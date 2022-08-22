Polk County remains unbeaten with trio of wins at Freeman Invite

LINCOLN – The Polk County offense came out of the gates swinging in the first inning against Raymond Central on Saturday morning and didn’t cool down all day, as the Slammers racked up 37 runs in three games and capped an unbeaten day with a 10-9 win over Falls City in the Silver Division title game at the Freeman Invite.

“It always starts with pitching. Courtney Sunday and Adrienne Waller have done an amazing job; I really like the mental toughness they’ve shown so far,” head coach Laureen Powell said. “Defensively, we were solid all day long. Our hitting is what was really impressive. Everyone in the lineup is hitting the ball really hard right now. We had multiple home runs and extra base hits. In our first four games, we’re averaging 12 runs per game.”

Polk County 11, Raymond Central 3

The Slammers opened the day with a matchup against Raymond Central and seized control of the game immediately. Junior shortstop Kylee Krol drew a walk to lead off the game, stole second and came around to score on a passed ball with one out.

Sophomore Lindee Kelley then drew a walk, swiped a pair of bags and scored on Sunday’s RBI single to center field, making it 2-0 Polk County four batters into the game.

It didn’t get much better for Raymond Central as junior Emma Recker stepped into the box and promptly smashed the first pitch she saw over the left-field fence for a two-run blast to double the lead.

Fayth Winkelman added a two-out RBI single as the Slammers batted around in the inning to take a 6-0 lead. Raymond Central got a pair back in the bottom of the first on an error and a sac fly, but the Slammers went back to work in the second.

Sunday lined a two-out single into center field and Recker cashed in, ripping a double to left field, making it a 7-2 game. With one down in the bottom of the second, Recker threw a strike to Krol in time to catch a runner trying to steal second before Sunday fanned the next batter to end the inning.

Polk County loaded the bases in the top of the third, pushing two more runs across on a Raymond Central error. With runners on second and third, Recker crushed her third extra-base hit of the game on a two-run double to left field.

Raymond Central got a run back in the home half on Ella Menekroker’s RBI single, but Sunday retired the next two batters to end the inning and keep the lead at 11-3. Neither side scored in the fourth, providing the final margin.

The Slammers outhit Raymond Central 8-2 and capitalized on five errors to cruise to victory. Recker paced the offensive outburst, going 3 for 3 at the dish with a home run, a pair of doubles and five RBIs.

“Just wipe everything, no matter what happens,” the catcher said of her mindset at the plate. “Be smart and hype everyone else up as much as myself.”

The junior recorded all three Polk County extra-base hits, singlehandedly outhit Raymond Central 3-2 and outscored the Mustangs 5-3. It was an early statement for the catcher, who returned to softball this fall after suiting up for Osceola volleyball in 2021.

“It’s been really good,” she said. “I’m finally getting back to what I’ve always loved. I’m glad I’m back.”

Behind Recker, Sunday added a multi-hit day with a pair of singles. She also drove in a run. Charisa Boden, Sierra Boden and Winkelman recorded one single apiece. While Krol, Kelley and Hines went hitless, they each drew a pair of walks.

Sunday went the distance in the circle, allowing three runs – one earned – on four walks and a pair of hits with five Ks across four innings.

Polk County 14, South Sioux City 1

Much like the opener, the Slammers wasted no time offensively during the second game of the day against South Sioux City. Krol led off with a triple to center field and scored on the throw, putting Polk County in front one batter into the game.

After an error made it 2-0 with one out, a Recker single, Hines double and Kaleena Nuttelman hit-by-pitch loaded the bases for Sierra Boden, who drew a walk to score another run. However, SSC prevented further damage when a fly out left the bases loaded.

Waller, the freshman pitcher, worked around a pair of singles to toss a scoreless first inning, sending the offense back to the plate. Leading 4-0 with a runner on and nobody down, Kelley blasted the first pitch of her at-bat to dead center, clearing the fence for a two-run jack to make it 6-0 and cap a three-run frame.

Waller allowed a one-out triple in the bottom of the second but struck out the side to keep the shutout intact, and the Slammers went back to work in the third.

A walk, error and sac bunt made it 8-0 with two outs and the bases empty. Kelley then missed out on a second home run by a couple of inches and instead settled for a triple to right field before scoring on Recker’s single to left.

SSC finally got on the board in the bottom of the third thanks to a sac fly, but Polk County again extended its lead in the fourth thanks to four straight walks, an error and consecutive RBI singles from McKinley Warnick and Mady Berggren.

By the time SCC got the third out, five runs had scored in the inning to make it 14-1. Waller then tossed a scoreless bottom of the fourth to end the game.

The Slammers racked up nine hits in the win and capitalized on 10 SSC errors to the tune of seven unearned runs. Kelley led the way, finishing 2 for 3 with a triple, home run, a pair of RBIs and three runs scored

Recker also notched a multi-hit game and drove in a run, while Krol finished 1 for 4 with a triple and an RBI. She also scored three times.

Polk County’s other hits went to Warnick, Berggren, Hines and Waller.

In the circle, Waller went the distance to pick up her first career win. The freshman allowed one run on five hits and a walk with five Ks in four innings of work.

Polk County 10, Falls City 9

Falls City struck first in the title game with four runs in the top of the first, but the Slammers countered back with a pair of runs in the home half thanks to an error.

Still trailing by two, Kelley sparked another rally in the bottom of the second with a two-out RBI double to left field. A passed ball plated another run as the game went to the third knotted at four.

Falls City regained the lead on a passed ball in the top of the third, but Polk County battled back in the bottom of the frame as Waller evened the score with an RBI triple to left.

An RBI ground out scored another run and made it 6-5 Slammers, but the Tigers erupted for four runs in the top of the fourth to take a 9-6 lead.

Polk County refused to fold, tying the game in the bottom of the inning on Sunday’s RBI single and a two-out, two-run double off the bat of Waller.

Sunday tossed a 1-2-3 top of the fifth, but the Slammers could not take the lead. The pitcher again kept Falls City off the board in the sixth, and Waller walked it off for Polk County in the bottom of the frame with a two-out RBI single to clinch a 10-9 win.

The Slammers and Tigers finished with 12 hits apiece and combined for 19 runs on 24 hits in an offensive masterclass.

Waller went 3 for 4, drove in four runs and finished a homer shy of the cycle, while Kelley also finished 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles, a triple and one RBI.

Recker and Hines both went 2 for 4 with a double and a single as four Slammers turned in multi-hit outings.

Sunday earned the win on the mound, allowing nine runs – six earned – on 12 hits and a walk across six innings pitched. She also fanned three batters.

Across the three-game sweep, Polk County outscored its opponents 37-13. Recker and Kelley spearheaded the stellar offensive effort; the former went 7 for 10 with a home run, three doubles, three singles and six RBIs.

Kelley, meanwhile, finished 5 for 8 with a homer, two doubles, two triples, a pair of walks and three RBIs – a sizzling start to her sophomore year after earning all-area honors as a freshman.

“There’s a few things I can work on, but I think overall it was a great day,” she said. “I think it’s pretty important to keep going. Every year is a new start for me and I want to be the best I can be and just see if I can improve every year.”