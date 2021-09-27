Polk County Slammers get softball split at Hastings

HASTINGS – The Polk County Slammers won one of two games at Saturday’s Adams Central Invite, dropping a tight game 5-4 against Wayne before rebounding to crush Ord 16-6 in the Slammers’ final game of the day.
Wayne 5, Polk County 4
Polk County scored four runs in the third to take a two-run lead, but Wayne responded in the bottom of the sixth, eking out a 5-4 win on Aliah Schulz’s walk-off, three-run homer.
The Slammers’ four-run third inning began when freshman Lindee Kelley drew a bases-loaded walk. A Wayne passed ball led to another run, and Sadie Sunday then cleared the bases with a double to left field.
The double marked Sunday’s only hit of the game as Polk County recorded six hits from six different batters.
Kelley, Courtney Sunday, Kylee Krol, Mae Valish and Savanna Boden all added singles for the Slammers.
Courtney Sunday took the loss in the circle, allowing five runs – four earned – on eight hits and a walk with three strikeouts in a complete-game effort.
Polk County 16, Ord 6
The Slammers scored twice in the first to take an early lead, then blew the game wide open with nine runs in the second. Ord scored six runs in the third, but Polk County responded with five of its own in the fourth to roll to a 16-6 win in four innings.
Polk County only racked up seven hits, but the Slammers were patient at the plate and drew 11 walks.
Sadie Sunday and Boden both recorded multi-hit games for Polk County, as Sunday went 2 for 3 with two RBI and a run scored and Boden went 2 for 3 with three RBI and two runs scored.
Krol went 1 for 3, drove in three runs and scored three times.
Christina Rystrom started in the circle for the Slammers and earned the win. The senior allowed six runs – four earned – on eight hits and a walk with two strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings. Courtney Sunday pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, retiring each of the four batters she faced.
Polk County moved to 13-14 on the season and returns to action Tuesday at David City Aquinas.