Polk County punches program’s first ticket to state

GOTHENBURG – In Saturday's district finals, the Polk County Slammers faced Gothenburg in a rematch of the Swedes' 13-1 win in the regular season.

“Just from the get-go, it was a beautiful day for softball,” Polk County head coach Laureen Powell said. “The girls were ready to go, and I thought we were in a really good place mentally. We didn’t play a very good game when we played them earlier in the year, so we felt like we could play loose and let the chips fall where they may.”

On Saturday, the chips fell in Polk County’s favor as the Slammers scored five runs in the top of the seventh to take Game 1 7-3, then rolled to an 8-1 win in Game 2 to sweep Gothenburg and punch the program’s first ticket to the state tournament.

“I think we had a pretty good day hitting,” sophomore shortstop Lindee Kelley said. “It started off a little slow, but we got in the groove of it and our fielding absolutely dominated today. We made the plays we needed to make, and everything happened how it should.”

Game 1 – Polk County 7, Gothenburg 3

Starting pitcher Courtney Sunday – who was tagged for eight earned runs in just 1 1/3 innings in the loss to Gothenburg during the regular season – sat the Swedes down in order 1-2-3 in the home half, then helped her own cause in the top of the second as the junior sent a 2-1 pitch over the left-field fence for a solo shot, her first home run of the season.

Gothenburg evened the score in the bottom of the third on Hannah Devlin’s RBI double, but both teams settled down after that. Polk County stranded five runners though the first five innings as the teams remained tied into the bottom of the fifth, where Gothenburg loaded the bases with two down.

Wren Herrick smoked a line drive into right field that Charisa Boden stretched out for but couldn’t quite come up with. The ball landed in fair territory by maybe a couple inches, and a pair of runs scored to put the Swedes up 3-1.

Polk County got a run back in the top of the sixth after Kelley doubled to lead off the frame top and catcher Emma Recker singled to put runners on the corners with nobody out. A throwing error on the catcher allowed Kelley to score, but courtesy runner Ema Dickey was thrown out at third for a crucial first out – the second time the Slammers had been thrown out trying to take third base.

After Gothenburg loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the sixth, Kelley snagged a line drive at short that would have plated a couple of runs.

The Swedes appeared to get a two-run knock in the next at-bat, but the umpires ruled Taysia Holbien’s ground ball barely rolled foul. Two pitches later, Holbien lined out to Kelley at shortstop for the final out.

Still trailing 3-2 with one down in the top of the seventh, Savanna Boden drilled the first pitch she saw over the left-field fence and out of the ballpark for a two-run jack to put Polk County in front 4-3.

Kylee Krol followed with a double off the fence in center field and Kelley knocked her in with an RBI single to left. Sunday then socked a pitch over the left-field fence for a two-out, two-run shot – her second blast of the day as the Slammers scored five in the top of the seventh to rally for a 7-3 win in Game 1.

“Honestly, that’s kind of what we’ve been doing all year. We’re kind of slow out of the gate, and by the time we get to the fourth inning we’re starting to see the ball better,” Powell said. “I think where we’ve scored a lot of our runs this year is in the fifth, sixth, seventh innings when we’re seeing the ball and we’re more confident. Since we’ve done that, they don’t panic, they know they can do it. Sometimes they don’t get it done, but they sure got it done today.”

Game 2 – Polk County 8, Gothenburg 1

Sunday got the nod in the circle again for Game 2, and the workhorse responded by holding the Swedes to one run across seven innings in an 8-1 win.

“Sometimes I think we can outthink ourselves. Courtney was throwing really, really well,” Powell said. “She’s done that all season and her getting tired isn’t an issue. You worry about if they see her that many times, so we were ready to make a move if we had to, but we felt like you go with what got you there, and don’t think too much about it.”

Polk County scored a run in the bottom of the first on an error, then seized control with a five-run bottom of the third. RBI doubles from Recker and Waller, plus a two-run single off the bat of first baseman Roberta Hines, proved the key knocks in the rally.

Gothenburg got a run back in the top of the fourth, but with runners on first and second and the No. 2 hitter in the on-deck circle, the Swedes got greedy and waved Sierra Herfel around third on Devlin’s single to left field. Krol fielded the ball and fired an absolute missile to Recker at home plate, where Herfel was out by a mile to end the inning.

The Swedes then left the bases loaded in both the fifth and sixth innings before Recker and Sunday delivered a pair of RBI singles in the bottom of the sixth to tack on some insurance. Sunday then slammed the door on Gothenburg in the seventh, tossing a 1-2-3 frame to send the Slammers to the state tournament.

Polk County – which set a program record for wins this season – sealed its first-ever state berth behind stellar pitching and defense paired with timely hitting. Errors have cost the Slammers at times this season, but Polk County was mostly clean Saturday with just one error across two games.

Gothenburg, meanwhile, committed eight errors on the day – including five miscues in Game 2.

Sunday tossed a pair of complete games in the circle, allowing just four total runs – two earned – on 15 hits and nine walks with nine Ks in 14 innings pitched across both games. Afterward, the junior said Polk County’s defense keeps her confident and allows her to pitch to contact.

“I know my defense has my back, so if they do hit it we’re going to make an out,” she said.

Kelley went 5 for 8 across two games with a double, RBI, two stolen bases and four runs scored in addition to her great defensive play at shortstop

“I love it,” she said of her ability to make plays across the diamond. “I love the pressure that I give the other team, and I love that I can make the plays that are pretty difficult to make and I love to hit for my team.”

Recker also turned in a 5 for 8 day with a double and a pair of RBIs. Sunday hit a pair of homers in Game 1 and drove in four on the day, Waller tallied a double and an RBI, and Savanna Boden had the go-ahead two-run bomb in Game 1.

Polk County (25-10) will make its state debut Wednesday, when the 7-seed Slammers take on No. 2 Yutan/Mead at 11:30 a.m. at the Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.

“It’s really exciting. I’m so excited for the girls,” Powell said. “They’ve worked so hard for it, and this is the reward.”