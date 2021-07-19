Polk County Slammer 14s take second in state softball tourney

HASTINGS - The Polk County Slammers 14-U girls’ softball team competed in the Class C State Tournament this past weekend in Hastings at the Nebraska Softball Complex.

The Slammers were one of 31 teams in the field and finished second, bringing back the runner-up trophy to Polk County.

The team went 5-2 on the weekend defeating Prodigy Easton of North Platte, West Point, NT TractorHouse (Norris), Wayne and McCook. But fell short in the championship game losing to McCook twice.

Since the Slammers were undefeated going into the championship game, the McCook girls had to win two games to capture the championship.

The Slammers end their season with a 38-14 record.

Two other local teams also competed in the tournament. The York Fusion posted a record of 2-2 and finished in a four-way tie for 13th along with Northwest Voyagers, Waverly Heat (06) and Nebraska Venom (Rychly).

The Gresham Blackbirds won one of three games and completed the tournament in an eight-way tie for 17th.