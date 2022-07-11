Polk County Slammers Class C 16/18 State Champions

HASTINGS - One game Friday and one game Saturday had the Polk County Slammers sitting at 1-1 in the Class C 16/18-U State softball tournament in Hastings at the Bill Smith Complex.

In order to raise the Class C state championship trophy Sunday afternoon the Slammers faced having to win six games on the final day of the tournament.

So they did.

Polk County, battling their way through the heat and five games, defeated the McCook Rebels twice in the final to bring home the state title. Polk County is a mixture of high school players from Cross County, Osceola and High Plains.

Polk County forced the ‘if necessary’ game with a 4-1 win over the Rebels in the first game, then held on for the 4-2 victory to earn the title of champions.

McCook, which went undefeated in the winner’s bracket, had to play only two games prior to the championship round on Sunday as they defeated the North Platte Belles 10-0 and the Oakland Rockets 7-6.

The Slammers opened the state tournament with a 9-8 win over the Albion 18-U scoring three times in the sixth after Albion went up 8-6 in the top of the inning.

Saturday they lost a 4-2 decision to the Wayne Dirt Devils, but kept their championship hopes alive with a 3-2 win over Wakefield Saturday night.

They opened their run of six straight wins Sunday at 8 a.m. with an 8-0 win over Waverly Heat 16-U and then got a second chance at the Wayne Dirt Devils and walked away with a 5-4 win.

At 11:30 a.m. they battled with the North Platte Belles, picked up the 8-7 win and advanced to the championship game with a 7-6 win over the Oakland Rockets.

Most impressive Sunday was the Slammers did not have a break in their schedule. They started at 8 a.m. and the final championship game was scheduled for 4:45 p.m.

Polk County finished the three day tournament with a record of 8-1 in the 29-team bracket.