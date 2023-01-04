Polk County showdown goes to the Osceola Bulldogs over Cross County

OSCEOLA – Osceola’s tandem of senior Isaiah Zelasney and junior Kale Gustafson combined for 50 of the Bulldogs’ 65 points in the win over the Cross County Cougars on Tuesday night.

Osceola (8-2), ranked No. 2 in the Lincoln Journal Star D2 rankings, held off the Cougars (7-2, No. 6 in Class C2) by hitting 7 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter to post the 65-59 win in a key Crossroads Conference matchup.

Osceola led 13-9 at the end of the first quarter, but the Cougars cut into that lead and went to the break down three at 29-26.

Osceola extended their lead to 46-39 through three quarters and Zelasney – who finished with a game-high 29 points – scored nine of those over the final eight minutes, including going 6 of 6 at the free throw line. Gustafson added 21 points as he was 9 of 16 from the field and 3 of 6 at the line.

Cross County hit two of their five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter when Tanner Hollinger scored four of his team-high 19 points and Ashton Seim had seven of his 18. Hollinger had three of the Cougars’ treys in the loss.

Osceola was 24 of 53 from the field for 45% and 8 of 20 from behind the 3-point arc. They were 9 of 13 at the free throw line.

Gustafson’s 12 rebounds and 21 points gave him a double-double, while Zelasney and Kolton Neujahr had four assists each.

Cross County will host the Sutton Mustangs tonight.

Cross County (7-2) 9 17 13 20-59

Osceola (8-2) 13 16 17 19-65

CC (59) Miller 2, Seim 18, Allen 1, Noyd 6, Hollinger 19, Hengelfelt 5, Waller 2, Elgin 6. Totals-59

OSC (65) Zelasney 29, K. Neujahr 3, Peterson 6, Gustafson 21, Santos 6. Totals-65