compete in the C-7 subdistrict tournament beginning on Monday in Central City. The Slammers are the No. 4 seed and will face No. 1 Central City at 4 p.m.
Polk County outhit Pierce 22-5 and was led at the plate by Josi Noble and Christina Rystrom, who both hit home runs. Noble went 3 for 4 with three RBIs while Rystrom was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Taylor Carlson went 4 for 4 at the plate while Mae Valish had two hits and three RBIs. Sadie Sunday, Emma Roberts and Courtney Sunday all chipped in with two RBIs.
