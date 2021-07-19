 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Polk County Slammer 14s take second in state softball tourney
0 comments

Polk County Slammer 14s take second in state softball tourney

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The state runner-up Slammers

The Polk County Slammers 14-U softball team took second in the Class C State Tournament played in Hastings. Members of the team included: (front from left) Lindee Kelley, Savanna Boden, Kylee Krol, Kalenna Nuttelman, Libby Rutherford, Reagan Fousek. Back row: Coach Jeff Waller, Adrienne Waller, Janna Roberts, Addie Thies, Chesney Sundberg, Eastyn Kropatsch, Melinn Roberts, Courtney Carlstrom, Charisa Boden, Coach April Kelley, Head Coach Bobby Kelley.

HASTINGS - The Polk County Slammers 14-U girls’ softball team competed in the Class C State Tournament this past weekend in Hastings at the Nebraska Softball Complex.

The Slammers were one of 31 teams in the field and finished second, bringing back the runner-up trophy to Polk County.

The team went 5-2 on the weekend defeating Prodigy Easton of North Platte, West Point, NT TractorHouse (Norris), Wayne and McCook. But fell short in the championship game losing to McCook twice.

Since the Slammers were undefeated going into the championship game, the McCook girls had to win two games to capture the championship.

The Slammers end their season with a 38-14 record.

Two other local teams also competed in the tournament. The York Fusion posted a record of 2-2 and finished in a four-way tie for 13th along with Northwest Voyagers, Waverly Heat (06) and Nebraska Venom (Rychly).

The Gresham Blackbirds won one of three games and completed the tournament in an eight-way tie for 17th.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID cases in athletes' village puts pressure on IOC

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News