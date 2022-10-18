Polk County Slammers 2022 season rewrites the record books

YORK – In 2022 things came together for the Polk Country Slammers as they finished in the top 10 in Class C and they made their first-ever trip to the state softball championships in Hastings.

Polk County didn’t get the result they wanted at state as they went 0-2, but with a large number of returning starters back for head coach Laureen Powell next year the Slammers could be a top-five rated team when the preseason rolls around.

Polk County also set the school record for wins with a 25-12 record.

The only other team to finish the year with a winning record was the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers who made it to the district championship and ended the season with a 15-14 mark. They will have to replace a few seniors come next year, but do return a lot of firepower to work with.

The York Dukes at one time this season boasted a 6-1 record and were considered for the rankings in both of Nebraska’s major newspapers.

Even at 10-6 the Dukes were still in a battle with both Aurora and Lakeview to determine the host for the subdistrict tournament. York lost nine of their final 11 games with their only two wins coming against Lexington. York finished the year with a 12-15 record. They will return all but two seniors next season. Senior Lauryn Haggadone set the career home run record mark at York High School.

Centennial had their ups and downs — mostly downs during their 7-21 season. The Broncos failed to win back-to-back games all year. A win over Pierce in the subdistrict put them in the finals where they lost to FCEMF.

All of the teams will return a strong number of players who were among the leaders in the final stats for the 2022 season.

Here are the final offensive and pitching leaders.

Average – Top 10

Lilly Ellison JR. FCEMF .539

Lauryn Mattox SO. York .500

Amy Lauby JR. FCEMF .470

Lauryn Haggadone SR. York .444

Calli Gonzales FR. FCEMF .421

Faith Engel SR. FCEMF .418

Adrienne Waller FR. Polk County .414

Emma Recker JR. Polk County .410

Sam McDaniel JR. York .403

Lindee Kelley SO. Polk County .400

RBIs- Top 5

Courtney Sunday JR. PC 43

Lauryn Haggadone SR. York 32

Sam McDaniel JR. York 31

Emma Recker JR. PC 28

Adrienne Waller FR. PC 25

Total Hits- Top 10

Emma Recker JR. PC 43

Lilly Ellison JR. FCEMF 41

Lauryn Mattox SO. York 41

Courtney Sunday JR. PC 40

Lindee Kelley SO. PC 40

Savannah Boden SO. PC 40

Lauryn Haggadone SR. York 36

Adrienne Waller FR. PC 36

Kaili Head JR. FCEMF 36

Shelby Lawver SR. FCEMF 34

Runs scored-Top 5

Lindee Kelley SO. PC 44

Savannah Boden SO. PC 40

Kylee Krol JR. PC 37

Kaili Head JR. FCEMF 34

Sam McDaniel JR. York 31

Home Runs- Top 5

Lauryn Haggadone SR. York 8

Sam McDaniel JR. York 7

Kaili Head JR. FCEMF 6

Lindee Kelley SO. PC 5

Lauryn Mattox SO. York 4

Stolen Bases- Top 5

Savannah Horne JR. Centennial 25

Savannah Boden SO. PC 15

Kylee Krol JR. PC 13

Lindee Kelley SO. PC 12

Lilly Ellison JR. FCEMF 12

Abrielle Linder SR. York 12

Pitching Stats

W-L-Top 3

Courtney Sunday 20-9

Amy Lauby 12-7

Lauryn Mattox 12-13

ERA- Top 3

Courtney Sunday 3.55

Amy Lauby 4.03

Lauryn Mattox 4.12

Strikeouts-Top 3

Courtney Sunday 131

Lauryn Mattox 112

Amy Lauby 96