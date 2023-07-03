YORK – Only six games were played on Saturday in the 18-U bracket of the Ring in July Softball Tournament held as the York Ballpark Complex.

Two local teams were able to get in at least one game each, with the Gresham Blackbirds and the Scorpions 16-U being the only 18-U teams to complete pool play.

In 8 a.m. games, Polk County trounced the Scorpions 15-2 and Gresham lost a tough 6-4 decision as time ran out when they were batting in the bottom of the fourth against the Sports Express.

The tournament was 70-minutes and when the time ran out no matter where you were in the game, it was over.

In Gresham’s 9:30 a.m. game the Blackbirds were stymied offensively by the Flames of Nebraska-Blazen 10-0.

The teams returned on Sunday to complete pool play and the Slammers defeated the Adams Outlaws 5-2.

Polk County, Force 18-U and Flames of Nebraska all finished up 2-0 in their pool play bracket.

Both teams played on Sunday as the Blackbirds were the number 12 seed in the 12-team pool and lost to the No. 5 seed Tekamah 18-U 6-5 in the Silver Bracket.

The Slammers drew the top seed in the Gold Bracket and faced No. 5 Millard Fury and came away with the 2-1 win to make the finals. Millard defeated the Adams Outlaws 4-0 to earn the trip to the semifinals.

In the championship game Polk County took on the Force 18-U and dropped a heartbreaking decision by the final score of 7-6.

The Silver Bracket winner was Kelly’s Fastpitch 16-18-U with a 2-1 win over the Tekamah 18-U.

The Slammers will be back in York this weekend for the York Fusion Summer Showdown at the Ballpark Complex. The Slammers will play three pool games on Saturday, July 8 opening with the Lincoln Cyclones at 8 a.m. and followed by a 9:30 a.m. game with TSC Blaze 18-u. They will cap first day action against the Central City Stampede at 2 p.m.

Tournament action will take place on Sunday, July 9.