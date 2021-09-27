Polk County Slammers get softball split at Hastings

HASTINGS – The Polk County Slammers won one of two games at Saturday’s Adams Central Invite, dropping a tight game 5-4 against Wayne before rebounding to crush Ord 16-6 in the Slammers’ final game of the day.

Wayne 5, Polk County 4

Polk County scored four runs in the third to take a two-run lead, but Wayne responded in the bottom of the sixth, eking out a 5-4 win on Aliah Schulz’s walk-off, three-run homer.

The Slammers’ four-run third inning began when freshman Lindee Kelley drew a bases-loaded walk. A Wayne passed ball led to another run, and Sadie Sunday then cleared the bases with a double to left field.

The double marked Sunday’s only hit of the game as Polk County recorded six hits from six different batters.

Kelley, Courtney Sunday, Kylee Krol, Mae Valish and Savanna Boden all added singles for the Slammers.

Courtney Sunday took the loss in the circle, allowing five runs – four earned – on eight hits and a walk with three strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Polk County 16, Ord 6